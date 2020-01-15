Guest Host Mark Steyn
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
• LA Times: Jet fuel dumped on school children sparks questions, outrage
• LA Times: L.A. Unified pays $25 million to settle sexual misconduct cases
• LA Times: Michael Bloomberg’s face on a meatball? His social media staff had some fun during the debate
• Washington Post: Ukraine Prosecutor Offered Information Related to Biden in Exchange for Ambassador’s Ouster Newly Released Materials Show
• NY Times: Documents Provide New Details of Trump’s Pressure Campaign on Ukraine
• BizPacReview: Schiff Announces Sudden New Impeachment Evidence on Eve of Articles Transfer
• BizPacReview: Elizabeth Warren refuses to shake Bernie Sanders’ hand, tense words shared after Democratic debate
• BizPacReview: CNN debate moderator makes biggest news of night; sides with Warren, calls Sanders liar to his face
• NY Times: Take Impeachment Seriously, Senators
• BizPacReview: House Dems launch investigation into Trump admin’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ program
• AP: Warren makes debate case: Democratic woman can beat Trump
• AP Analysis: Dems strain for civility, contrasts burst through
• Fox News: Ohio Democrat’s daughter, 36, yelled obscenities, resisted arrest outside Trump rally:
• Fox News: Warren-Sanders clash ‘very dispiriting,’ Dems’ debate like ‘cold oatmeal,’ CNN’s Van Jones says
• The Hill: CNN Moderator Criticized for Question to Sanders
• Politico: ‘This is going to divide us on the left’
• AP: Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
• Fox News: Sen. Ted Cruz floats idea of ‘witness reciprocity’ for Senate impeachment trial
• The Hill: Republicans Face Internal Brawl Over Witnesses
• The Hill: Yovanovitch Calls for Investigation Following Evidence Released by Ukraine
• AP: Trump uses rally to defend Iran policy as Democrats decry it
• Reuters: Iran rejects idea of a new ‘Trump deal’ in nuclear row
• Fox News: Iran says it has arrested person who filmed video of missiles striking Ukrainian plane
Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush.
• The Hill: Sens. Kaine, Lee: ‘We should not be at war with Iran unless Congress authorizes it’
• Reuters: U.S., China set to sign massive purchases deal, easing trade war
• Reuters: Mnuchin says U.S. cannot continue to boost spending at current level
• Reuters: Mnuchin urges Apple, other tech companies to work with law enforcement
• Politico: Trump plan to shift $7.2B to border wall puts GOP lawmakers in a pickle
• Politico: Trump Water Regulation Rollback
• Fox News: Avenatti arrested by IRS agents during California Bar Association hearing
• Fox News: Sandmann attorney on settlement with CNN: The media ‘forever defined’ him as a racist
• Fox News: California couple left out bikes for thieves, beat them, posted videos to YouTube, police say
• Reuters: Brexit celebrations approved to mark U.K.’s last moments in the E.U.
• The Hill: Russian PM Medvedev Resigns from Government