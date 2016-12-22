Give Hillary a Participation Trophy!

BEGIN TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Would somebody give Hillary Clinton a participation trophy already? Somebody please, so they would shut up about the Russians and about blaming everybody that they lost. Now Obama's back to blaming me, back to blaming Fox News. Said that I created the character, Barack Obama, that misinformed everybody about the great guy he really is.

But I can't take it anymore. The Russians this, the Russians that, we got Obama out there, there's a story that's saying one of Obama's advisers wanted Obama to threaten the Russians with military action, that this was an act of war what the Russians did, hack the election. But Obama said no, I'm gonna handle it my way and called up Putin and said, "Cut it out."

That's a far cry from declaring war. "Hey, Vlad, cut it out." And that supposedly happened in September, and Obama's out there saying the Russians stopped. They were quaking in their boots because Barack Hussein O said, "Cut it out" in September. But now they're back to saying the Russians didn't stop.

Let's look at this. Hillary Clinton had the entire mainstream media, not just here but around the world, she had the entire entertainment industry, she had all of corrupt academia. She, in fact, had the entire establishment culture, and she even had some people in the Republican Party on her side, and she still lost. And so did the Obama agenda, so did the actual agenda items that Obama has implemented in the past eight years. All of it was sent packing, including Mrs. Clinton.

Where did Mrs. Clinton spend her vacation time? Where'd she spend the summer? She was in the Hamptons. She was in Martha's Vineyard. She was doing fundraisers on the Upper East Side and the Upper West Side of Manhattan and then under the cover of darkness she would sneak down to SoHo and the West Village. She's raising all this money while vacationing.

Where was Trump while all this was going on? He was in every state in the center of the country, four and five speeches a day, to the people who make the country work. And Hillary's vacationing in the Hamptons and at Martha's Vineyard and hanging around with all the swells in the elite establishment, and they are all on her side and she still lost because she didn't have any kind of a message, she's a lousy candidate.

Isn't it amazing now how many on their side are now admitting she was a lousy candidate. This is what gets me. In all these post mortems, Doug Schoen and all those other Democrats -- and not just him. I mean, there's a whole slew of them out there, folks, that are now talking about what a bad campaign she ran and what a lacking candidate she was.

Well, wait a minute, now. Why were they also telling us at the Democrat convention that there was never anybody even as close to being qualified to be president as Hillary Clinton in the history of the country. We're dealing with some serious derangement here and dangerously deranged and unhinged behavior. Maybe if somebody would just give her a participation trophy and make her think she won something, this would all go away.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Let's go to the Tampa. Raymond, you're in. Great to have you on the program, sir. Make it fast, you can make it count. You're up.

CALLER: Hey, Rush, I've been listening to you for 25 years. Merry Christmas.

RUSH: Thank you.

CALLER: I'm a black Christian independent.

RUSH: Oh.

CALLER: And I'm telling you, it has been something else watching the Democrats blaming everybody else for Hillary's loss.

RUSH: Isn't that amazing.

CALLER: There is one person who is truly responsible: Barack Hussein Obama. He is the one to be blamed for her loss. He's the one who created an environment that is anti-Americanism that has been spreading through this country, and people like me and millions like me couldn't take it anymore. We're sick and tired of it, Rush.

RUSH: I agree.

CALLER: Sick and tired of him trying to turn this country into something else other than what the framers intended.

RUSH: Amen! Amen! I love you, man. Absolutely right. That's exactly right. And when he's not on the ballot, his issues die.

CALLER: That's exactly right, Rush. And we were tired of it. It wasn't the emails, Rush. It wasn't the Russians. It wasn't even Benghazi.

RUSH: It wasn't even me! It was them. They doomed themselves.

CALLER: Absolutely right.

RUSH: Raymond, what kind of iPhone do you want? Do you want an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus?

CALLER: Wow, Rush, thank you. 7 Plus. Thank you.

RUSH: What's your carrier, Raymond?

CALLER: T-Mobile.

RUSH: T-Mobile. Okay. You have a color preference?

CALLER: Black.

RUSH: You got it. Got it.