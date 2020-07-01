Guest Host Mark Steyn
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- Washington Post: Minneapolis had progressive policies, but its economy still left black families behind
- Washington Post: Trump’s Twitter feed reads like a local crime blotter as he stokes a culture war
- Washington Post: Opinion | Welcome to the United States of ‘Idiocracy’
- SF Chronicle: Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy- winning composer, dies
- NY Post: U.S. buys nearly all global stock of coronavirus drug remdesivir
- NY Post: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ car hits BLM protester who ‘intentionally’ blocked it
- NY Post: UNC Wilmington professor to retire after controversial tweets
- The Hill: Ed Henry fired from Fox News after sexual misconduct investigation
- The Hill: 72% of Democratic voters say it’s ‘important’ Biden VP pick be woman of color
- AP: Trump’s two Russias confound coherent U.S. policy
- AP: Distancing from Trump? Some Republicans step up critiques
- The Hill: Senate Republicans defend Trump’s response on Russian bounties
- AP: Russian bounties further strain Trump’s bond with veterans
- Reuters Exclusive: Hundreds of George W. Bush administration officials to back Biden, group says
- AP Analysis: What Trump leaves unspoken carries consequences
- Fox News: NY City Council approves slashing $1B from NYPD budget
- Fox News: AOC says proposed $1B budget cut to NYPD isn’t enough: ‘Defunding police means defunding police’
- Fox News: University of Wisconsin students say Abraham Lincoln statue at Madison campus must come down
- Fox News: Tim Scott blasts ‘liberal Democrats’ for sending him racist messages: ‘Audacious, repugnant behavior’
- Fox News: Ex-NFL star Burgess Owens wins Utah GOP House primary: report
- Reuters: Hong Kong police fire water cannon, tear gas at protest over new security law
- BizPackReview: Socialist Seattle city councilmember blames capitalism for latest CHAZ shooting
Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
- AP: With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag
- The Hill: Six months in, coronavirus failures outweigh successes
- The Hill: DeSantis says Florida ‘not going back’ on reopening as COVID-19 cases surge
- Reuters: Facebook frustrates advertisers as boycott over hate speech kicks off
- Fox News: AG Barr targeted by House Dem’s impeachment resolution
- Life News: Planned Parenthood Leaders Admit Under Oath to Ripping Body Parts out of Live Infants
- BizPackReview: Justice Thomas takes on Roe v. Wade in stinging dissent to SCOTUS striking Louisiana law on abortion requirements
- BizPackReview: Biden vows to pass law forcing public schools to allow biological males on female sports teams
- Politico: Biden says he’ll release list of Black women as potential SCOTUS nominees
- Reuters: New York attorney general announces $19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuits
- BizPackReview: Award-winning environmentalist pens eye-popping mea culpa, apologizes for his part in ‘climate scare’