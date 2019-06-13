The Democrat Double Standard on Foreign Interference

RUSH: So I mentioned the Clintons were selling access to the Lincoln Bedroom, to anybody who would pay enough money to spend the night there — including foreigners. The Clintons were raising money out the wazoo from the foreigners, the ChiComs and any number of them (by design), and the Clintons were having fundraiser parties for these people. Remember, Algore was even fundraising from the Oval Office, from the West Wing. That is a violation of the law, and Algore was caught. He had made something like 61 phone calls or some such thing raising money. So at a March 3, 1997, press conference, Algore had to answer why he was “dialing for dollars” from his White House office.

ALGORE: I never did anything that, uh, I thought was wrong. If there had been a shred of doubt in my mind that anything I did was a violation of law, I assure you (snickers), I would not have done that. And my counsel advises me — let me repeat — that there is no controlling legal authority. …there is no controlling legal authority. …there is no controlling legal authority. …there is no controlling legal authority.

RUSH: What the heck does that mean? It means (impression), “There’s no law. There’s no controlling legal authority. There’s no law, there’s no lawman, there’s nobody that says I can’t do what I did. But if I had thought it was a violation, why, you can count on me, Algore, not to have violated the law.” Everybody went, “Ohhh. Well, okay. That’s good enough for us. If you had known you were violating the law, you wouldn’ta done did it.” That’s right. “So nothing here to see. Zilch, zero, nada!” The New York Post had a story. This is back in 2012.

“Obama Campaign Accepted Foreign Web Donation — and May Be Hiding More — The Obama re-election campaign has accepted at least one foreign donation in violation of the law — and does nothing to check on the provenance of millions of dollars in other contributions, [according to] a watchdog group… Chris Walker, a British citizen who lives outside London, told The Post he was able to make two $5 donations to President Obama’s campaign this month through its Web site while a similar attempt to give Mitt Romney cash was rejected.

“It is illegal to knowingly solicit or accept money from foreign citizens.” Okay, now, look at this. Here we have Donald Trump, who hasn’t done any of this… Look, I’m very sensitive. We had a caller about an hour ago who said he’s fed up with Trump doing this kind of stuff ’cause it just takes us off offense. It puts everybody on defense, and he gets tired of it. His point is (summarized), “Look at you, Rush. The first hour of your show, you’ve spent trying to defend this,” and that’s exactly right, and it does get tiresome!

I’ll have to tell you, I don’t care who the president is or who the Republican is, it gets tiresome. But it’s the lay of the land. It’s the way things work. We are constantly at war with the mainstream media. They are not media. They are part of the Democrat Party activism operation — and they, as media, get to set the agenda every day. And that’s why everything is reactive. Look, I’m like you. I’m sensitive to it. I get tired of it, and I love it when we go on offense. The last time I can remember us on offense was when William Barr said under oath that he thinks there was spying on the Trump campaign.

You remember how the tables turned that day? Well, they don’t turn frequently enough, as far as I’m concerned, but they did turn that day. So now look at what we’re doing! Trump makes the comment, “Yeah, if I got a call — IF I got a call, IF they offer — yeah, I’d listen.” But the Mueller report is clear. Trump was offered a lot of opportunities to collude with Russia and didn’t do it! And they’re angry about it. They thought they were gonna get Trump on this. And the Mueller report lists all the Russian attempts that Trump rejected, including hiring FBI informants.

Meanwhile, over here, the Democrats literally did it and more. Hillary reached out, was involved with a foreign operation, took information and manufactured a phony intelligence document out of it. They used it at the FISA court to get a warrant to spy on Trump four different times. (You know the drill.) They actually do it. They do solicit and accept illegal foreign campaign contribution, and they don’t call the FBI. They don’t call the FBI and report it. They simply hide it, or they don’t talk about it.

They don’t admit it — and if they ever get caught (sputtering), “I — I didn’t know! Sure, I’ll happily give the money back. I — I — I didn’t… I — I didn’t know!” Half of these people’s war chests are made up of illegal campaign contributions, and I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if a lot of these people are actually using these kinds of illegal campaign donations to live off of. Since the money’s there illegally anyway, it has been reported. Nobody knows it’s there.

