Michelle Obama and The Shtruggle

CALLER: I'm fine, and it's an honor to speak with you.

RUSH: Thank you. Same here. I'm glad you got through.

CALLER: Well, yes, it wasn't too hard. My comment, I haven't heard anybody else say this, but I do believe people feel this way when Michelle Obama was talking about the hopeless and, oh, the lack of hope and how things will be so awful. Well, now she feels the way we felt eight years ago. That was my thought.

RUSH: You know, that's true, although I think there's much, much more to this than a little bit of reciprocity. You know, where does this come from? I mean, you could say, for example, what about the people who voted for Trump? I mean, how about people that haven't had a raise in 15 years or people that have been forced to pay through the nose the money they don't have for health care or face a fine for it. Or people who are --

CALLER: True.

RUSH: -- watching the borders of their country being erased. I mean, that's not just hopelessness, that's anger. But what interests me more than anything about all this is Michelle Obama's attitude that allows her to acknowledge feeling hope -- she said she didn't feel proud of her country until her husband was nominated for president, and now that he's leaving, she's back to feeling hopeless again. And look where she lives. And look at the airplane she flies on. And look at the --

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: -- parties that she throws. And look at all of the advantages that she has had because of being in America, and yet she runs around -- you know what her favorite word is, Marie?

CALLER: You know.

RUSH: Shtruggle. Shtruggle. Every time Michelle Obama --

CALLER: Oh, oh, struggle.

Now, here's Michelle Obama, who is living a life in the top 1% of the top 1%. She has traveled more places in the world than most people will even dream of going. She has lived in one of the finest homes in America. She flies around on the finest airplane and the safest and most secure airplane known to exist. And when that one's not available, she gets one of her own.

If she wants to go to Hawaii a couple days before her husband, they put her on an equally large, or close to as large airplane with the family and her kids and her mother. Vacations are all paid for, meals are all paid for, for the most part, and her husband earns $400,000 a year doing this, which they can pretty much bank all of it because most of their expenses are covered, and yet Michelle continues to talk about the shtruggle.

Now, she's a leftist, and I know what the shtruggle is. And frankly, folks, I'm growing weary of it. "The shtruggle" is the premise that minorities do not have a prayer in America. The deck is so stacked against them that they don't have a chance. And this shtruggle to overcome this great injustice is never ending. She speaks of the shtruggle -- and you have to call it the shtruggle, not the struggle. It's s-h, the shtruggle. Every time she makes a speech. It is a feature of practically every speech that she makes, and what does it do? It reinforces the legitimacy of the shtruggle.

Why would you want to depress people? Why would you not want to inspire them? Why would you not want to use your own example as a way inspiring others to also attempt to achieve in a like manner? Why would you want to present your own success as an aberration and something that is not because of the greatness of America. That your success, in other words, her husband being elected, happened despite America.

It is this ongoing reference of the shtruggle that I think keeps people permanently in an attitude, a mental attitude of impossibility. And it's an unjust, unfair portrayal of America today that I just don't think is helpful.

RUSH: Now, by the way, part and parcel of Michelle Obama and her husband talking about the shtruggle is that they try to make it look like or make it appear that everybody's up against this shtruggle. And what gets me about it is that it's an argument that this country's unjust and immoral and unfair, and my patience for this is wearing out because it's a never-ending thing. No matter how much progress is made, there's never any acknowledgment of it.

Whatever progress is made is ignored or sometimes even turned around and said to be an example of the inherent immorality of the country since the founding. I know what it's rooted in. I mean, these people are socialists. They don't like capitalism and they're trying to transform or overthrow the country and make it into a different thing. But at some point, you know, it wears people out. And I think this election shows people don't want to hear these things about their country. They don't want to think that this is the country they live in. And they don't think this is the country they live in!

RUSH: Speaking about the media lying, Pat Caddell... This is from our old buddies at Breitbart.com. Pat Caddell: "'Grace, That's What's Missing' as Obamas Prepare to Leave White House."

It's actually our old buddy Dan Riehl with the story. "Political pollster and analyst Pat Caddell told Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday that, concerning the Obamas leaving the White House, 'We are watching this ending here. It’s not quite as bad as the Clintons --" Well, not yet. I mean, the Clintons actually stole things. You know, we say this and I'll betcha half the audience thinks I'm just making this up. The Clintons stole furniture.

They took furniture with them when they left the White House 'cause Hillary said they were broke, and they took silverware, table wear, plates and stuff. The Clintons packed up a lot of stuff and took it with them when they were left. They were entitled, don't you know. Too soon to know whether the Obamas will do that, but when Caddell says here it's not quite as bad as the Clintons, well, could be. But he says the lack of grace, that's what's missing here.

