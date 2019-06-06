President Trump’s Moving Speech at Normandy

RUSH: I want to go to audio sound bites now, as I have been promising to do. If you didn’t hear President Trump’s speech at Normandy today because of the time difference, you really need to. You need to hear some of the excerpts. I have to tell you this. The Drive-By Media has been — shockingly — uniformly praiseworthy, even Jim Acosta. I’m not gonna play sound bite number 1 (I don’t want to waste 51 seconds on the guy), but he admitted that Trump nailed it.

They’re all saying that Trump nailed it “because he stuck to the script. He stuck to the teleprompter. He didn’t deviate. He didn’t start talking about what he really thinks. He didn’t do Trumpism. He just read. He did what was written, and he did it well,” and then others are saying, “It was really good, the first time ever Trump’s done a good speech because he didn’t talk about himself.” Here’s a montage of some of the people at CNN, the Washington Post, and ABC and NBC talking about Trump and the speech today.

JOHN BERMAN: (music) This was a very different speech than you normally hear from President Trump, and I’ve already heard from a number of people say it was one of his finest speeches. It wasn’t a speech about him.

DAVID IGNATIUS: (music) President Trump hit pretty much every note right. This was an event that required him to tell the American story, not Donald Trump’s story.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: A rare moment of national unity.

TOM BROKAW: I thought the president was the best I’ve heard him in a long time.

WILLIE GEIST: (background noise) President Trump rose to the occasion.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: (music) …strongest speech of his presidency.

CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR: (music) … absolutely the perfect speech.

ANDREA MITCHELL: This was not Donald Trump speaking today. He was eloquent! It was a good speech. He really was a different and much more (snickers) presidential, dare I say.

RUSH: That was Andrea Mitchell (NBC News, Washington) saying, of course, “This was not Donald Trump speaking…” Christiane Amanpour: “Absolutely perfect speech.” John Berman at CNN: “It wasn’t a speech about him.” “He really rose to the occasion. He stuck to the script,” blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Again, how striking it is that these people will never understand Trump. Trump makes everything about him in his speeches? Let me show you somebody who did that all the time. Audio sound bite number 3.

December 10th, 2019, Oslo. This is Barack Obama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for having done nothing. He’d only been in office two months when he got the Nobel Peace Prize! They gave him the Nobel Peace Prize on the come, because they said he wanted peace. What they really knew was that Obama was gonna downsize the United States. Obama was gonna rein in the power of the United States. Why give somebody the peace prize who hasn’t done diddly-squat yet? So here is Obama, December 10, 2009, accepting his Nobel Peace Prize…

OBAMA (montage): I receive this honor yet because I am I cannot deny I am I’m a responsible and so I come I do not bring what I do know I make I am living I know there’s nothing weak I cannot I face the world I raise this point I believe I like any I am convinced I believe I understand but I also know I believe that is why I — I ordered why I have reaffirmed I have spoken I believe I am committed I’m working I believe I know that but I also note I do not I refuse I refuse to accept the idea I reject these choices.

RUSH: We didn’t repeat one of those. By the way, it didn’t take long before the Nobel committee was being told, “You know, you need to pull that prize back. This guy’s is the biggest warmonger we’ve seen in a long time.” The United States was in war every day of this guy’s administration — and when it came to drone kills, Obama practically flew the drones. He had a kill list! Obama demanded to have the kill list run by him every day. He determined who died via the drone strikes in the Middle East.

This guy was increasing troop deployments. I mean, we were at war in many places around the world in Obama even after he received the peace prize. There was a lot of embarrassment about that. So Donald Trump is nowhere anything like “I did this and I did that.” Particularly the people that voted for Donald Trump, support Donald Trump know full well it isn’t about him. He doesn’t need anything more to be about him. The truth is, Donald Trump doesn’t need any of this.

