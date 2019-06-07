Left-Wing Fail at Glacier National Park

RUSH: Folks, I have to share with you something. This is great. This is a gigantic left-wing fail. Are you ready? “Glacier National Park Quietly Removes” signs throughout the park that say, “Gone by 2020.” The glaciers are not melting, and they’re not getting smaller. The glaciers are growing. “Officials at Glacier National Park (GNP) have begun quietly removing and altering signs and government literature which told visitors that the Park’s glaciers were all expected to disappear by either 2020 or 2030” because of climate change.

But the glaciers are growing.

They’re not disappearing.

They’re not melting.

They’re not shrinking.

They’ve had to take down the signs — and they used all this to ramp up tourism and try to get more people in there before there wasn’t a glacier anymore!

Now they’ve had to admit that it’s all BS.