The Mueller Report Is Falling Apart

RUSH: John Solomon with yet another bombshell story. This from TheHill.com and it was published last night. “Key Figure that Mueller Report Linked to Russia Was a State Department Intel Source — In a key finding of the Mueller report, Ukrainian businessman Konstantin Kilimnik, who worked for Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is tied to Russian intelligence.”

Wait. Let me start this again because I read this with the wrong emphasis. “In a key finding of the Mueller report –” the point is this is kind of shady. “In a key finding of the Mueller report, Ukrainian businessman Konstantin Kilimnik, who worked for Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is tied to Russian intelligence.

“But hundreds of pages of government documents — which special counsel Robert Mueller possessed since 2018 — describe Kilimnik as a ‘sensitive’ intelligence source for the U.S. State Department who informed on Ukrainian and Russian matters.

“Why Mueller’s team omitted that part of the Kilimnik narrative from its report and related court filings is not known. But the revelation of it comes as the accuracy of Mueller’s Russia conclusions face increased scrutiny.”

Now, this guy’s name, Kilimnik, he is all over the Mueller report. He’s all through it. And folks, there’s all kinds of really shady stuff in the Mueller report and stuff that’s just wrong and made up. Like edited phone transcripts of Michael Flynn phone calls and so forth.

And Solomon writes here, “If Mueller’s team can cast such a misleading portrayal of Kilimnik, however, it begs the question of what else might be incorrect or omitted in the report.” In other words, they go to great pains — this guy, Kilimnik, is all over the report identified as a Russian agent. He’s not! He was a State Department agent! He was an agent reporting back to the State Department on Russia and Ukraine. In other words, he’s a deep stater. He’s not a Russian agent.

It’s just like the Mueller report alludes to, they don’t conclusively say, that Joseph Mifsud who met with Papadopoulos — Mifsud is one of the three people who met with George Papadopoulos to, quote, unquote, remind him that the Russians had dirt on Hillary. Well, in the Mueller report, Mifsud is identified as a potential Russian agent. He’s not a Russian agent!

By the time we learn the truth Mifsud is gonna be an FBI informant. He’s not a Russian agent! But everybody on the Mueller side has tried to portray him as a Russian agent to link Papadopoulos to Russians so that they could link the Trump campaign to Russians. But they failed to do that because in the collusion volume of the report they do not make the connection because they know it wasn’t true.

So now this business with Konstantin Kilimnik has surfaced. “The incomplete portrayal of Kilimnik is so important to Mueller’s overall narrative that it is raised in the opening of his report. ‘The FBI assesses’ Kilimnik ‘to have ties to Russian intelligence,’ Mueller’s team wrote on Page 6, putting a sinister light on every contact Kilimnik had with Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman.

“What it doesn’t state is that Kilimnik was a ‘sensitive’ intelligence source for State going back to at least 2013 while he was still working for Manafort.” And this is according to FBI and State Department memos that Solomon has seen.

“Kilimnik was not just any run-of-the-mill source, either. He interacted with the chief political officer at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev, sometimes meeting several times a week to provide information on the Ukraine government,” to us, not Russia. “He relayed messages back to Ukraine’s leaders and delivered written reports to U.S. officials via emails that stretched on for thousands of words.”

And this guy, as State Department, 2013, hello Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. So another one of these people that can be linked to Hillary via his reporting and spying activities on behalf of the State Department.

Now, here’s the rub. The FBI knew all of this before the Mueller investigation finished! The FBI knew all of this, and yet none of this is in the report. The only thing that’s in the report is the allusion to Konstantin Kilimnik being a Russian agent.

And the second of these stories is from Fox News. “Mueller Probe Witness George Nader Charged with Trafficking Child Pornography.” This is a Paul Sperry tweet that I’m gonna read to you here. “At what point did Mueller know that his star ‘collusion’ witness –”

George Nader is an adviser to the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates. That would be Dubai. Mueller knew, but we don’t know when, but Mueller knew that his star collusion witness, George Nader — he’s mentioned 100 times in Mueller’s report, 100 times — was trafficking in child porn, including boys as young as three on his computer, which agents seized in January 2018 and Mueller began interviewing.

Mueller relied on the testimony of some guy who is adviser to the crown prince United Arab Emirates who is into child porn.

“George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman who cooperated with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and whose name appeared more than 100 times in Mueller’s Russia report, was arrested Monday on charges of transporting child pornography.

“Nader, who reportedly has ties to former aides to President Trump and has served as an adviser to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is accused of transporting a dozen images of child pornography and bestiality, according to federal prosecutors who announced that the 60-year-old was arrested Monday morning at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.”

So Mueller is using the testimony of a child pornographer, or at least somebody that’s transporting it across international boundaries, was an adviser to the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates. This stuff has just got to be gotten to the bottom of, just has to be. This stuff has to be exposed to the wider audience.