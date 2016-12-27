Guest Host Mark Belling

"I think we are on the verge of something very, very special." - Mark Belling

Great Time To Be American

“This might be the greatest time to be an American in my lifetime. This has been not just a change in the government, this is a cultural revolution going on. This is half the country standing up and stopping the other half from destroying America.” - Mark Belling

Belling's Trump Transformation

“Trump is showing remarkable savvy in how to deal with the media. I think we are looking at a transformative presidency. I didn’t see that coming, but I do now.”- Mark Belling

Obama Isn't Going to Leave

“You are going to have a very different ex-president in Barack Obama. He’s staying in DC. I can’t think of the last time a president has stayed. Once you’re no longer the president there’s an expectation that you sort of recede from the scene. Obama isn’t going to do that. I think Obama is going to take on the role of leader of the opposition.” - Mark Belling