He doesn’t need to do this. He doesn’t need to take this abuse. He doesn’t need to face this kind of slander and libel every day. He’s never needed to any of this! He doesn’t want something so badly here, like power, that he’s willing to put up with all this — and the people that voted for him know full well that he’s about the country and not himself. But these people in the Drive-By Media, even though they now… They couldn’t pick this speech apart.

They had to praise it. There was no way not to. So the way they dug it was to say, “It wasn’t really him,” or that the only reason was good because he wasn’t talking about himself. “So he really wasn’t Donald Trump giving the speech.” Let’s get started with the excerpts. Here’s the first. We’ve got a few sound bites, about five total.

Let’s get started with number 1.

THE PRESIDENT: We are gathered here on freedom’s altar. On these shores, on these bluffs, on this day 75 years ago, 10,000 men shed their blood and thousands sacrificed their lives for their brothers, for their countries, and for the survival of liberty. Today we remember those who fell, and we honor all who fought right here in Normandy. They won back this ground for civilization. To more than 170 veterans of the Second World War who join us today, you are among the very greatest Americans who will ever live. You are the pride of our nation, you are the glory of our republic, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

CROWD: (cheers and applause)

RUSH: Right on. Right on. Right on. Right on. Something I wanted you to… .

CROWD: (cheers and applause)

RUSH: Right on. Right on. Something I want…

CROWD: (cheers)

RUSH: Right on. Right on. Something I want you to…

CROWD: (applause)

RUSH: Right on.

CROWD: (applause)

RUSH: Right on. Something I want you to remember as you listen to these bites is that earlier this week the dingbat, Angela Merkel of Germany gives the commencement address at Harvard and rips into Trump. But she didn’t have the guts to mention his name. But just rips into Trump. Over in the U.K., you’ve got this Labour Party leader named Jeremy Corbyn, who is a radical leftist, who wouldn’t even show up at any of the official state functions.

This guy, instead of going to D-Day cemeteries, goes to the gravesites of terrorists who have committed acts of terrorism against Great Britain. The Labour leader, the equivalent of the Democrats, Jeremy Corbyn goes to the gravesites of terrorists and pays his respects — and this guy is the Labour leader in Parliament! And then this little mayor, Sadiq Khan, who said that Trump had no business being granted official state visit or status. (summarized) “This guy’s a desperate disaster. This guy is horrible!”

These people are attacking the president of the United States on the occasion of commemorating the saving of Europe, the liberating of all of Europe from the German Nazis — France, Italy. The United Kingdom had not come under the Nazi influence. Of course, they were a great ally in World War II. But the United States rebuilt Europe. In fact, not only did the United States rebuild Europe, the United States created NATO. And what did NATO do?

It expanded the United States defense capabilities and responsibilities to all of Europe, which freed European nations up to spend not a dime on their own defense, and so they were able to expand their welfare states and begin the cycle of their own destruction! They lead to these massively expanding welfare states, followed by massive illegal immigration to the point that they have lost their national identities in many of these European countries.

These people have the audacity to attack the president of the United States all the time, but particularly this week. Folks, I’ll tell you what it does. It goes to show you that there is no lasting appreciation or gratitude that can be counted on. “Well, Rush, come on now. It’s 75 years ago. Times change. People move on. You can’t expect people to be bowing down and thanking us for 75 years.”

The hell I can’t! After what we did? What would they be today? What would the world be today had we not interceded and had we not spearheaded victory? What’s so wrong about gratitude anyway? Gratitude doesn’t mean that they sacrifice their own identities and become essentially little brothers to us. That’s not what I’m talking about. It’s simple human decency. What business does Angela Merkel…?

She can say what she wants to say, but where is the historical recognition for the role the United States has played in, for crying out loud, rebuilding Germany! Germany is now the number one economy in Europe — and, by law, they can’t have a military because of what they did with theirs the last time. They still have to pay NATO dues, and that’s done with budgetary expenses. There are really no “dues” payments to NATO.

