Democrats Know the Damage Obama Did

RUSH: You know, folks, not only is Biden dumping on Hillary, Joe Biden's out there saying (paraphrasing), "Well, you know, she never really knew where she was running. You gotta cut her some slack. She didn't really know. Maybe wasn't even really sure she wanted to. She did it 'cause she thought she had to to break the glass ceiling." And they're trying to cover for her loss. They're starting to dump it on her now.

This is only a matter of time. You can only blame the Russians for so long. Now they're starting to blame Hillary, some people are. Not everybody yet, but some are. And Biden, as an agent of Obama, Biden's purpose is to make sure that Obama remains the power figure in the Democrat Party going forward, not Hillary. In the normal scheme of things, Hillary would be the power figure. She ran for president, even though she lost, and Obama's leaving the office.

But he wants to be the power figure, he wants to be the face of the Democrat Party going forward. So all this stuff that is designed to blame it on Hillary for whatever reasons is designed literally to take her out as the face of the party. And there's another story about this. I think this is the Clinton camp fighting back, because the headline, this is the Wall Street Journal: "Candidates for DNC Top Job: Obama Failed Us."

I love this, folks. The long knives are coming out. Now, let me give you the dirty little secret. Everybody in the Democrat Party knows this. They would never say it while Obama is still in office, and many wouldn't say it even after he left. But there isn't a Democrat in politics alive who does not know what the Obama presidency has meant for the Democrat Party around the country.

They've lost 1,500 seats. The Democrats only have five states, ladies and gentlemen, where they control the governorship and the state legislature, only five! This election, this presidential election was supposed to cement Democrat rule for two generations, the Supreme Court, it was supposed to wipe out the Republican Party. This was going to be the end of it.

Trump as the nominee losing was to be the end of the Republican Party. The Democrats were gonna have basically one-party rule for 50 years, and look at what actually has happened. It's practically the reverse. The Democrats are not a national party. They have lost governorships, state legislatures, mayoralties. They have lost 1,500 seats since elections, 2010, '12, '14, and this one, it's been devastating. And it's all Obama.

It's the rejection of the Obama agenda, and it's inarguable because he campaigned on it for Hillary. (imitating Obama) "If you want to protect my legacy, you'll vote for her." It was incredible what he did. He really put his agenda on the record because he believes he has the same kind of connection to the American people that Trump has.

He thinks he's universally loved and adored because of that approval rating, which is a lie or a misrepresentation. It's mainly people that don't have the guts to tell a pollster that they disapprove of the job because of the racial component, because whenever Obama's policies are on the ballot, they get skunked! If he's on ballot with them, not so bad.

Well, this story in the Wall Street Journal, "The painful truth is that despite President Obama's strong victories in 2008 and 2012, the Democratic Party has lost enormous political ground over the past eight years," said Bernie Sanders at a rally for the socialist Muslim Keith Ellison, who wants to run the Democrat National Committee.

Whatever the leadership of the Democrat Party's been doing over the last many years has failed, and we need fundamental change. Mo Elleithee, a top DNC official under Debbie "Blabbermouth" Schultz, said of party officials, they don't want a chair -- get this, now. Mo Elleithee: we don't need a chairman who's gonna disrespect or critique Trump. We need somebody that recognizes things have not been going well for us, and we have to fix some things. The future is not about destroying Trump. The future is about rebuilding the Democrat Party.

This is all coming out now. And some people, you know, as the race for power in the Democrat Party intensifies, this is where the honesty begins to surface. Obama destroyed this party, folks, literally has destroyed this party while elevating himself to whatever heights, if he's really achieved them, I still don't believe it, but I'll go along with the flow for now.

But the party has bitten the dust. It was happening right in front of our faces, and we didn't have the confidence to believe it 'cause of the media. We believed the media was convincing 80% of the American people of the opposite, and it turned out that wasn't true, either.

Here is Kevin, Elkhart, Indiana. Welcome, sir. Great to have you on Open Line Friday. Hi.

CALLER: Merry Christmas, Rush.

RUSH: Same to you, sir.

CALLER: The way the deranged liberals are treating President Trump and his family right now, do you think that will have a negative impact on the independent and swing voters?

RUSH: Do you know how many electoral votes the independents got?

CALLER: How many?

RUSH: Zero.

CALLER: Well, they say that the independents are key to winning elections.

RUSH: Yeah, the independents mostly broke for Trump, and they broke for Romney. You know, this is one of these old saws, that he who wins the independents wins the White House. That's a liberal Democrat trick, by the way. But here's your question. Is all of this stuff, like is being done to Ivanka Trump, I think it is having a devastating effect on Democrats.

