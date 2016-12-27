Dittos, 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Back Home Button
The Rush Limbaugh Show
Excellence in Broadcasting
RSS Icon
RSS
ADVERTISEMENT

EIB WEB PAGE DISGRONIFIER

Guest Host Mark Belling

"I think we are on the verge of something very, very special." - Mark Belling

Great Time To Be American

“This might be the greatest time to be an American in my lifetime. This has been not just a change in the government, this is a cultural revolution going on. This is half the country standing up and stopping the other half from destroying America.” - Mark Belling

Belling's Trump Transformation

“Trump is showing remarkable savvy in how to deal with the media. I think we are looking at a transformative presidency. I didn’t see that coming, but I do now.”- Mark Belling

Obama Isn't Going to Leave

“You are going to have a very different ex-president in Barack Obama. He’s staying in DC. I can’t think of the last time a president has stayed.  Once you’re no longer the president there’s an expectation that you sort of recede from the scene. Obama isn’t going to do that. I think Obama is going to take on the role of leader of the opposition.” - Mark Belling 

ADVERTISEMENT

Rush 24/7 Audio/Video

Listen to the Latest Show Watch the Latest Show
Listen to the Latest Show Watch the Latest Show
Podcast Center | Click for More Audio/Video
Join Rush 24/7

Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

EIB Features


original