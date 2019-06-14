Contemplating the Fall of the ChiComs

RUSH: It’s Open Line Friday. Now we head back to the phones. This is Carl, Leona Valley, California. Great to have you. Thank you for waiting.

CALLER: Well, thank you, Rush. It’s a pleasure to share that microphone with a rank amateur. I really appreciate it.

RUSH: You’re more than welcome, sir. Ha-ha-ha-ha. Yes, sir.

CALLER: Listen, Rush, I believe turnaround’s fair play. Now, you gave me a real shock of the imagination this week, even alluding to the fact that the iron grip of the DNC could be rattled a little bit in California. We’re in so much trouble out here. But I’d like to stimulate your imagination. I was thinking about the iron grip in 1983 of the Soviet Union and communism. And Reagan, in hindsight that dissolved, and I was wondering what you thought of the fact — or the possibility that by 2024 communism could drift away in China.

RUSH: Well, you know, it’s an interesting thing to contemplate, because the ChiComs, you know, nobody talks about China this way, I think because it’s the least interesting to a lot of people. I mean, let’s face it, the Democrat Party and the American left do not want to talk about communism in trouble. I mean, they will deny that Venezuela is in trouble or deny that Venezuela’s socialist. They’ll deny that Cuba is communist. “No, no, no, no, that’s not what socialism is.”

Crazy Bernie’s doing everything he can to redefine socialism as Democratic socialism. The problem the Chinese have – this is very, very shrewd of you. The Chinese have over a billion people they gotta control. Now, they’ve got a humongous army to keep people under control. They’ve got a big country to keep in control. They’ve also got a lot of people they have to feed, and they have a world that China lives in now where technological advances are things the Chinese can’t hide. So the Chinese are now getting in on manufacturing.

The challenge for the ChiComs, like it was for Gorbachev and the Soviets, is how do you combine elements of capitalism necessary for the creation of prosperity for your people and yet maintain a communist denial of basic freedom, control over them? At some point something’s gotta give. And economic prosperity is one of the greatest pressure points for this.