The way you pay your dues in NATO is pledge to spend a certain amount of your own money on your own defense, and they haven’t been doing this. European countries have not been doing this for years, and we’ve let ’em get away with it like we’ve let United Nations get away with stuff. So along comes Trump and says, “You’re not gonna get away with it anymore! We’re not gonna keep paying in perpetuity. Why should we keep paying for your defense when you’re not even chipping in?”

So, of course, they hate Donald Trump.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: So why the change in the media? I mean, the guy that gave the speech at Normandy today is the same guy that did his inauguration speech. It’s the same guy that’s given all the State of the Union speeches that they have ripped to shreds. What’s different about today? (impression) “Well, Rush, come on. This was about D-Day. They’re not gonna nitpick. They wouldn’t have looked petty as they could be if they would have nitpicked this ’cause it couldn’t be nitpicked. (stammering) They didn’t want to look petty. That’s all.

“They’ll get back to normal tomorrow, Rush. Don’t worry about it.” I don’t doubt that. I’m just saying that this… Trump’s given this speech before. He’s done commemorations. He’s spoken of great Americans. His State of the Union speech, last State of the Union speech was maybe one of the best one of those ever, and they ripped that to shreds. What’s different here? Well, I’ll tell you one thing that’s different.

On this trip to the United Kingdom, the British press did a 180 and fell in love with the guy and with Melania — and it stood out. The British coverage of Trump’s trip was incredible compared to the usual nitpicking American Drive-By coverage. I don’t know if that’s affecting them or not. I don’t know if they care. “Well, we can’t look bad compared to the Brits.” I don’t think they even think that way. But regardless, it’s still remarkable.

Here’s the next Trump sound bite from the speech at Normandy…

THE PRESIDENT: In the early morning hours, the two brothers stood together on the deck of the USS Henrico before boarding two separate Higgins landing craft. “If I don’t make it,” Bill said, “please, please take care of my family.” Ray asked his brother to do the same. Of the 31 men on Ray’s landing craft, only Ray and six others made it to the beach. There were only a few of them left. Again and again, Ray ran back into the water.

He dragged out one man after another. He was shot through the arm. His leg was ripped open by shrapnel. His back was broken. He nearly drowned. He woke up the next day on a cot beside another badly wounded soldier. He looked over and saw his brother, Bill. They made it! They made it! They made it!

CROWD: (applause)

THE PRESIDENT: At 98 years old, Ray is here with us today with his fourth Purple Heart and his third Silver Star from Omaha.

CROWD: (applause)

THE PRESIDENT: Ray, the Free World salutes you.

CROWD: (cheering and applause)

RUSH: Right on.

CROWD: (cheering and applause)

RUSH: Right on. It would have been hard to nitpick this. And in the next bite… This is classic Trump next time. After telling the story of Private First Class Russell Pickett, Trump went over and hugged him.

THE PRESIDENT: Private First Class Russell Pickett of the 29th Division’s famed 116th Infantry Regiment had been wounded in the first wave that landed on Omaha Beach. At a hospital in England, Private Pickett vowed to return to battle. Six days after D-Day, he rejoined his company. Before long, a grenade left Private Pickett and he was gravely wounded — so badly wounded. Again, he chose to return. He didn’t care. He had to be here. He was then wounded a third time and laid conscience for 12 days. They thought he was gone. They had he had no chance. Russell Pickett is the last known survivor of the legendary Company A. And today, believe it or not, he has returned once more to these shores to be with his comrades.

CROWD: (applause)

THE PRESIDENT: Private Pickett you honor us all with your presence.

CROWD: (applause)

RUSH: And at this point, Trump is walking over and hugging Private First Class Russell Pickett.

CROWD: (applause)

RUSH: Tough guy.

