Pearls of Wisdom

“You know, my instincts oftentimes, my friends, are infallible.”

“My question is a simple one. Since Hillary won the popular vote, why are they complaining about the Russians hacking the election? I mean, Hillary wins the popular vote, what more can a hacker do than get you the majority of the popular vote?”

"I think people inside the Beltway in both parties have retreated to their corners, and unfortunately in the Democrat side, their corner is they win by knockout every time, and our corner is people expect to lose and the idea is to limit the damage."

“The Democrats can't come to grips with the fact that they have been not just defeated, they've been rejected.”

"The Republicans didn't win this time because of the Republicans, and conservatives didn't win this time because of the conservatives. The Democrats got beat this time because of Trump. That is what has happened."

“There is no evidence, there is not a scintilla of evidence even at this moment, there is not a scintilla of evidence that the Russians even are responsible for the leak of all of those Podesta emails to WikiLeaks, not a scintilla.”

“I just watched the funniest interview I've ever seen. Jerry Lewis, who's 90 years old, seven-minute interview with somebody that sounds 18 at the Hollywood Reporter. I don't mean to insult the interviewer. It's just what everybody who's ever been interviewed would love to do, because Lewis acts like every question was beneath him, every question was stupid.”

"There is a route to the presidency in this country, and it's called the Electoral College, and both candidates base their campaigns on winning the Electoral College, not the popular vote. And in that pursuit, Donald Trump won in a landslide or near landslide. And in that pursuit, Barack Obama and his agenda was repudiated. And not just this year. In the 2010 midterms, the 2014 midterms, and this election."

"Here you have some deranged guy who thinks that he killed Donald Trump. That's what he's saying, anyway. And if some lunatic had done this to somebody he thought was Hillary, can you imagine the uproar? Can you imagine the wall-to-wall coverage?"

"The Hollywood Reporter is doing some kind of a feature involving interviews with Hollywood and other celebrities who are 90 years of age and older and they're asking about it, and Jerry Lewis obviously didn't want to do this interview."

"Why did this guy want to kill Trump? Why did this guy think that he was killing Trump? What could have happened to make him so hateful toward Donald Trump? Might it be the Drive-By Media and the Democratic Party? Could they maybe be held somewhat accountable here for their never ending, constant vilifying of Trump? Just a little think piece."

“I've turned over a new leaf. When it is the news and political or science sections of the New York Times and Washington Post, my first reaction is to question it and not believe it. It's hard to do, too. Most people automatically believe what they read. "Oh, it wouldn't have been published if it wasn't true." It's just a natural human reaction. But I question everything. And if I'm proven to be wrong, fine. I don't mind being wrong in circumstances like this. But I'm finished being fooled.”

“The electoral map makes it really abundantly clear that the Democrat Party literally has no support of any significance or consequence except for a small couple of areas on both coasts and in Chicago. It is really stunning. Democrats are totally out of touch with the way people in that part of the country live.”

“I thought Trump could win this thing last summer, a year ago last summer, 'cause I'm paying attention. These people inside the Beltway, they're really walled off -- I mean, even people on the Republican side.”

"Did you see the final popular vote tally? Donald Trump won the election by three million votes, if you throw out California and New York. It's a perfect illustration of why we have the Electoral College."

“I want to apologize to the staff. This is like the third day in a row that we've had a sound bite from NPR, and that means somebody is -- you turn on NPR and it's the hardest thing in the world not to fall asleep. And my staff even during the holidays performing yeoman duty.”

"Every prominent person has people surrounding him, and many of the people surrounding the prominent person think they're smarter than the prominent person. Many of them are protective. Many of them are very loyal. But some of them are deathly afraid that the prominent person's gonna say something that constitutes stepping in it. I've had this happen to me."

“The left is still deluded, they're still deranged, they're still unhinged. They're just regrouping out there now.”

“The Washington Post has a quasi-story on this, once again documenting that I, El Rushbo, am highly tuned.”

"I love being on the radio this time of year, people out and about moving around, doing things on the go, hopefully with holiday cheer. We try to contribute to that and add to it, make it even much more worthwhile."