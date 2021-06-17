×

The Ken Matthews Stack of Stuff

Jun 17, 2021

  • RushLimbaugh.com: Obama’s America: Corruption, Nationalization, and Propaganda – 12.10.08
  • RushLimbaugh.com: Governor Kasich’s Caravan Guilt Trip – 10.25.18
  • RushLimbaugh.com: Chuck Barkley Calls San Antonio Women Fat — But He’s Not Really in Trouble for It – 05.08.14
  • RushLimbaugh.com: Skeptical Callers Urge the President to Push Back Against the Doom Doctors – 05.12.20
  • RushLimbaugh.com: Democrats Can’t Stop ACB, So They Whine and Moan – 10.15.20
  • RushLimbaugh.com: Obamacare Was Designed to Fail – 10.12.20
  • Washington Post: Biden apologizes for snapping at CNN reporter over Putin questions: ‘I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy’
  • Just the News: Hunter Biden, Burisma pals tried to enlist help of Secretary Kerry’s daughter
  • The Hill: Tensions grow between liberals and centrists on infrastructure
  • FOXBusiness: Bipartisan group of 21 senators back infrastructure deal with $580B in new spending
  • CBS: Border Patrol Agents Save 33 Undocumented Migrants Locked Inside U-Haul In Sweltering Heat
  • FOXNews: Texas border stash house packed with 108 migrants in searing heat
  • Epoch Times: Illegal Immigrants Intentionally Damaging Property, Says Texas Sheriff
  • FOXNews: Abbott launches Texas border wall project with $250 million ‘down payment’
  • CNN: Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Affordable Care Act leaving it in place
  • Daily Wire: Charles Barkley Announces Departure From NBA Show, Blasts ‘Jacka**es Trying To Get You Canceled’ On The Way Out
  • YahooNews: Charles Barkley takes aim at ‘politically correct people’ he says are taking fun out of ‘NBA on TNT’
  • BizNewsPost: Barstool President Says Charles Barkley Can Call San Antonio Women Fat if He Works for Him
  • WGLT: Tensions Run High During Public Comments At District 87 Board Meeting
  • Cities 92.9: A Heated District 87 School Board Meeting Sees High Turnout
  • New York Post: NYC’s Spence School showed video that ‘tarred and feathered’ white women
  • Newsweek: Spence Parent Pulls Daughter From $57K a Year Private School Over Video ‘Humiliating’ White Women
  • Pix 11: Newark pays tribute to George Floyd with 700-pound bronze statue
  • Townhall: A Group Of Parents Sent Their Kids’ Face Masks to A Lab for Analysis. Here’s What They Found
  • CNBC: The fast-spreading delta Covid variant could have different symptoms, experts say
  • Chicago Tribune: Mayor Lori Lightfoot says email ripping aide over lack of ‘office time’ that drew comparisons to a scene in ‘The Shining’ was ‘born out of frustration’
  • UK Mirror: Mum-of-8 has 90 grandchildren in only UK family with 6 generations alive at same time
  • UK Daily Record: Scot becomes country’s first great-great-great-gran as her family now boasts six living generations
  • KPRC: A List of All the Insane Things in Biden’s “Infrastructure” Bill
    • Ken Matthews guided today’s show. Check out Ken’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

