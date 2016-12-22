Fake News! Washington Post Claims Trump Vets Appointees Based on Looks

BEGIN TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: "Trump Wants Appointments to 'Look the Part.'" Washington Post. Fake news, it's total misdirection. It gives an entirely incorrect impression of a singular quote from one of the Trump spokespeople.

First paragraph of the story: "President-elect Donald Trump is taking appearances into consideration as he crafts his administration, according to a new report. Trump’s aides have accepted he may rule out candidates who do not satisfy his image of what represents particular roles, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. 'That’s the language he speaks,' said a source familiar with the Trump transition team’s internal deliberations."

Again, one source, name not mentioned. "He’s very aesthetic. You can come with somebody who is very much qualified for the job, but if they don’t look the part, they’re not going anywhere."

So, once again, fake news. We're being asked to believe an anonymous source whose nose is probably out of joint 'cause he didn't get a gig with Trump. I guaran-damn-tee you that's what this is. I actually can't guarantee you. But my wild guess is that the source for this story is somebody who wanted a position and didn't get it, and their nose is out of joint for some reason.

A source supposedly close to Trump is telling all this to the Washington Post. You think people that work for Trump are secretly blabbing to the news media? Not people close to him, no way. Maybe people that he has not chosen. Maybe people whose nose out of joint for one reason or another.

Here is the basis for this story in this next paragraph. "A Trump transition spokesman said the president-elect considers how officials representing his administration will appear in public. 'Presentation is very important because you’re representing America not only on the national stage, but also the international stage depending on the position,' Jason Miller said. 'People who are being selected for these key positions need to be able to hold their own, need to be doers and not wallflowers, and need to convey a clear sense of purpose and commitment.'"

Now, folks, there's absolutely nothing that Jason Miller said that supports the claim that Trump's picking people that are only good-looking. And this is classic. This is exactly what fake news is. This is why people are fed up with the media. This is why they're losing readers, why they're losing page views, why they're losing advertisers, and why they are gaining distrust. Because this is an out-and-out juvenile misrepresentation of what Jason Miller said.

Jason Miller's talking about stature. He's talking about confidence. He's talking about passion. He's talking about knowledge. He's talking about ability in how somebody presents themselves. The keyword here is "wallflower." They don't want anybody that can't explain themselves. They don't want anybody who's not confident. They don't want anybody who isn't qualified. And this becomes, "Trump is such a heathen, such a surface individual that if you're not a model, if you're a woman, if you don't like a model, then Trump's not interested." That's what they want people thinking.

This is media malpractice, and it's much like this story in the hill, "GOP Considers Holding Off On Repealing Obamacare Taxes." We have some ticked-off lobbyist as the source for that. Not saying it isn't true, but there isn't any source authority here that backs up the story. And it's designed to make you irritated when there isn't any reason to be irritated yet. Quite the opposite. The people that are irritated are the people that should be irritated: Obama, Michelle, Hillary, Bill, Podesta. The people that should be irritated are, and they resent that, and they're trying to make you think that you're being sold out, that you've been lied to.

There's not a thing Jason Miller said here that has anything to do with how someone looks! And then the next paragraph: "Trump reportedly --" that word is being bandied about like the word "conclusively" is. Trump reportedly ruled out John Bolton for secretary of state because of his mustache. The source, the anonymous Trump source told the Washington Post, "Yeah, Donald was not gonna like that mustache." We're really supposed to believe that somebody close to Trump would say something like this?

If this stuff has actually been said, I guarantee you this is somebody that wanted a position with Trump and didn't get it, their nose is out of joint, they're running around, nah-nah-nah-nah, didn't like John Bolton 'cause he didn't like the mustache. Well, it's not gonna end, either, folks. We're literally prisoners to a bunch of juvenile delinquents. They're kids. They really are bunch of juvenile delinquents in these positions.