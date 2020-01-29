Trump Surging in Polls Since Dems Started Impeachment

RUSH: Since the impeachment and Ukraine stuff got going here in October… Do you realize how long this had been going on? The House Intelligence Committee, not Judiciary — Schiff and his underground basement room where he called 18 witnesses… Schiff called 18 witnesses, not 17. We just haven’t seen anything released from the 18th witness. You know who the 18th witness is? The whistleblower. Schiff called 18 witnesses, depositions and so forth. Republicans zero.
Zero witnesses in Schiff’s underground SCIF where he was conducting these depositions and interviews and orchestrating public testimony based on what these people said during their depositions. Not one Republican witness was called. So Schiff presents his case all the way since October, and now the Senate says, “Well, we just saw a summation here bereft of evidence. We have nothing fact-based in this presentation. We need witnesses!”
Well, Schiff had all the witnesses, and they don’t have any facts. It’s been going on since October. “In an ABC News/Washington Post poll, Trump has surged by double digits in head-to-head matchups against his competitors. Against the four most likely winners of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, in October Trump was down 56 to 39 against [Plugs]. As of now, the gap has closed 13 points. Trump is down four points to [Plugs], 50 to 46.” That’s within the margin of error in this poll.
Against Crazy Bernie, “Trump was down 14 points in October. That gap has closed by 12 to just a two-point lead” for Crazy Bernie. The point is… You might say, “But, Rush, these guys are still beating him.” Yeah, but that doesn’t matter, folks, because who’s…? Like I said to a caller yesterday: You can’t remember the polling data on this very day, January 29, 2016. You can’t tell me what it was. It doesn’t matter what it was then.
What matters here is in the midst of impeachment, since October — in polling data conducted by the Drive-By Media — Trump is wiping out the leads that these four Democrat potential nominees had over him. He is gaining ground during the impeachment, not losing ground. It is backfiring on them. It will continue to. Elizabeth Warren was ahead of Trump by 15 points; since impeachment began, she has lost every bit of that lead. Trump has wiped out her 15-point margin over him; they’re now tied at 48.
Even Mayor Pete, Pete Buttigieg. Back in October, Mayor Pete led Trump by 11, 52 to 41. As of now, Buttigieg has not only lost all of that lead; Trump now leads him by three. So there’s been a 14-point swing against Mayor Pete. So Trump is storming back. The support for the president in these Drive-By polls is just screeching. I mean, it is ramping up fast while this impeachment is taking place.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: There’s some Gallup poll data out there today. “Race Relations and ‘Position’ of Minorities Better Under Trump than Obama.” Now, when I first saw this… I got an email; it came from one of the White House polling unit people. So I wondered if it was the White House internal polling. It turns out it’s not. “New details from a Gallup survey on satisfaction said race relations and the ‘position’ of minorities under Trump are far higher than they were under President Barack Obama…”
But it’s not just race relations. “Race relations scored the highest satisfaction advance, 14 points, from 22% at the end of the Obama administration to 36% this month… ‘The position of blacks and other racial minorities in the nation’ jumped 9 points, from 37% in January 2017 to 46% now.” Now, isn’t that interesting? The “position” of blacks, the “satisfaction” of African-Americans in America has climbs dramatically since Trump assumed office, after Obama left office. Now, I can explain this.
I have explained this countless times. Race relations were exacerbated with Obama in the White House. It could not have been any other way. There was simply no way race… This is why I was so… When people said they were gonna vote for Obama simply to get rid of racism in America, to show the… I said, “You wait. It’s gonna be worse than it is. You’re not thinking about this,” ’cause no criticism of the president was gonna be permitted. Even warranted policy criticism would not be permitted ’cause it was gonna be called racist.
So race relations got far more friction with Obama in the White House.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Okay. Jim in Youngstown, Ohio. It’s great that you waited, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. To the point: Many are saying, including yourself, that impeachment will be cheapened and will become a political weapon. I believe partisan impeachment can be stopped in its tracks by having a huge Republican win in the House in November. This would scare the crap out of any future majority House who would try to impeach a president for partisan reasons.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: Okay?
RUSH: I can see your point: The message that a landslide defeat would send, you think would result in them never doing it again. The thing is, let me ask you about something — and I understand the point, and with rational people it would makes sense. We’re not dealing with rational people in the Democrats. What happened to them in 2016? They lost. They lost big! In the Electoral College, they lost big. They got shellacked. They thought they were gonna win in a landslide. Have they learned a single lesson from it?
No.
Not one.
At least they haven’t learned a lesson that would make them more appealable to voters. What are they doing? They are insulting voters! They’re insulting the people that didn’t vote for ’em. They’re trying to deny those people the right to vote for president again. That’s what this is. When they lose elections, they do not draw lessons from it. They get mad and they get even. When they lose elections, they don’t want to find out why they lost favor with voters. They set out to punish those voters and the people who beat them — and that’s what they’re doing.
They don’t care. Even now, they don’t care! They’re not the slightest bit interested in why they lost. So that they can take steps to direct it and win next time. That’s not who they are. Not this bunch. This bunch is an authoritarian bunch of would be, mini-dictators when it comes to control over things and people. It used to be if they lost an election, they’d say, “Oh, we came up short with values voters. We’ve gotta fix that.” That’s not it.
If they lose in a landslide in 2020, they’re just going to even more intensely try to reverse those election results and to claim that they’re illegitimate. They’re gonna go after Trump even more, no matter how large the margin of defeat is, because they’re always going to have the media to do their dirty work for them. I wish it were the way that you say. I wish that they were lessons learned in both political victory and defeat. But that’s the thing, sir. We are here today — and we’ve been here every day since 2016 — precisely because these people refuse to accept election results. So they lose in a landslide, lose the House and they do not gain the Senate.
Trump is elected. They’ve lost all three branches. They can’t explain Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. They can’t stop Trump’s legislation. “Oh, my God! What are…?” You think that they’re gonna shape up and fly right, realize the mistakes they’ve made and not make them again? That’s not who they are. The AOC wing… If what you suggest happens, the AOC wing, the first thing they’re gonna do is fire Pelosi. Get her out of town. Not just the speakership. AOC is gonna take over the House, and it’s gonna be the biggest march to the extreme, uber-left that you’ve ever seen.
Yeah, get ready for that ’cause that’s probably in the cards.