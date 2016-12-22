Learn It: You Don't Manipulate Donald Trump, Donald Trump Manipulates You

BEGIN TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: So there's a tweet from Donald Trump this morning at about 10:41 a.m. I have this tweet. I'm holding it here in my formerly nicotine-stained fingers. I want to read this tweet to you. "Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase 'drain the swamp' was no longer being used by me. Actually, we will always be trying to drain the swamp."

Well, now, who was it that went out there, who was it that went out there and said that Trump was going disclaim the phrase, that he was going to now try to elevate things? Was that Newt? Was that Mr. Newt that did that? What did I tell you yesterday, folks? I know, it's so many things, it's impossible to know the specific thing I refer to. I mentioned to you that highly achieved people who are in the limelight, it's one of the most dangerous times for highly achieved people, when they're in the limelight and when the light is casting a great glow on them, and they are the focus of attention, because everybody wants to get close to 'em.

Everybody wants to be seen as part of the inner circle. Everybody wants to make it look like they are one of the really tight insiders. And then there are those who will attempt to parlay that perception into an attempt at manipulating the highly achieved person. I can tell you that this happens.

I know and you know that there are probably some people in the Trump orbit -- and there are several Trump orbits. I mean, you've got the real close insiders, then you've got the second and third tier, the fourth tier, there's a bunch of people in the Trump orbit, and the farther out they are, the closer in they want to be and so the more insider they will try to make themselves look like they are.

And then you have people who really think, you know, they love Trump, they think he's okay, but, man, he's gotta stop some of this reckless language. So they'll go out there and just say -- I'm not accusing Newt of this. I don't really know what happened here, but I'm telling you this kind of thing happens, that people will go out there and try to influence and manipulate, say, Trump in this case, by claiming he's gonna stop using the term "drain the swamp" because they think he should.

I don't know who did it. At some point people gonna have to figure out that you don't manipulate Donald Trump, that he manipulates you. He's not unsure. You can only manipulate people that are not sure of themselves. You can only manipulate people that are imbued with a degree of self-doubt. That happens to be most people, by the way.

But it's very, very hard to manipulate people, especially people like Trump, who have been the targets of manipulation their whole lives. You learn to spot it and you really resent the people that try it, because it's an insult to your intelligence.

So again, I'm not saying that any of this is what's going on with Mr. Newt. I'm just using this event as a teachable moment. There are other examples of people out there saying that Trump's gonna stop doing this or not do this, he's gonna start doing this. It dates back to the campaign. We had people, "Yeah, Trump, he's gonna start acting more presidential very, very soon. He realizes he needs to act more presidential."

Well, there's no doubt there's people that were in Trump's camp but were nervous. Trump wasn't appearing presidential enough, so -- and you know as well as I do that the first time people spot a camera or microphone, many people just gravitate to it and want to be seen or heard. This is a tremendous potential trap for highly achieved people who are in the midst of great moments of fame. You know, fame is a cyclical thing, because after a while you're not new. After a while it wears off. After a while people get used to you. You're still famous, but the intensity --

And then in terms of presidents, when Trump is inaugurated and actually starts doing things, then all this is gonna change a little bit.

Right now Trump's in a free ride, essentially. Not a criticism. But when actual things happen that have his fingerprints on them, then it's gonna change a little bit. He's still gonna have the hangers on. He's still gonna have the people, the suck-ups, the sycophants and so forth and so on. But it's something that people in his position have to be very aware of. And then there are phonies that are close to him, if he makes 'em unhappy, if he doesn't give 'em what they want, might run out and privately try to undermine him.

I mean, it is a vicious jungle Donald Trump lives in right now. The outward appearance, man, it couldn't get any better, this is great, president of the United States. And it is. But it has a lot of pitfalls, it has a lot of potholes that Trump has to avoid.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Newt Gingrich just tweeted, ladies and gentlemen, Newt just tweeted, "I goofed. 'Draining the swamp' is in." Again, Trump tweeted about 10:40 this morning the following tweet. He said, "Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase 'drain the swamp' was no longer being used by me. Actually, we will always be trying to DTS," drain the swamp. That's a key thing. Draining the swamp. What that means is a key thing to Trump supporters. It really is.