Intolerant Liberals Harass Ivanka

BEGIN TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Have you heard about the business that happened with Ivanka Trump? You heard about this? There's two things. Ivanka Trump was flying out of New York, I assume to come down here, I assume she's headed to Mar-a-Lago. She left JFK on a JetBlue flight. She was traveling with her kids and some other family member in coach on a JetBlue flight. I'm thinking what in the world is Ivanka Trump with her kids doing flying coach, flying commercial, from a security standpoint. For crying out loud, her dad is the president-elect, could easily charter a jet if Trump 1 is locked here in Palm Beach.

Maybe it is an effort to appear un-elite; I don't know. It's a risky thing to do, and it was risky. There was an out-of-control passenger on her flight, began verbally berating her and jeering at her three kids. She was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK this morning with her family when the passenger started screaming, "Your father's ruining the country!" The guy screamed, "Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private!"

"The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade. A passenger on the flight told TMZ," which happens to be everywhere. Does TMZ have a reservation on every flight? Does TMZ have a reporter? Does Harvey Levin have a guy on every airplane that's flying in this country? TMZ's everywhere.

"A passenger on the flight tells TMZ Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons. JetBlue personnel escorted the unruly passenger off the flight. As he was removed he screamed, 'You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!'

"JetBlue just released a statement, saying, 'The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.' The husband of the unruly passenger tweeted an hour before the plane took off, 'Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.'"

What, the guy's gay? I don't mean to sound shocked. I know it's the new normal. Forgive me. "The husband of the unruly passenger tweeted an hour before the plane took off, 'Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.'"

So JetBlue was right to get rid of the malcontent. These people, I'm telling you, these are the ones the media keeps telling us are the tolerant and compassionate and understanding. And now artists -- you know, Ivanka has a house, she lives someplace and she's a big art aficionado. She's got a lot of apparently very expensive art. The artists have found out that their works are hanging on her walls and they're en masse angry and demanding that she take them down. They don't want their work anywhere near the Trumps. I had that happen here, too, in a different way.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Ivanka Trump big into the arts. She has a lot of, I guess it is expensive art, that is hanging on the walls of her home. And there's a picture of her standing next to one of these great works of art. I, frankly, think it's a mess, but, you know, it's personal taste.

Anyway, "A group of New York artists angered with Donald Trump’s victory are taking their frustration out on the President-elect’s daughter, Ivanka, demanding that she remove their artwork from the walls of her home. Ivanka has posted over 2,700 pictures on her Instagram, many of which feature art in her home. Ivanka had posted a picture on her own social media of her standing next to a piece by Philadelphia artist Alex Da Corte. De Corte recently wrote the following to Ivanka on Instagram: 'Dear @Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you.'"

This bunch of people, folk, we've dealt with this here. The first time that I appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, James Taylor was scheduled to be the musical guest. He canceled as an act of protest, which is fine with me, I think his music sucks. And then Michael McDonald of the brothers El Dubo refused to allow one of the bridges in his song to be used in the bumper rotation here.

And then Carlos Santana, although his note was respectful and nice, but this happens. These people on the left, these are the most intolerant bunch of children, a bunch of arrogant, condescending children. (interruption) No, James Taylor, I've never been into that kind of musical sounds. It didn't bother me he canceled. They told me, "No, no, no, it's not about you." Yes, it was.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Mary in Groton, New York. Welcome to the program. How are you?

CALLER: Well, I'm fine. Thank you, Rush. And longtime listener, grateful for all your encouragement all throughout the campaign season to hold the course.

RUSH: Thank you very much.

CALLER: Yes. And basically my comment is very simple, that tying into what you say about how immature the progressives, the liberals are, is the fact that they're punishing us because we don't agree with them. That was their goal, that was what their leak for Hillary was going to do was to continue to punish us for not being in their corner.

RUSH: Well, now, you know, that, the second half, that is an actually very shrewd observation.

CALLER: Well, thank you.

RUSH: That's exactly what they were gonna do.

CALLER: Yes.

RUSH: They punish anybody that doesn't degree with them, exactly, exactly right.

CALLER: That's basically what I've observed, and everything you've said about how childish they are --

RUSH: Well, they are.

CALLER: -- very childish behaviors.

RUSH: It is amazing that they are so many different psychological things. Childish is there. Dangerous is another. Hey, look, Mary, iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, tell me, which one would you like?

CALLER: I'd love a 7 Plus.

RUSH: Yeah. And who's your carrier?

CALLER: Verizon.

RUSH: Verizon. You have a color preference?

CALLER: Did you say silver is available or white?

RUSH: Hang on.

CALLER: Okay.

RUSH: Hang on through the break. Don't go away.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Okay. We are back to Mary in Groton, New York. Okay, Mary, here's the iPhone situation. I want to offer you an option.

CALLER: Okay.

RUSH: The only colors I have in SIM-free, which means Verizon --

CALLER: Okay.

RUSH: -- is matte black and jet black. Now, if you want a rose gold, I can try and get one --

CALLER: No, a matte black is fine.

RUSH: Well, now, wait, because you're not gonna be the last one.

CALLER: Okay.

RUSH: But I can try if you want rose gold -- I'm looking at an inventory. What you want is available; it's just whether or not I can get it by tomorrow and ship it by tomorrow so that you would have it on Christmas Eve.

