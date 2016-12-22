Quick Hits Page

Mississippi Church Burning Was an Anti-Trump Hoax

RUSH: The Mississippi fire marshal -- you want to talk about fake news? We're on a roll here. The Mississippi fire marshal -- well, that's a second story. That's a follow-up. The actual story is: "Arrest Made in ‘Vote Trump’ Burning of Mississippi Black Church." The story is from WREG Eyeball TV news in Greenville, Mississippi, not Greenville, you don't say Greenville, down there, kinda like Louisville, except this is Greenville.

"Mississippi authorities have made an arrest in the burning of an African-American church spray-painted with the words, 'Vote Trump.' Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, who is African-American," he's a black guy, "is charged with first-degree arson of a place of worship."

Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, African-American was arrested for setting the church on fire and spray-painting "Vote Trump."

"Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi, was burned and vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election. It was not immediately clear whether McClinton is represented by an attorney. Greenville is a Mississippi River port city of about 32,100 people, and about 78 percent of its residents are African-American. After the fire, Hopewell congregants began worshipping in a chapel at predominantly white First Baptist Church of Greenville."

Okay, that's the story. Here's the follow-up. Ready for the follow-up? "Politics Unlikely Motive in 'Vote Trump' Arson." (laughing) Yeah, they're looking into why did the guy do it? And they don't have a clue. You have an African-American who sets a black church on fire and then spray-paints the word "vote Trump" on it. This of course to make it look like the practically nonexistent Ku Klux Klan did it and then they catch the guy, and now they can't figure out his motive. (laughing)

"The Mississippi fire marshal says investigators don't see politics as the motivation for the burning of an African-American church that was also spray-painted with the words 'Vote Trump' a week before the presidential election."

How could this be anything but political? (laughing) Look at the lengths to which they're all going here, these leftists. By the way, Mississippi, in the map that I called your attention to yesterday, the map I had seen, not one of these red and blue map, county by county maps, it's actually a brand new way of creating -- vivid maps.com. We linked to it at RushLimbaugh.com. Mississippi is a huge Hillary area, and I don't know why, but I was surprised. But Mississippi, I mean, almost the whole state voted Hillary. Mississippi and parts of Louisiana.

Anyway, the AP is reporting that the suspect and perp's criminal record in detail suggest this was just another robbery. The problem with that is (laughing) there was nothing stolen, and they're saying it was just another robbery, but nothing was stolen. Mississippi insurance commissioner Mike Chaney, who is also the state fire marshal, says there are signs the vandalism may have been done to appear political. So this is reverse reverse psychology.

So what we have here, we have a black guy who burned down a church and then spray-painted "Vote Trump" on it so that people would think that there was a political motive behind it when the guy was actually trying to cover-up his real motive, which was robbery, except nothing was stolen. This is how they report a hoax, folks, this is how they report fake news. A man who's a member of the church, prior criminal record, arrested Wednesday, charged with first-degree arson, but they can't come up with a motive. It's totally unbelievable. But, sadly, it has become believable.

Folks, you realize the sensible thing to do is to not believe anything that you see or read? The sensible thing is not to believe -- oh, except here, I'm talking about this is -- what was the source of this? WREG TV Greensville, they did the original -- this is AP! Perfect! AP, don't believe it. Washington Post, don't believe it. New York Times, don't believe it. USA Today, don't believe it.

Muslim Student Faked Hate Crime

RUSH: "Anti-Muslim Threat At University Of Michigan Was A Huge Hoax -- A Muslim University of Michigan student who said a man threatened to light her on fire after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory was lying about the whole thing, police said Wednesday.

"The student grabbed national headlines in the days after Trump’s election victory when she claimed she was stalked by an intoxicated 20-something man with bad body odor and an unkempt appearance. The man, she said, forced her take off her hijab and threatened to set her on fire with a lighter if she did not.

"Despite the lack of evidence for the woman’s claims, they were immediately treated as true by various media outlets, as well as by the university itself, which immediately condemned the incident as a 'hateful attack.'" Just like the faculty at Duke immediately believed the hoax that was the rape charge against the Duke lacrosse team. We know how that came out.

I mean, these are sick, sick people. They make these events up because they've been conditioned to believe these things are gonna happen to them. It's like the fake rape story at the University of Virginia that Rolling Stone did. Somebody in liberalism comes up with a script for the daily soap opera, a narrative that rape is out of control on campus, that young men are just wantonly raping women all over American college campuses.

So the news gets out there, but there isn't any evidence. So they make one up. Rolling Stone gets hold of a source that makes up the whole story and they run with it and they find out that it isn't true. It's sick! We're dealing literally here with some kind of a sickness that is rooted more deeply than just they lost the election. There's much more going on here than just that. These people have not been well for the longest time. They have, many of them, been unhinged for years to one degree or another.

40% of Young Adults Live with Parents

RUSH: Look at this number here, U.K. Daily Mail: Almost 40% of all young adults are living with their parents. This is a 75-year high in America. Forty percent of young adults are living with their parents. I see stuff like this, and I think it's a good thing I didn't become a parent, because if that were happening to me, you wouldn't want to be my kid.

Congratulations to Sean Spicer and Jason Miller

RUSH: Hey, I want to congratulate Sean Spicer. I've known so many Spicer's in my life and a couple of them have been real creeps. He's not. People I worked with way, way, way, 35 years ago. I think one of them's name was Scott, and so I'm tending to call him Scott.

Sean Spicer was just named the White House press secretary, and I wanted send out kudos, congratulations. He came here with Reince Priebus. That's something, I got lazy with Reince's name the other day and I kept calling him "Rinse," and I heard about it. It's Reince! Two or three people must have sent me emails. I know it's Reince. It's just easier to say "Rinse."

Anyway, Spicer was with Reince when they came down here last summer, it was in the midst of I think the Democrat convention was actually going on or nearby. And Jason Miller has been named the director of the White House communications office. And he's great. He's the guy I mentioned earlier who went out and was telling the Washington Post the kind of people Trump wants that are confident, they're not wallflowers, that they are well-spoken, passionate, confident.

And the Washington Post writes a story, take those comments, "Trump chooses people who look good," as though if you're not a beautiful person, Trump won't. Greatest example of -- it's hard to pick one -- classic example of fake news and distortion and misrepresentation. Jason Miller is good. All these guys are good. And they can handle themselves.