CROWD: (applause)

RUSH: It has to be…

CROWD: (applause)

RUSH: It has to be unlike anything we can imagine going back, surviving the D-Day invasion and going back, and not just being recognized and memorialized, but reliving it all. You never forget any of that which happened to you and to everybody else, and you’re there right where it happened. It’s just… It’s gotta be heart-stopping, I would think, for these people. And to be recognized and to still be alive to be recognized for this is something that they are so overwhelmingly due.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Here we go. Two more sound bites of President Trump’s speech today at Normandy, 75th anniversary of D-Day, up to audio sound bite number 7 in three, two, one…

THE PRESIDENT: To all of our friends and partners, our cherished alliance was forged in the heat of battle, tested in the trials of war, and proven in the blessings of peace. Our bond is unbreakable. From across the earth Americans are drawn to this place as though it were a part of our very soul. We come not only because of what they did here, we come because of who they were.

They were young men with their entire lives before them. They were husbands who said good-bye to their young brides and took their duty as their fate. There were fathers who would never meet their infant sons and daughters ’cause they had a job to do. And with God as their witness, they were going to get it done. More powerful than the strength of American arms was the strength of American hearts.

These men ran through the fires of hell, moved by a force no weapon could destroy: the fierce patriotism of a free, proud, and sovereign people. They battled not for control and domination, but for liberty, democracy, and self-rule. They were sustained by the confidence that America can do anything because we are a noble nation with a virtuous people, praying to a righteous God. The exceptional might came from a truly exceptional spirit.

RUSH: We let that Trump bite go a little bit longer than we normally do — we limit these things to 60 seconds — because it was so powerful. Once again, the speech is being uniformly praised around the world. Here is our final big bite. By the way, that bite was Trump assuring all these nervous Nellies over there in NATO.

You know, there’s a theory. I was talking to Devin Nunes. I really can’t wait for you to read the interview with Devin Nunes in the next issue of The Limbaugh Letter. We were talking with him about some things that we still don’t know about the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

It starts out, it’s a Hillary Clinton operation, opposition research. At some point the FBI picks up political opposition research and turns it into a counterintelligence investigation. Who did that, who decided to do that, when did that happen. And we were talking, when did this intelligence community paranoia of Donald Trump begin? We were speculating back and forth. When did all this begin?

Nunes is convinced that the hatred, the opposition to Trump, starts all the back in 2015. Now, in 2015 Trump comes down the escalator in June. And for all of 2015, nobody thinks he’s ever gonna win, not even the nomination, much less the presidency. He comes down the escalator and starts talking about Mexican criminals and rapists and so forth is the illegal immigrant universe. Then he says his comment about McCain, and those things kept adding up.

Then he was appearing at the debates and the first debate with Megyn Kelly, Fox News and all that stuff happened. At this point in time nobody is taking Trump seriously. And yet sometime in the last half of 2015 is when this all got started.

Now, the Steele dossier didn’t happen ’til the next year. So it’s not like the FBI wasn’t doing anything and then the Clinton campaign came along with its oppo research and the FBI said, “You know what? We like that. We’ll pick that up.” No, the FBI was independently doing things. And we were speculating, why? What in the world could have caused this panic and fear? And we still don’t know that either. We’ve got some wild guesses.

One of my favorite wild guesses is that when Trump started in on NATO, I don’t think that people like you and I who do not live in that elitist world order, universe, we don’t live in that small group of people who think they run the world. So it’s hard for us to instinctively understand these people. It takes applied effort to try to understand these people. And I have made that implied effort because of things that have happened to me over the course of my life.

I know who these people are, and I know how they operate, and I know how they think, I know what they think of themselves, I know what they think of people who are not them. I know them almost as well as I know liberals. And I can tell you that when this guy Trump starts talking about getting out of NATO, shutting down NATO, NATO’s no longer…

NATO represents, as far as the European contingent of the world order is concerned, NATO and other similar organizations are really the foundation of their existence, not because of what NATO does, but because of how much money it gets and because of how much money it pays people that have anything to do with it, and because of the potential for even more.

