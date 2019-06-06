Look at What Just Happened on the Mexico Border

RUSH: Ladies and gentlemen, something pretty important just happened on the Mexican border, the southern Mexican border. I just ran across this. This is a story from Reuters. Let me put this in context. As you know, President Trump has been talking about the imposition of tariffs on Mexico. And the chorus in Washington made up of the opposition including many Republicans say, “You can’t do that! Oh, my God! That would be terrible! You’d cost 400,000 American jobs! You can’t do that! The Mexicans will never go for it! You can’t do this!

Trump’s says, “I’ll think about it. We got a big meeting coming up. The meeting, if it goes well, we won’t have to do it.” The meeting was yesterday. Trump said, “The meeting didn’t go well, so I’m putting tariffs on Monday. The tariffs on Mexico slapped on on Monday.” A rising chorus of Republicans say, “No, no, no, no! We can’t do tariffs! Oh, my God! We can’t do that! Too many donors, man, do not want anything to happen to Mexico,” and what’s happening in Mexico. The Democrats don’t want anything happen to future Democrat voter registration.

Yet Reuters: “Mexican soldiers, armed police, and migration officials blocked hundreds of migrants after they crossed the Mexican border from Guatemala in a caravan into southern Mexico,” this was late yesterday, “and deigned dozens of them according to a witness from a migrant aid group. The Mexican response in the border town of Metapa, which included dozens of soldiers, marked a toughening of the government’s efforts to curb the flow of mainly Central American migrants, said Salva Cruz, a coordinator with Fray Matias de Cordova.

“‘That many sailors and military police, yes, it’s new,’ Cruz said…” That many is a big, big, big deal. So all of a sudden (I wonder why) the Mexican government has closed its southern border to Guatemalan caravans. What could explain this? Anybody have any guesses? Let me know if you think what might be behind this. 1-800-282-2… (laughing) “You can’t do tariffs on Mexico. It will never work! It will cost 400,000 jobs!”

(Trump impression) “Look, I’m gonna wait for the meeting. If the meeting goes well, I won’t have to do it. If the meeting doesn’t go well, tariffs are getting slapped on ’em on Monday.” The Mexican government has just shut its southern border to migrants because they don’t want to have to deal with tariffs. We’re demanding also that these asylum seekers seek it in Mexico, not the United States. Now, why would the Mexican government be doing this, ladies and gentlemen? Hmm? Anybody want to weigh in here?

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is back in Ireland after his day trip to Normandy in France for the commemoration there. We have time to squeeze a call in. This is Bob in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Great to have you, sir. Hello.

CALLER: Hello, Rush. Well, my dad was in the D-Day invasion and was actually at Omaha Beach. He was an ensign in the Navy, and he was piloting the landing crafts to bring the guys in.

RUSH: Well, God bless. That’s real history there for your family.

CALLER: It really is. I’m lucky to be alive, I guess, I’ll tell you. But what I’m calling about, I just wanted to say, this thing at the southern border feels like D-Day kind of in reverse. You know, we landed over there to liberate the country and give it back to them versus at the southern border they want to break our laws, take our things, and kick us out, basically.

RUSH: Well, there’s some who definitely want to do that. The migrants themselves, the illegal immigrants themselves… I mean, in one sense — just from a straight human sense — you have to understand it. I mean, we are the pot of gold, and I’m not talking about welfare state pot of gold. We’re the land of plenty. I understand that. I mean, every human being wants a better life, especially for their kids and so forth. It’s the organizers behind this, as it always is, and who are they? We know. We have a pretty good idea that the destabilization of the United States is, no question, what the objective of this is.