We know this by virtue of the election in November. I don't think that, Kevin, there's any doubt that it is. These people have been under the same illusion that we have, that they are the majority and that everybody agrees with them or the vast majority agrees with them and that's what has emboldened them to act so reprehensibly.

I think the truth of the matter is that most of America when they hear about this -- look, you've got some deranged and unhinged leftists that applaud this and a lot of them are on social media, but I'm telling you the bulk of the people when they hear about it, there's no reason to disrespect Ivanka. In fact, if you get right down to it, Ivanka is for climate change. Ivanka is all for single-parent families, and so she's as close to liberal as you're gonna get in her dad's inner circle.

These people are just deranged. I've got confidence that most people in this country still have a decent sense of manners, propriety, morality, and I'm confident that most people, when they hear about this, are disgusted by it. The real question is how many people hear about it as it actually happened?

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: And the media is trying to sanitize this, Kevin.

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: The media is not describing this guy and his husband as the provocateurs that they are. They are not reporting that the guy and his husband were tweeting an hour in advance that Ivanka was getting ready to board the plane, let's go harass her, they're not reporting any of that. The media knows full well how damaging this is and so they're trying to clean it up a bit.

But, again, the media is not nearly as monolithically successful as we think, as evidenced by this last election. I think you can feel better today than you would have six months ago that incidents like this are not helpful to the Democrat cause and do indeed irritate average, ordinary voters. I don't have any doubt about it. I have a renewed confidence on that, in fact.

CALLER: That's good to hear.

RUSH: I really do. And I'm like you, I know why you're asking, because it's been part of the frustration --

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: -- that attitudes like this go unpunished, that attitudes like this have gone rewarded, that actions like this have gone rewarded. We've been banging our heads against the wall, it doesn't make any sense. How could the country have become such mass reprobate? And it hasn't, is the bottom line. We still got problems, don't misunderstand, but I think we still have a majority of the population paying attention to these kind of things, that this is not helping Democrats. It's not helping them get independent voters down the road or whatever. Look, every caller gets an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus. It's your turn. Which one would you like?

CALLER: Oh, 7 Plus, please.

RUSH: 7 Plus. And your carrier is -- dadelut dadelut dadelut --

CALLER: Sprint.

RUSH: Sprint. Fine and dandy. So do you have a color preference?

CALLER: Gold?

RUSH: Gold. Got it, dude. So what you are gonna get, you're gonna get a gold iPhone 7 Plus that has no SIM card in it. It is unlocked which means it will work on any carrier, including Sprint. Hang on. Mr. Snerdley will get your address, and if you want us to send this -- I think FedEx is doing Saturday delivery tomorrow, so if you want it Saturday delivery, we will try to make that happen. It's up to FedEx, but we'll send it that way.

RUSH: Yeah, look at this. The New York Times on the op-ed page, Stanley Greenberg, do you know who Stanley Greenberg is? He used run a polling unit with James Carville. May still run a polling unit with James Carville. He is the husband of the lovely and gracious Rosa DeLauro, who is a Democrat congresswoman from Connecticut. Anyway, he's got a piece in the New York Times today: "Was Barack Obama Bad for Democrats?" They know, folks. Not only was Barack Obama bad for the Democrats, you know who else Barack Obama has done great damage to? That is the media.

JOHNNY DONOVAN: And now, from sunny south Florida, it's Open Line Friday!

RUSH: Absolutely I mean that. Folks, the media has been damaged greatly in this entire campaign. Their polling data was all wrong, everything about them is all wrong, and because they were wedded to making sure that Barack Obama looked good, that was their objective. And the reason for that was twofold: ideology and race. And boy, would I love to delve into both of those in great detail, but I'm gonna do that at another time because there are lessons to be learned.

People continually ask me, "Why does the media do what it does? Why are they so obviously self-destructive? Why are they so obviously predictable? Why is the media so obviously biased? Do they not see how other people see?" No, they don't. But then again, they don't care, folks. They really do think -- well, as I said, I'm not gonna get into it. But they have done great damage their own credibility, their reputation, their legacy, just the Democrat Party has been not mortally, but really deeply wounded.

So now the New York Times op-ed and a bunch of Democrats that want to run the Democrat National Committee are openly talking about the damage that Obama, his legacy, his agenda, folks, the things that, you know, Obamacare and immigration, you name it, the whole thing, it's been devastating to the Democrat Party. Now, the media is not reporting that, obviously, but individual Democrats are starting to ask it, and it is a huge major problem.

