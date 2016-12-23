Teen Rush Baby: What I Learn Here Makes Me Confident Discussing Politics

BEGIN TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: This is Rachel. She's in Charlotte, North Carolina, 17 years old. Welcome, and Merry Christmas! Great to have you with us.

CALLER: Hi. Merry Christmas to you, too. Thanks for taking my call.

RUSH: You bet. Any time. I am glad you did.

CALLER: All right. I just had one question, and I also wanted to thank you. So first I'm going to thank you. I just want to say that Trump will make probably one of the best presidents ever and I wanted to thank you for helping me learn how to better present myself and my conservative views among my peers. You've given me news and information that the mainstream media ignores, and you definitely helped me talk to others about what's going on in politics, so I just want to thank you for that.

RUSH: Let me ask you a question about that.

CALLER: Okay.

RUSH: If I heard you correctly, you're able to speak confidently about the things that you believe --

CALLER: Yes.

RUSH: -- and you have learned some of that from this program? Is that right?

CALLER: Hm-hm.

RUSH: Let me ask you a question.

CALLER: I'm a Rush Baby.

RUSH: Pardon?

CALLER: I'm a Rush Baby. My dad has been listening to you --

RUSH: Oh!

CALLER: -- my whole life.

RUSH: This explains it. I need you to answer a question for me so other people can hear you.

CALLER: All right.

RUSH: Is it safe to say that you being confident in who you are and what you believe makes it easier to explain it to people and to talk to people in general. When you have no defensiveness about what you think but rather you totally believe it, you are passionate about it, you actually enjoy doing it, I'll bet you.

CALLER: Definitely. The more confident you come across, more likely people are to believe you. If you are articulate and you can put your points out, and you seem very logical about it, they're most likely to believe you.

RUSH: Well, how many people -- 'cause this happens to me, so I want to find out if it happens to you. How many people, they may not say it in these exact words, but how many people say to you things like, "Nobody's that sure of themselves. Don't you have any doubt? Don't you think you could be wrong?" Do you ever get hit with that?

CALLER: Yes, I have, but I always say, if I am wrong, there's always more I can learn and then correct myself.

RUSH: Right. So there's no problem being wrong; it's a learning opportunity.

CALLER: Yes.

RUSH: Well, I am so honored that you picked up all this from this program. That's fabulous.

CALLER: Thank you so much. And I also have one quick question.

RUSH: Well, ask it. What is it?

CALLER: I know you write books for children, but have you ever thought of writing books for teens, possibly?

RUSH: In fact, this has been suggested. One of the requests that we have gotten is to change the focus and do a couple of history books where there is a little bit more detail about some of the events that we have written about for young people. Look, anything's possible. I don't have a road map and I'm not a goal oriented person in the sense that, you know, I have nothing in front of me that says by June of 2017 I want to have accomplished X. I have an overriding goal, and that is to be successful at whatever I do 'cause I figure if that happens I'll love it and enjoy it, and then that's when opportunity presents itself.

CALLER: That's awesome.

RUSH: Goals happen to be restrictive to me. Goals can cause me to maybe miss out or make a wrong decision on an opportunity that pops up. But to answer the question, yeah, we've had a lot of people asking us to do that, and we are flattered by that because it means that people would very much like to read it and find value in it. Whether it'll actually happen, don't know. But I appreciate your interest in it. Now, what kind of iPhone do you want?

CALLER: Oh. The iPhone 7, I guess.

RUSH: Well, you can take your choice of that or the 7 Plus. Do you have an iPhone or any kind of a cell phone now?

CALLER: Yes. I have the 6s.

RUSH: You have a 6s. Do you like the size?

CALLER: Yes. Yes, sir.

RUSH: Okay. Well, the iPhone 7 Plus is the same size, has got a much better camera, it has a much better display, it's got about two hours additional battery life in the same size. What is your carrier?

CALLER: Verizon.

RUSH: Verizon. And so do you have a color preference?

CALLER: Is there rose gold?

RUSH: Rose gold. I think I've got a rose gold in the iPhone 7. If I don't, would gold work?

CALLER: Yes, sir.

RUSH: Okay. Well, then you hang on here, Rachel. Look, thank you so much. That is a compliment that I really appreciate that the program has given you enough information that you now feel confident about things you're discussing with people. It changes everything. It changes the entire way you deal with people when you're not ashamed of what you think. And when you can answer questions about what you think and when you can explain why you think what you think, that's power, it's comforting power.

So hang on, and Mr. Snerdley will get your address. We're gonna make you a one-year subscriber, by the way, to the Rush Limbaugh website, RushLimbaugh.com. That's an encyclopedia. It's just chocked with data and information you will not believe. I mean, it's everything that's happened on this program and then some for the past 20 years.