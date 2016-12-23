Don't Be Surprised When A-Listers Want to Be Close to Trump Again

BEGIN TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: This is Esti in Brooklyn. It's great to have you, I'm glad you waited, and welcome to the program.

CALLER: Thank you, Rush. I want to thank you for the many hours of learning and enjoyment that you have given me.

RUSH: I appreciate that very much.

CALLER: Yes. And I wanted to know your opinion of the A-list of celebrities that is snubbing the inauguration. There are some that are asking -- I read online that there are some that are asking on the QT for tickets, and there are some that are going to go openly, but will they be blacklisted from the general producers and directors and deans of Hollywood?

RUSH: Maybe. Maybe. I'll tell you what I think is gonna happen. I'm gonna give you a long-term prediction here.

CALLER: Okay.

RUSH: And it's risky because any number of things are going to happen that nobody can foresee. But right now everybody is the left is playing to type. They are behaving exactly as you could predict. They're children. They think that they run the world. They think this election's an aberration. They think that Trump is subhuman and a gigantic accident and that they're all threatened. He's not cool and therefore they're very proudly pointing out that none of them are gonna perform at his inauguration.

The time is going to come when they are going to really regret this, and they're gonna want to be within Trump's orb at some point, 'cause this country's gonna take off. This country's gonna be rocking, this country's gonna be cooking, this country's gonna be sizzling, and everybody is going to want to be close to Trump. Trump likes celebrities; he is one. The way he's dealing with this now is to say (paraphrasing), "I don't want these A-listers here. I'm not asking these people to perform." He's saying that these stories of A-listers turning him down, "We're not asking 'em. I want the people at my inauguration." And I think that's probably true.

CALLER: He also said they did nothing for Hillary, so I don't need them. Something like that.

RUSH: Meaning they didn't help her.

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: He's exactly right. Hillary had all these A-listers, well, look at this parade of losers that did that video encouraging electors to not vote for Trump. They ended up abandoning Hillary more than they abandoned Trump. Trump lost two electors, Hillary lost five.

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: These people are irrelevant. They're as irrelevant as many other prominent leftists are. They just don't know it.

CALLER: What about the ones that are accepting? There aren't many. They say he's having problems, trouble getting performers.

RUSH: Well, I've gotta take a break here because we've reached the aforementioned hard break. Can you hang on for a couple minutes here?

CALLER: Yes.

RUSH: I kind of thought that you could. So we will be back in just a moment.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: We have Esti in Brooklyn talking about the A-listers and what they are saying about refusing Trump's invitations to perform at his inauguration. And Trump saying I haven't invited them, I don't want 'em, I want the real people here. Got the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. There's a story in the New York Post today that a Rockette, the Rockettes have been booked for something.

CALLER: Yes, and one doesn't want to perform.

RUSH: Yeah, and one doesn't want to perform and making a big deal out of it. Of course the media loves stuff like that so they find this one Rockette. It's like you can have 10,000 people at a rally for Trump and 200 people outside, and the 200 people outside make the news. One Rockette, who's probably a lug head, doesn't even know which end's up or down, ends up making news, and the media loves to present it. I tell you, I think this is the stuff that's been backfiring on people. I think these A-list celebrities that are all lined up for Hillary, I think they heard her. You look at this video that these clowns did to try to persuade electors to not vote for Trump, it hurt them, it didn't help their cause.

CALLER: I agree. I agree. I think they hurt her as well.

RUSH: As far as Trump and where he comes down on all this, I really don't know. My wild guess is that Trump is a celebrity and I think he thinks it would be pretty cool if he could get Elton John, if he could get some of these people to show up, but right now they won't, because I'm gonna tell you something. The blacklist against people in the entertainment industry that show up for Trump is worse than that blacklist you heard of in Hollywood back in the forties and fifties.

CALLER: The McCarthy era?

RUSH: This is real.

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: The powers that be in entertainment are really threatening anybody that shows up at the Trump inauguration is gonna have trouble getting a job. They're ticked off. They lost! They've been humiliated. But I'm telling you, they're gonna keep losing. The winning has only just begun.

CALLER: Okay. I hope nobody loses their job because they perform or they show up or they support him. I hope it doesn't happen.

RUSH: If they do, they'll pick -- if somebody like that, whoever, if somebody loses a gig because they publicly show up at Trump's inauguration, I guarantee you somebody else is going to hire them and pay them more than they were making whenever they got fired. You watch.

CALLER: Will the other flip? Will the ones that are opposing Trump right now or verbally opposing him, will they flip because this, if others get hired? Will they soften?

RUSH: Well, even if they do, you have to ask, is it genuine or is it simply getting in front of the wind the way it's blowing. Are you one? Are you an A-list celebrity and you're worried what's gonna --

CALLER: No, just curious. Not at all. I don't even know who the A-lists are, many of them anyway.

RUSH: I think the dyed-in-the-wool, hard-core liberal -- and remember, the more dyed-in-the-wool, the more hard-core, the more ignorant they are, and yet they don't know that. They think they're the opposite of ignorant. They're the last to fall, and some of them have dug themselves so deep now here in opposition to Trump I don't think that they can ever in their minds with credibility --

CALLER: Well, just like some of them flipped, like Romney and all the big people that met him at Trump Towers. They came off their high horse, maybe some of these celebrities will have a change of heart.

RUSH: Why does this matter to you? Do you think Trump's gonna need them?

CALLER: No. No. Just curious. Just curious about --

RUSH: I'll tell you what, I saw a survey today and it is that NFL fans are fed up with listening to players talk about politics. They wish they'd shut up and play football, and I think the vast majority of people, "Shut up and act! Shut up and sing! Shut up and star in your TV show! Just shut up and do what you do, but shut up!" I think they're wearing out their welcome. I think they've overplayed their hands. And it's documented most of them don't know what they're talking about anyway. Okay. I have to go here, Etsi, but what is your preference in an iPhone, iPhone 7 or 7 Plus?

CALLER: 7 Plus, but I wanted an unlocked phone. Is that possible?

RUSH: Sure.

CALLER: Okay.

RUSH: I have an unlocked phone. What color do you want?

CALLER: Black, black matte.

RUSH: Black matte? We've got you covered.

CALLER: Super.

RUSH: Matte black unlocked iPhone 7 Plus. Hang on so Mr. Snerdley can get your address.