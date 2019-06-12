Pushback: Michael Flynn Hires Sidney Powell!

RUSH: By the way, this is gonna be very interesting. Michael Flynn has fired his legal team and has replaced them with Sidney Powell. Now, Sidney Powell knows these people on the Mueller team, and she knows the judges.

Sidney Powell wrote the book License to Lie about the Enron task force and the abuses of justice, the prosecutorial misconduct that they were called on.

All of their convictions were overturned by the Supreme Court. They’re the same people that railroaded Ted Stevens and had that conviction thrown out, and the prosecutors were disciplined.

So Michael Flynn has hired Sidney Powell — and, you know, his sentencing has continually been delayed — and this is a sign that Flynn is gonna push back on all that happened to him from the Mueller investigation.