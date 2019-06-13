Libs Endlessly Promote Stacey Abrams

RUSH: Here is Steve in Jefferson, Wisconsin. Great to have you. Hi.

CALLER: In the history of the U.S., there’s been a handful of great men — and, Rush, you are in that handful.

RUSH: Whew!

CALLER: With Hillary losing, I believe that they’re gonna put a woman on the Democratic ticket, and I think that’s why some of them are still hanging in there. You know, you talked yesterday of a lot of them only having a zero likability, and I just believe that they’re gonna put a woman on the ticket. I just wondered what your thoughts were on that.

RUSH: You mean because Hillary lost, and since she lost, they’ve got to put a woman on to hope to have a chance to win or just because they think they gotta do it because they gotta do it?

CALLER: I believe… Well, both. I believe because that’s the only way they’re gonna win, and in order to get enough votes, the women vote. Because Hillary lost, I believe that they’re gonna have to put a woman on there. Now, I don’t know if it was Biden or Bernie yesterday, said that if they were to win, they would put, um… Oh, that governor who lost down in Georgia.

RUSH: Stacey Abrams. Stacey Abrams. She was at the Bilderberger meeting. Stacey Abrams is everywhere, and that’s because Oprah is pushing her. Oprah is demanding that Stacey Abrams be made top tier.

CALLER: Yeah, and they said that they would pick her as the VP, and she said that that was a racist statement. So, I… (laughing)

RUSH: Wait a minute.

CALLER: (crosstalk)

RUSH: Who said it was a racist statement?

CALLER: Stacey did. She said that, um… I don’t remember which one of the guys said that they would choose her as a —

RUSH: Wait a minute.

CALLER: — VP, but, uh —

RUSH: Wait. Hold it. So you’ve got Crazy Bernie and Biden both saying that if they are nominated, they will choose a female VP, and they both said they will pick Stacey Abrams —

CALLER: (unintelligible)

RUSH: — and then Stacey Abrams said, “That’s a racist to pick me”?

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: Is that how it happened?

CALLER: She wants top tier, not second tier.

RUSH: Oh, I see what you mean. It’s racist that they’re gonna put the black babe on the veep ticket to get the votes and then forget about her as soon as the election is won.

CALLER: Yes.

\

RUSH: So not racist. She accused them of pandering is what it was, right?

CALLER: Yeah. So I just… I believe that they’re gonna, you know, Kamala Harris or somebody like that I believe is —

RUSH: Ah, naw, naw. It won’t be Kamala. Believe me, the elevator doesn’t go to enough top floors.

CALLER: (laughing)

RUSH: Ahem. You got Fauxcahontas, who’s currently leading among the women. Kirsten Gillibrand can’t even register. But you know something? We were talking about money earlier. Steve, thank you very much. I really, really appreciate your observation. I thank you so much for that. Kirsten Gillibrand has got zero, but she’s raising money. Do you know how much money she’s raised? I read something like two, three million bucks. She’s got zero.

What happens to that money?

She gets to keep that money, doesn’t she? My point is, one of the reasons so many people run for president is not just to enhance the resume. It’s a way to earn some quick money. Everybody in politics has got some people that give ’em money, donate money to them or what have you. But Stacey Abrams… You know, there’s something going on. This woman runs for the governor of Georgia; she loses. It wasn’t even really close. She refused to concede.

Oprah went in there and they had a sit down, they had a powwow, and that was supposed to put her over the top, Oprah going in and basically doing a modified kaffeeklatsch town hall. That was supposed to launch her. She was supposed to win and it didn’t happen — and because she was supposed to win and didn’t happen, now they’re treating her like she did win and won everything. They took her to the Bilderberger World Conspiracy Meeting, and they gave her prominence over there. She’s joined the Council on Foreign Relations.

She joined the Trilateral Commission. She’s being mentioned here as a Democrat vice presidential nominee. She lost! So did Beto. She lost. (interruption) What? (interruption) Ohhh, I see. Unlike Beto, unlike Beto… I see. Stacey Abrams didn’t lose. She had it stolen from her by the Klan, the white Republican guy who won — which is the equivalent of the Klan in the Democrat’s view. So she had it stolen from her. Beto just blew up. (interruption) Oh, okay. I see. I had forgotten. She… (interruption) Yes, yes, yes. Just like Hillary had it stolen from her. There you go! There you. That’s exactly right. You’re exactly right.

Exactly right here. That’s why they’re hoisting her up, because she shoulda won. But it was stolen from her, and she represents — in one figure, in one face — all that is wrong in politics. She’s perfect, she’s qualified, smart and all. But she had it stolen from her by the Republicans, which then they can now say, “It’s because of racism and bigotry and homophobia,” and whatever the cliche finishes out to be. But they are promoting this babe. She’s all over the place. I’m not kidding! They did take her to the Bilderberger thing, and there’s no way… She couldn’t pay her own way to that thing if she had to.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: I made a minor error, have to correct it. Kirsten Gillibrand has not raised two million. She’s raised $12 million. She’s spent two million. That’s where I got confused. She’s raised $12 million and she is at zip, zero, nada in the polls. Look, do not doubt me on this stuff.