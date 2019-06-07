Celebrity DNA for Sale by 2050?

RUSH: And there’s this story. I’ve been holding this for a couple of days. By the time the year 2050 rolls around, says the website “The Future of Reproductive Choice,” parents will be able to buy — purchase — celebrity DNA off of the internet to customize their kids. So if you happen to like Brad Pitt, and you wish your kid looked like Brad Pitt, you’re gonna be able to buy — off the internet — DNA and maybe make that possible. Genetic engineering, 2050.

But, folks, don’t worry. It’s never gonna come to this because climate change is gonna wipe us out in about 12 years.