I think there’s all kinds of funny business going on that we never know about. Then we elect somebody that really scares the hell out of ’em like Donald Trump — or Kellyanne Conway. Do you know why she’s being gotten rid of? Well, she’s not being gotten rid of. Do you know why? I had a chance to delve into this further. It’s because of her criticism of Democrats that this independent Office of Special Counsel says, “She’s gotta go.”

Well, all that means to me is that she’s too damn good at it. She’s too effective. They gotta find somehow to get rid of her for talking about Democrats as an employee in the West Wing, in the office of the presidency. What an absolute crock. Meanwhile, they sit around… Here’s Algore calling for money from the Oval Office — well, his office in the West Wing. He says, “There’s no controlling legal authority.” The Clintons were raising money, hiding money, collecting money openly from foreign sources.

I guess if you’re raising money from foreign sources… The Clinton Foundation, for crying out loud! Who was paying money to that during the Clinton campaign and when she was secretary of state? Foreigners! She was selling access to her future presidency. That’s what the Clinton Foundation donations were about, as well as the Clinton Global Initiative. As long as it’s money, I guess — as long as you’re raising money from foreigners — why, that’s perfectly fine!

But if somebody from a foreign outpost calls you with supposed dirt from a Democrat? “Why, that is not fine, and you have to call the FBI.” Now, you want to know how this works? Let me find the sound bite. It is (pause) naturally not gonna be at the top of my Stack. (pause) Where is it? Number 32. Our old buddy Mitt Romney. Can you guess what this sound bite is? Do you want to take a stab at…? (interruption) No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. He’s not just condemning Trump. Mitt Romney is promising and assuring everybody that he would have called the FBI. Oh, yes!

Senator Mitt Romney talking to reporters in Washington this afternoon reacting to all of this hubbub…

ROMNEY: That would be simply unthinkable for a candidate for president to accept that involvement, to encourage it, to participate with it in any way, shape, or form. It would strike at the very heart of our democracy.

REPORTER: The president said that candidates do it all the time. You ran for president.

ROMNEY: I ran for president twice. I ran for governor once. I ran for Senate twice. I’ve never had any attempt made by a foreign government to contact me or a member of my staff — and had that occurred, I would have contacted the FBI immediately.

RUSH: Really? Well, it’s what he says he would do, so we’ll take him at his word. But look, “It would strike at the very heart of our democracy.” Senator, I’m… Honest to God, I’m sitting here, and I’m fuming. If you really believe that, then how in hell is it you can’t bring yourself to focus with a laser on Hillary Clinton? If accepting information from a foreign government “strike[s] at the very heart of our democracy,” you have got glaring examples right in front of you.

Starting with Hillary Clinton. Starting with the Steele dossier. Starting with Christopher Steele gathering a bunch of lies and slander from Russian intelligence agents who are, no doubt, tied to Vladimir Putin. You’ve got the Clinton campaign, the Democrat National Committee paying for that information. Mitt Romney’s not interested. Doesn’t seem like very many are. Doesn’t seem like very many people are interested at all in what was a legitimate “strike at the very heart of our democracy.”

And let me tell you, what do you think the last two years have been, if not a strike at the very heart of our democracy? We had a legitimate presidential election. We had a duly constituted winner. And for the last two and a half years, the club that Mitt Romney is a member of good standing in has been doing their damnedest to overturn it!

They’ve been trying to reverse the election results. They’ve been trying to throw the winner out of office. How is that not a strike at the very heart of our democracy? Lindsey Graham was asked about this. We’re jumping now to sound bite 13. Lindsey Graham outside his office there on Capitol Hill. “Senator Graham, what are the implications of the president saying it’s okay to accept foreign dirt about an opponent?”

GRAHAM: I think it’s a mistake. I think it’s a mistake of law. I don’t want to send a signal to encourage this. And I hope my Democrat colleagues will be equally offended by the fact that this actually did happen in 2016 where a foreign agent was paid for by a political party to gather opposition research.

RUSH: “I hope my Democrat colleagues will be equally offended by the fact –” don’t make me laugh. There’s nobody offended by what the Democrats did! Except us. Nobody even seems interested in it. The media, we now know, they are fully aware of what happened, it has been spelled out to ’em I don’t know how many which ways. Today alone by Kevin McCarthy, Devin Nunes, any number of them have spelled it out, they’re not interested. They just ignore it. They are not going to report it, they’re not gonna equate it.