The World War II Challenge We Face

RUSH: Yes, I do. I think we are facing a World War II-like circumstance in the sense that, as then, it is today: Western Civilization is at stake. I made the statement a couple days ago talking about the race that we are in, the race being led by the attorney general, William Barr, and his prosecutor, John Durham from Connecticut. We’re in a race with the people that ran this silent coup to get rid of Donald Trump. We’re in a race to get to the finish line first. Who will expose this or who will get away with this?

In the same light, with the Democrat Party constituted as it is, and with this invasion of people that have no intention of becoming Americans… They have no intention of assimilating. That’s not what this invasion of the southern border about — and believe you me, the Democrat Party that is watching this happen is applauding it precisely because it is not featuring people who want to assimilate. The Democrat Party today is made up of people who only see the United States as deeply flawed from the very beginning and in need of reform.

Well, not reform.

The United States needs to be redone in entirely new images — and we, of course, believe that the solution to whatever problems we have is to return to and maintain the values that established this country at the founding. That’s the challenge we all face. And you can throw abortion into this, too, folks, if you want to (chuckles), if you really want to draw some analogies. You know, one of the first things that happened to me when I was in…

A little detail here as a story to illustrate what I’m talking about. When I got to New York in 1988 to start this program, I didn’t know anything about how the big-time world worked. I just showed up all eager beaver. I was ready to throw my hat in the ring of broadcasting to see if I could succeed in it, and my objective was to become the legitimate number one, most listened to radio program. Not a program with a lot of buzz and PR that said it was popular and talked about .

I wanted it to be legitimately number one — provably so with evidence, which in our business is called ratings, and then there’s advertising revenue and all of that. That’s what I was shooting for. And I had so many misconceptions about how the world worked. For example, I thought that in any… Because I had seen it in other fields. I thought that if you are successful in a particular line of work, a particular area, that everybody in that area kind of acknowledges it, recognizes it, and respects it and welcomes you in? Ho-ho-ho. Is that ever not true!

(laughing) It turns out it’s the exact opposite. I was a fool. I was so naive about things. Now, it didn’t take me long to figure it all out, but I wish I would have known some of it before I began this. I had no idea that after six months, I would be a figure of hate and racism and bigotry simply because I had 3-1/2 years in Sacramento, and that had not attached itself to me there, and I was no different on the air in Sacramento at KFBK than I was when I started my national program. But as a national figure, all of a sudden here it all came.

Nobody that I knew was able to tell me how to deal with it, how to respond to it, how to deflect it, how to ignore it, whatever to do. Nobody told me. Anyway, I have told you all that before. Fast-forward. Not long after… The TV show started 1992, so I’ve been in New York four years. Jeff Greenfield, who I’d met couple cigar dinners, calls and says, “You know what? You’d be great guest at the 92nd Street Y.” I said, “What’s that?” “Ah, it’s just… You know, we do it every now and then. We bring a guest in, we set them up there on stage, and we chat to you about things, and it’s a way for people to get to know you.”

I had no idea what it really was, and it was my fault for not finding out. I just believed what Greenfield said, and I reluctantly agreed to do it because I though it was one of those you had to do if you were doing what I did in New York City, the 92nd Street Y. An appearance there was something you had to do. Well, it turned out I didn’t know who the audience at the 92nd Street Y was. I’m in New York City, and a lot of people knew I was gonna go. Nobody issued any advice or warnings or any of that.

It was a weeknight. It was after the taping of the TV show that night. So I drove up there, and it’s a sizable crowd. The 92nd Street Y, YMCA, whatever it is. The audience (this, I knew) was gonna be all uber-left-wing Democrats. I knew that going in. It was all about my views on abortion. That was the only thing anybody wanted to talk about, and I thought, “Okay. I’m not gonna back away from this.” So I answered the questions that Greenfield posed. Greenfield’s attitude was, “Does this guy really think this stuff? Does this guy really believe this stuff?”

I mean, I was kind of like a circus act guest.

“Here’s this new novelty in town! Nobody knows who he is. He’s got some really crazy things he said. We’re gonna find out if this is for real.” So abortion comes up, and I was flat-out honest about it. “I think it’s disastrous the attitudes that make it possible, the numbers of babies that are killed every year.” I got booed like you can’t believe for standing up and defending the unborn. At one point, I said, “You know, the thing that amazes me about this — one of the many things — is that there ought to be a group of people who’s really sensitive to this, and that’s Jewish Americans. They ought to really…”

Oh, and that just raised the roof when I made that comment. Because most of the people in that room were pro-choice, obviously, and when I drew a comparison to the Nazis and abortion? Oh! Now, I don’t know if I would have done anything different had I known what I was walking into, and I don’t know if I would have said “no” to the invitation had I known what I was walking into. But I am convinced that that appearance went a long way to creating an image of me that I was not aware of being created.

