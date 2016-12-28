Guest Host Mark Steyn

Why 2016 Happened

"If you're a big shot celebrity, if you're a software designer, if you're a government bureaucrat, the present arrangements work pretty nicely for you. But there are millions and millions of people around the United States, around the United Kingdom, around Europe, for whom they do not work. And when they were invited to express an opinion this year, 2016, they finally said, 'We've had enough.'" -Mark Steyn

Social Justice Police Taser Steve Martin

"In one of my books I have a section called 'Last Laughs' and I say that in the future there will be no jokes. We are moving toward that future very fast, particularly if you have a look at those leaden late night shows that are dying in the ratings." - Mark Steyn

Childish Leftist Tantrums

"If you can't share a plane with the family of someone you didn't vote for, then you can't exist in the same country." - Mark Steyn