So maybe if I remember all this, at some point when we get back in the new year will delve into this, because I think the explanations for this are amazingly educational. And remember one of my quests here is to enable more and more people to be able to spot liberalism when they see it and liberals when they see them, and then know what's coming so that you might be in a position to oppose it and stop it, which is the objective.

RUSH: Here's David in Charlotte, North Carolina. Next up you are, sir, how are you?

CALLER: Merry Christmas, Rush. I appreciate you taking my call. I'm a huge fan of the show. I've been listening to you for years.

RUSH: Thank you very much. Same to you.

CALLER: You spoke the other day about the popular vote and the fact that, you know, Hillary was about 2.7 million votes ahead of Trump, and I think it's fair to say that voter fraud played a big part in that number. So I was wondering to get your perspective on the lack of reporting of voter fraud, you know, from the Jill Stein recounts, especially in places like Detroit where, you know, 60% of the precincts had to be thrown out because of irregularities. And kind of along with that, you know, what do you feel the Trump administration's appetite's gonna be to try to tackle, you know, true voter reform?

RUSH: Well, I think the Trump administration is gonna go after voter reform by going after other things first that will take care of it. For example, whatever percentage of illegal immigrants are voting will be taken care of by whatever Trump's immigration policy is. Other than that, I think most of Trump's efforts in that regard will be efforts that we don't see, especially early on.

Look, he's gonna be in a celebratory mode. He's gonna be inaugurated president. He just skunked Hillary Clinton, just skunked the media, just skunked the Democrat Party. In the Electoral College, where the campaign was held -- you know, these people want to talk about the popular vote all day, let 'em talk, but the campaign was not conducted in California, where Hillary won the popular vote. That's where she won the popular vote and nobody campaigned there.

The campaign was in battleground states, because the Electoral College is how we choose the president, and in that campaign, Hillary lost big. She didn't even go to these wall states, blue wall states like Wisconsin. She lost no matter how you slice it. I don't think Trump wants to turn this into a negative by focusing on vote fraud as a primary issue so soon after he's inaugurated. I think there are other agenda items that are gonna take precedence.

But you're right about Detroit. Where there was vote fraud it was in Democrat cities. And I think you're gonna find -- wild guess -- that if you ever really dig deep into voter fraud you're gonna find all kinds of it in sanctuary cities and sanctuary states which happen to all be Democrat. If you look at Detroit, the problem or the humorous thing about Detroit, there were more votes cast than there are people who live there or who are registered.

So while Jill Stein is out there trying to find evidence that Trump cheated, what they found was that vast majority of it was occurring on the Democrat side. Okay. Gotta go here quickly, but David, it's your turn next to choose an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus as a gift from the EIB Network. Which would you like?

CALLER: A 7 Plus would be great.

RUSH: 7 Plus? Carrier?

CALLER: AT&T.

RUSH: AT&T. Color?

CALLER: Matte black if you have any left.

RUSH: We do. We got matte black. I'm gonna send you a SIM-free unlocked.

CALLER: Okay.

RUSH: Which means it'll work with any carrier. What kind of phone do you have now?

CALLER: I have a 6.

RUSH: Well, take the SIM card out of that and put it in this, bammo, you are up and running.

CALLER: I really appreciate it, Rush. Thanks so much.

RUSH: You're gonna love it. You have a 6 or 6 Plus right now?

CALLER: I just have the smaller one. I kind of really wanted the bigger one and just didn't get that initially, so this is great.

RUSH: Well, you know, a lot of people don't like the big one because they can't use it one-handed, and that's true, you can't use it one-handed, but I think as a change of pace you're gonna love it.

CALLER: Yeah, I think the camera's gonna be really nice from what I've read.

RUSH: And the battery life. You're gonna easily get through a full day without having to charge it. I mean, let me just show you right here -- I've got -- pull my phone up here just to give you an illustration. Click on the battery settings app. Okay, I'm at 80% on my iPhone 7 Plus. I have 47 hours of standby and seven hours, 38 minutes of usage, and I'm at 80%.

CALLER: Oh, that's great.

RUSH: Meaning, this phone was charged two days ago, 47 hours, two days ago. So basically at three o'clock on Wednesday was when this phone was last charged. Now, I must admit, I've plugged it in for two and three minutes at a time. I use it for car play in the car. So if I'm in the car for 15 minutes, it charges 15 minutes there. But you easily get a day and a half with it, easily.

CALLER: That's great.

RUSH: And probably, depending on how you use it, maybe even more. So don't hang up so we get your address to get it out --

CALLER: Thank you so much, Rush.

RUSH: -- if you want it tomorrow, we'll try to get it to you then. You bet. Thank you.