Anyway, these are… I’m not complaining about this. I’m just saying that abortion is a modern-day horror. It’s the same kind of horror that got us into World War II, one of the many things about it, and I think more and more people are finally starting to see it this way, as is finally being indicated by polling data. There’s now actual empirical evidence that Roe v. Wade might undergo some kind of change or transformation at the Supreme Court level. We had a polling story out earlier this week that the Drive-Bys tried to write a confusing headline about.

But the news in the story was that over half of the American people now think that Roe need to be gone or changed. That’s monumental. We haven’t had those polling results before, and I think there’s a reason for it. More and more people are now informed about what happens. Have you seen…? There’s a video floating around — and I know how combustible it is to even talk about this because it’s such a private issue to people, and it exists in our politics under the umbrella of “women’s rights.”

So anything that attempts or appears to be seen as infringing on women’s rights, people gonna stand up and stop you and oppose you. And I’m not coming at it from that standpoint. This business that we can’t tell a woman what to do with her body? We do all the time. We got rules against, laws against prostitution and so forth. But I don’t want to go down that road. What I want to focus on is the fact that we now learn what Planned Parenthood does with body parts of aborted babies.

We’ve got Ralph Northam in Virginia, and we got the New York legislature now. The Democrats are passing lows saying it’s perfectly fine to abort a baby that survives, to kill a baby that survives an abortion. Things that have always gone on that the American people did you not know, they’re now finding out about it, and it’s changing attitudes about this — I think, all for the good. A stigma is being attached to this, which previously didn’t exist.

So while Americans are engaging in this practice to the tune of over… What is it? A million? How many, a million a year? Yes. We likewise are having Americans who have been aborted replaced by this — in 2019 — 1,073,000 illegal immigrants that are crossing the border. So I think Western Civilization is under siege. Western Civilization’s being blamed for every problem in the world, as evidenced by the Democrat Party. So, yeah, I think you can draw some comparisons to the things we face as a nation today, to what we faced in World War II.

There are a lot of connections today similar to the chain of events that led to World War II. You could say Trump is Churchill. Trump is trying to recognize… He’s trying to get everybody to recognize this. He’s shouting from the rafters the doom that is coming. Churchill did the same. He couldn’t get the Brits interested in the Germans whatsoever. In fact, Churchill’s counterparts in the U.K. thoughts that they could make a deal with Hitler — good old Neville Chamberlain — and Trump faces much the same kind of thing.

Like Trump is being mocked and laughed at, made fun of for the things he’s predicted. So was Churchill. Many people don’t know. Churchill was reviled, he was laughed at, he was mocked, he was made fun of daily by the British left. And when he started warning them about the German menace, the Hitler threat, they wanted no part of it. He was ostracized. They didn’t want to go back into war. They’d just come out of World War I. It was horrible. They wanted no part of it. They wanted to make peace with everybody, and they wanted to believe that a piece of paper signed by somebody meant peace.

Churchill just lost his breath trying to talk sense into them. So, yeah, we face similarities. But we always do. Western Civilization is always under attack. The United States of America is always under attack. We are a great nation at risk constantly in a dangerous world. What has changed about that is that the risks and the danger we face is much more internal than it has ever been. Oh, we’ve always had leftists. We’ve always had communist Americans. We’ve always had pockets of radical leftists that hate America.

But until now, we’ve never had a political party where that point of view is close to being the dominating point of view — and the threat is rising. And at the same time that this is happening, the Republican Party (which is supposed to be the pushback party and the opposition party) doesn’t really want to get into the water. A couple, three or four of them do, but most of them are like Neville Chamberlain. They just don’t want to deal with it. “It’s not worth it. They’re fine! Everything’s fine. It will blow over.

“I mean, these are just common things that happen in great countries. Gotta deal with the opposition, gotta learn how to cross the aisle,” blah, blah, blah. You know the drill. And then there’s Trump. And it makes perfect sense why Donald Trump is hated and despised by the people that he is, ’cause he’s standing up to them, and the people he’s standing up to — people that they are like — throw political enemies in jail. And now we’ve got Nancy Pelosi actually saying that’s what she wants done. So, yeah. There are some similarities.