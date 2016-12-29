Guest Host Mark Steyn

One-Way Tolerance

"You're only allowed to memorialize Carrie Fisher in the officially approved way. Even if you knew her, it doesn't make any difference, you still have to subscribe to the officially approved way." -Mark Steyn

John Kerry Stands Idle

"The phrase that struck me that Kerry used: 'America can't stand idly by,' because of these Israel settlements. Can't stand idly by has been the Obama modus operandi in that region since he took office. He has stood idly by as half a million people have died in Syria, and Iraq has been swept by ISIS. Millions and millions of people have been set loose across the region, so-called refugees destabilizing American allies in Europe." - Mark Steyn