Pearls of Wisdom

"Would somebody give Hillary Clinton a participation trophy already? Somebody please, so they would shut up about the Russians and about blaming everybody that they lost."

"At some point people are gonna have to figure out that you don't manipulate Donald Trump, that he manipulates you. He's not unsure. You can only manipulate people that are not sure of themselves. You can only manipulate people that are imbued with a degree of self-doubt. That happens to be most people, by the way."

"It's very, very hard to manipulate people, especially people like Trump, who have been the targets of manipulation their whole lives. You learn to spot it and you really resent the people that try it, because it's an insult to your intelligence."

“Where did Mrs. Clinton spend her vacation time? Where'd she spend the summer? She was in the Hamptons. She was in Martha's Vineyard. Where was Trump while all this was going on? He was in every state in the center of the country, four and five speeches a day, to the people who make the country work.”

“Isn't it amazing now how many on their side are now admitting Hillary was a lousy candidate. Why were they also telling us at the Democrat convention that there was never anybody even as close to being qualified to be president as Hillary Clinton in the history of the country. We're dealing with some serious derangement here and dangerously deranged and unhinged behavior.”

"The first time that I appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, James Taylor was scheduled to be the musical guest. He canceled as an act of protest, which is fine with me, I think his music sucks."

“Everybody wants to be seen as part of the inner circle. Everybody wants to make it look like they are one of the really tight insiders. And then there are those who will attempt to parlay that perception into an attempt at manipulating the highly achieved person. I can tell you that this happens.”

“Right now Trump's in a free ride, essentially. Not a criticism. But when actual things happen that have his fingerprints on them, then it's gonna change a little bit.”

“It is a vicious jungle Donald Trump lives in right now. The outward appearance, man, it couldn't get any better, this is great, president of the United States. And it is. But it has a lot of pitfalls, it has a lot of potholes that Trump has to avoid.”

“These people on the left, these are the most intolerant bunch of children, a bunch of arrogant, condescending children.”

“Nothing's changed where the media is concerned. The media will continue to do everything it can to separate Trump supporters from Trump and Republican supporters from Republicans, in other words, to undermine this election, the transition, and the Trump administration.”

"Everybody on Capitol Hill is afraid to replace Obamacare with nothing. They're afraid to let the market determine the fate of health care. They think it has to be regulated, it has to be legislated, it has to be scripted, it has to be written."

"The political system has evolved into a giant bureaucracy, the primary purpose of which is self-preservation, not fixing anything."

“The RushLimbaugh.com website, which I think is one of the best-kept secrets. It's encyclopedic. We keep everything. I mean, I shudder to think over 15, 20 years, however long we've had this website, all of the data and material that's there. It rivals a university library. And the benefit of ours is it's all accurate.”

“Why do we consider what Trump is doing to be impossible, like getting the cost of Air Force One down or keeping jobs in America? Why is it that our current political system has rendered everybody essentially hopeless thinking, ‘Well, it's the best we can do.’ We actually can't do things that make common sense with our current political system. Why is that?”

“I really think what's happening to the American political system is that it has been reduced to a system of self-perpetuation for the people in it. And they view security for themselves as always needing things to be done.”

"Forty percent of young adults are living with their parents. I see stuff like this, and I think it's a good thing I didn't become a parent, because if that were happening to me, you wouldn't want to be my kid."