I mean, it’s a gigantic bureaucracy that’s not accountable. It has to have a military force at the ready, which means it needs military commanders, needs military equipment, but it’s much more than that. It’s its own little seat of not government, but of European bureaucratic power. And taking it away from these people would be akin to you being fired from not your job, but your career.

Imagine that you are very good at what you do in a career and having that career taken away, not just the job, but no job in that. That’s how these people look at it. They can’t afford to think that Trump is a blowhard who will not succeed. So they got their backs up, and they went bonkers over this.

Now, they didn’t do this publicly. When I run that theory by people, they say, “Well, that could be, but it’s gotta be more than that.” And I agree it has to be more than that. I think elites have a really high opinion of themselves and their fellow elites. And Trump is never going to fit that image or self-image, and he’s never gonna be wanted.

Trump would never have a mentor in that group that would try to groom him and train him to fit in that group. They would automatically look at Trump and say, “Yuk! A developer from Queens, not even Manhattan. Oh, my God.” But even with all of that being true, there has to be more to it.

But NATO is a big deal. I also think — see, you and I instinctively, when we hear somebody talk about making America great again, we think everybody that lives in this country ought to stand up and applaud that. And when that doesn’t happen, some of us get surprised. What in the world could possibly be bad about America being great, we ask ourselves. Who in their right mind thinks that’s bad? Especially people that live in America.

Okay, now go to Europe and throw that on ’em and understand in the post-World War II order that McCain proudly talked about having been an architect in and having set up and why would we want to throw away what we built, McCain said. The idea of making America great, to these people, is the same thing as Trump saying he’s getting out of Europe, he’s getting out of this world order, America is gonna go it alone. We don’t need you.

It inspired various levels of fear and anger. But part of the reason why is that for the longest time, America had been apologizing for its superpower status by admittedly feeling guilty about it. It’s not fair that we should be so prosperous and rich and wealthy and you’re not, even though we’ve done great things for you with our wealth and prosperity, like saving your butts.

But we’ve had succeeding administrations which — Reagan didn’t do this, Reagan was hated too. We’ve had succeeding administrations which acknowledged the concept that America had to pretend to be not as big, had to be pretend to be not as powerful, except when America was needed.

But on a day-to-day basis, America was good when America had an inferiority complex. America was good when America kept itself tamped down. America was good, America was malleable, America was plumeable, America was theft-worthy when America realized that its advantage was unfair.

And Trump comes along and just by his very personality and existence, threatened to blow all of that up. So this little sound bite that we just played in part was Donald Trump telling these nervous Nellies in NATO that we’re always going to be there to save them because that’s who we are. That’s in our hearts. We are a virtuous people praying to a righteous God and that our exceptional might comes from a truly exceptional spirit — pointing out, we don’t battle for control, for domination. We don’t conquer. We liberate.

All of this was to assure these nervous little Nellies in their striped pants that we will be there to save them. That’s what American exceptionalism makes possible. ‘Cause I think he’s very aware that this bunch over there, some of them, really took this NATO stance of his to heart and with great, great fear. Here’s the next Trump sound bite. This is the big finish.

THE PRESIDENT: To the men who sit behind me and to the boys who rest in the field before me, your example will never, ever grow old.

CROWD: (applause)

THE PRESIDENT: Your legend will never die. Your spirit, brave, unyielding, and true, will never die. The blood that they spilled, the tears that they shed, the lives that they gave, the sacrifice that they made did not just win a battle. It did not just win a war. Those who fought here won a future for our nation.

They won the survival of our civilization, and they showed us the way to love, cherish, and defend our way of life for many centuries to come. Today as we stand together upon this sacred earth, we pledge that our nation will forever be strong and united. We will forever be together.

Our people will forever be bold. Our hearts will forever be loyal. And our children and their children will forever and always be free. May God bless our great veterans. May God bless our allies. May God bless the heroes of D-Day. And may God bless America. Thank you. Thank you very much.

CROWD: (applause)

RUSH: And so the president honors the men and women who won the future and promises that we will always be there.