CALLER: Whatever works out for you. Either way.

RUSH: So whatever color you want, I can try to get it sometime in time to ship it out to you tomorrow which you would have for Saturday.

CALLER: Okay.

RUSH: But, now, does it matter when you get it?

CALLER: No, it does not.

RUSH: Okay, so you want silver, I'm gonna get you a silver one, just won't be able to send it out today.

CALLER: That's fine.

RUSH: So you want silver Verizon, okay?

CALLER: Okay.

RUSH: All right. Then you shall have it. Now, keep in mind, too, that FedEx is just overwhelmed. I haven't gotten anything on time this week 'cause they're just overwhelmed with Christmas and stuff, but it will eventually get there, okay? Okay.

RUSH: All right. So hang on so Mr. Snerdley get your address and we can send it all out.

CALLER: Thank you so much.

RUSH: You're more than welcome. Merry Christmas.

Where are we going next? Jeannie in the Philippines. Welcome to the program. Great to have you.

CALLER: Thank you.

RUSH: Are you actually in the Philippines right now?

CALLER: Right now, and it's 3:30 in the morning.

RUSH: No kidding!

CALLER: No kidding. (laughing) I heard how the media howled when Priebus the other day said something about changing the daily press briefing, and knowing how the media hates Trump, I wonder how would you suggest that he deals with getting his message out?

RUSH: Do you think he's having trouble getting his message out?

CALLER: No, I don't. I know he uses Twitter a lot and I don't know how he can do that. Maybe he can. Or how should Sean Spicer deal with it.

RUSH: Is it because you don't think it's presidential to tweet?

CALLER: No. I think it's fine. It's just that if Sean Spicer's gonna be up there having his press briefings, if he does that, I wonder how he's gonna deal with it, 'cause they're just gonna be so awful to Trump and everything he says.

RUSH: Well, that's the thing. You can have a great White House press secretary and a communications director, and if you have a media that's gonna literally lie about what your spokesman says, like the Washington Post did. Folks, it's incredible. What Jason Miller said about Trump appointments is what anybody responsible would. We want somebody comfortable, we want somebody confident, we want somebody who's not a wallflower, we want somebody who believes in what we believe in, we want somebody who's able to say it. The thing he said, we want somebody to be able to present and represent what we believe.

And the Washington Post turned that into an entire story about how Trump only wants good-looking people, as in model type appearance for women or whatever, a whole long story about it. So here's Jason Miller, who couldn't have been more forthright and honest and upstanding in what he said, totally distorted and misrepresented. So your question is valid. If the same thing had been said at a White House press briefing and then the Washington Post reporter takes it and makes a story like this, what's Trump gonna do? I think that Priebus -- and you referenced this -- I think Priebus gave a good indication of the way they're thinking. Look, these are all smart people with Trump. Would you agree with me when I say that?

CALLER: I would.

RUSH: Okay.

CALLER: Totally.

RUSH: They know what they're up against. They know better than anybody how they're being lied about, smeared, and distorted. They're not looking to make nice with the media like most Republican presidents and members of Congress are. I think Trump looks at it as a battle, and the idea that Priebus said we're looking at maybe changing the White House press briefing, these press conferences, I don't know what that means, but I'll bet you that they're looking at ways to come up with different ways to reach the American people without using the media at all. Because that's the great advantage and strength that Trump has.

CALLER: That's great.

RUSH: So I don't know what those methods will be beyond his tweeting. But one thing Trump does, the minute something's out there about him that's not true, he blows it up. He reacts to it. Just like this tweet that Gingrich put out yesterday that Trump's no longer gonna use "draining the swamp," and Trump's out today saying, "I don't know who's saying that, but I sure as hell am gonna keep saying drain the swamp, not only saying it, we're gonna do it." And people say, all right, right on. And Newt's out there saying, I'm sorry, I goofed up and all that.

So I'm actually excited to see how they deal with this, because I think this is one of the best and most intriguing ways that Trump is gonna keep his supporter base with him, because the media is every bit the enemy that the Democrat Party is, 'cause they're one and the same.

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: Okay. Now, we get to FedEx an iPhone to the Philippines. This is gonna be fascinating. I'm sure you'd like a new iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, right?

CALLER: Yes. I told Snerdley, my husband, he's en route right now to the States, so it can be sent to where he is.

RUSH: Oh! Well.

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: Fine and dandy. So what kind do you want?

CALLER: Does the 7 Plus have a better camera?

RUSH: Well, it has two lenses. One lens is identical to the camera in the 7. The second camera in the Plus is a genuine telephoto. It's not done by software. It's not digital telephoto, software, it's a literal different lens. And, yes, it has more capability and greater flexibility. You can do more with the 7 Plus camera, yes.

CALLER: I'd like that.

RUSH: Probably need send you an unlocked version so you can --

CALLER: Yes. And I have a Globe here. I use Globe. I have a 6s.

RUSH: Well, you can take the SIM card out of it. I'm gonna send you an unlocked SIM-free, just take the SIM card out of the 6s and put it in this and you're up and running. Do you have a color preference? What I have available is jet black and matte black.

CALLER: Jet black's fine.

RUSH: Fine and dandy. You hang on. Mr. Snerdley will get your address, if he hasn't already, and you'll get that and a one-year subscription to Rush 24/7.