"Caddell’s remarks came after hearing Michelle Obama’s now infamous comments to Oprah Winfrey. The First Lady was asked by Oprah Winfrey whether she thinks that her husband’s administration had achieved his promise of hope for America. 'Yes. I do,' she said. 'Because we feel the difference now. See, now, we are feeling what not having hope feels like.'"

Oh. So the last eight years with Obama and Michelle in there, we had hope, but now that they're leaving, all hope is vanishing, and so, yes, my husband brought hope, and the definition of it is that he's leaving and he's taking it with him. "Hope is necessary," Moochelle said, "It’s a necessary concept and Barack didn’t just talk about hope because he thought it was just a nice slogan to get votes. He and I and so many believe, what else do you have when you do not have hope?"

"Caddell continued, 'The Bush people, they had a certain conduct. … George W. Bush kept his mouth shut about Obama forever. What’s Obama doing saying, "I’m going to be back here right after vacation. … I need to be in Washington. I need to comment"? Where’s the part where you gracefully leave the stage?'"

Look, I hate to be a I told you so, but if I don't tell you, nobody else will, because the only time you ever hear about me in the media is when somebody's mad at me or thinks that I've made a mistake of some kind. But they never quote me "as Rush Limbaugh said," so I'm gonna remind you here. I am the first to have noticed and predicted that Barack Obama was not going anywhere when he leaves the White House. I am the first, because I said this over a year and a half ago.

When I first learned that Barack Obama was not leaving Washington, there's only one reason for that, and his reason, that his kids are still in school, is bohunk. He is staying in Washington -- and I want you to prepare for this 'cause it's going to happen. In fact, there's another story here. I don't know if it's in my Stack or not, but a woman was crying as she embraced Obama leaving, "Please don't go, I'm so sad that you're leaving."

He said, "I'm not going anywhere. We're not going anywhere. We're gonna be right here." What that means is, Obama leaves the White House and goes to wherever his new house is gonna be, it's Joe what's his name, the former Clinton press secretary, bought his house, guy is now the PR guy for the NFL, Joe, Joe, what's his last name? It'll come to me. Doesn't matter. (interruption) No, not Trippi. Not Trippi. Trippi is on Fox. No, no, no. Whoever left the Democrat Party and is now -- he was a Clinton spokesman or Obama spokesman early on, is now up there doing NFL PR. Joe Lockhart, that's who it is. The guy that worked in tandem with Dan Rather on the fake George Bush National Guard story of two.

The first moment that Trump does anything that is the unraveling of an Obama agenda item, Obama's gonna be on TV. Pat Caddell, if he's mad now, he doesn't know anything yet, because Obama's gonna call Chuck Todd, take his pick, John King, Wolf Blitzer, take your pick, he can call any of them, "Hey, you know what, I want to go on TV, grant an exclusive, Trump's about to destroy Obamacare."

And they will not be able to wait. They'll give Obama as much time as he wants to rip into Trump and to warn the American people. Obama's gonna be doing national speeches, the equivalent of them, to the American people warning them of all the dangerous things Trump is doing. He's gonna try to create all kinds of unrest and disunity and so forth, unprecedented, no former president has ever done what Obama is likely going to do.

Bill Clinton did it and Algore did it to George W. Bush, but they wait two or three years after the Iraq war started, and they would go to Europe and make speeches ripping into Bush. But Obama's gonna do it from Washington. And he's gonna do it within hours of whatever Trump does, and he's gonna do it on major cable news. And the media is gonna be 100,000 percent behind Obama. It's going to be divisive, and you just wait.

This is what Caddell is talking about now. There's no grace, and there isn't any. It's just simple manners and cultural, and there isn't any. Something else Caddell is talking about, he's amazed the media, that nobody's been fired because of how wrong they got everything.

Oh, folks, this is delicious. I saw a segment, I was playing with my new DirecTV Now, you know, on Apple TV, which is the streaming cable package, but now you don't need a cable network, so you can get it on your phone or your iPad or whatever. It must have been Fox, I don't know, but there were a bunch of people on a panel, and they were talking about how right the pollsters were on the popular vote. Pollsters called it, Hillary plus five, three-point margin of error, the pollsters were dead on right.

Well, everybody knows the pollsters missed this. But the spin is they were right on the money. Therefore the pollsters are now being cemented as factual when they lied, as did the rest of the media. Caddell is wondering, when does somebody pay the price for being so dead wrong and lying in people's face about it? He can't believe it. I'm not surprised.