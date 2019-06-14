Where’s the Outrage? Hillary Obtained Political Dirt from Foreign Sources!

RUSH: Hillary paid for the dossier. Folks, there’s a story in The Stack today, I went back and got it. Hillary was on Comedy Central in November of 2017 talking about the dossier and how the information came to her.

Here it is. “Flashback: Hillary Endorsed Obtaining Political Dirt from Foreign Sources.” This is a story by Dan Bongino. She was on The Daily Show. November 2017, the Washington Times had the story. Clinton appeared on The Daily Show. She was asked about the dossier, which has been sourced to her and Kremlin, Russian intelligence.

And Hillary said, “Well, you know” — she says “you know” a lot. By the way, that’s a pet peeve of mine. There are a couple people I watch regularly who drive me away because they begin every sentence with “you know.” I’m not gonna name names. It becomes a habit after a while.

People are thinking what they want to say and they say, “you know,” “and then, you know,” so I studiously try to avoid it but Hillary’s one of these people “and you know, and you know, ha-ha-ha-ha.” Then broadbeam cackle laugh and then “you know” again.

Here she is. She says, “It’s part of what happens in a campaign where you get information that may or may not be useful and you try make sure anything you put out in public arena is accurate. So this thing didn’t come out until after the election and its’ still being evaluated.”

This is Hillary talking about the dossier that she commissioned, that she and the DNC paid for, and this all part of the illusion. Well, this thing didn’t come out ’til after the election and it’s still being evaluated. Now, remember this is November 17. This is after Trump — well, I actually don’t know if it’s after he won the election because the exact date here as is typical for modern journalism is not given. The reason I’m suspicious of it — wait a minute — yeah. It’s after the election because of her quote.

Okay. So November 2017, the dossier was first introduced to Trump in January of 2017. And she’s out there after it has been used and the Mueller report, it’s still being evaluated. She’s lying through her teeth! There was never any truth in it! It’s part of what happens in a campaign where you get information that may or not be useful.

She didn’t call the FBI. She didn’t call law enforcement. In fact, they were all working on it together. The FBI ended up using it to get FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign. This is why this story literally has me about to burst with anger, because everything in this that the Democrats are upset about, Trump has not done. He hasn’t done any of this. He did not accept information from a foreign source.

She did. She sought it. She paid for it. The FBI, James Comey, Clapper, Brennan, McCabe, they all used it to try to destroy Trump. And it’s filled with foreign information, verified by foreign agents, like Mifsud and Halper. Then you’ve got Alexander Downer, the ambassador from Australia character mixed into this. Everything that everybody in the media’s having a cow over, Trump has not done!

So he says, “Yeah, well, if I got some stuff from some bad actors, yeah I’d look at it.” “He’s unqualified, this guy is unfit for office.” Meanwhile, over here all of this stuff that these people have this phony outrage building up about is stuff that literally happened and is still happening. It’s ongoing. Because Adam Schiff is using it as they have kick started the Mueller investigation in Schiff’s committee!

They’re bringing the same witnesses in. They’re doing the same thing. They’re continuing to look for collusion because Schiff is convinced it’s there, that Mueller missed it. So they’re relying still on foreign sources in the U.S. House of Representatives! They’re relying on Steele. They’re relying on the Russian agents he spoke to because the dossier is all they have ever had.

So while they get on Trump for being unfit, for saying he would accept information, dirt on his opponents, these people manufactured the dirt, paid for the dirt, and are still using the dirt!

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Davis Staples, Staples Brothers, Staples Dad, Staples Sisters. If you’re ready, come go with me. Great to have you.

Here is Tony in Appleton, Wisconsin, it’s great… This is where visiting teams stay when they go in to play the Packers: Appleton, Wisconsin.

CALLER: (chuckles) That’s correct, and —

RUSH: How are you doing, sir?

CALLER: That’s correct, and what a pleasure to talk to you today, Rush. I just want you to know that I get my news from three places now: Fox News, you, and Sean Hannity.

RUSH: Thank you.

CALLER: Those are the only ones I trust anymore.

RUSH: Well, I’m glad to hear that, sir. You can’t go wrong with that. I’m not joking. You’re not gonna be purposely lied to or misled, and you’re gonna know more about what the Democrats are doing — truthful and honestly — than if you watch CNN or the New York Times.

CALLER: That’s true. That’s very true. I have two points of frustration I’d like to air today, if I could. One is with Senator Lindsey Graham. When he first took over the Judiciary Committee, all he talked about was all of these participants in this coup. He was gonna drag ’em in front of his committee. He’s been in charge for almost six months now and he’s done nothing. All he does is go on Fox News and talk about the things he’s gonna do, and he does absolutely nothing. Time to replace him there. My other point of frustration is this Andrew McCabe. We knew over a year ago that this guy had lied to the FBI, and yet there’s no indictment. Now we’re hearing people like Victor Davis Hanson say this is gonna go ’til 2020. I don’t understand this at all, and that’s another point of frustration.

RUSH: Yeah, you want to get really ticked off? Grab sound bite number 9. I’ve got this clown, McCabe. He was on CNN (of course) and Fredo Prime Time last night. Stick on the phone here with me, Tony. I want to get your reaction to this.

CALLER: Okay.

RUSH: So Fredo is talking to McCabe, who’s still out there selling a book. This guy was fired from the FBI! Justifiably. This guy was in charge of running this coup with Strzok Smirk. He was their boss. He was fully aware of the effort in this coup to overturn a duly constituted election. So Fredo says to him last night, “Do you think that the arguments that, ‘Okay, you shouldn’t have Russians giving you anything, and also you shouldn’t have been paying Russians information to amass a dossier the way Clinton did…’ Do you see these as…?”

So you see what Fredo’s doing? He’s trying to equate the two! And for the first time, they actually admit that the Clinton campaign paid for the dossier. Now, the Washington Post originally reported that. That was originally a Washington Post story. The Drive-Bys never picked it up; they never ran with it. They just got it on record. Here’s Fredo referencing it and trying now to get McCabe, of all people, to draw an analogy between the two!

So his question is: “Do you think the argument that you shouldn’t have Russians giving you anything and you shouldn’t have been paying Russians for information the way Clinton did, do you see these as…” He says “analogs” here. He means “analogous.” Poor Fredo doesn’t really know what…

MCCABE: There’s no equivalence between those two examples.

FREDO: (snickering)

MCCABE: To openly invite foreign intelligence officers, representatives from a hostile foreign government to steal information, to acquire opposition research in any way — in any illegal way — that they might do that and to present it to you is one thing. For a campaign to hire a law firm, an American law firm, who then turns around and hires an American research company, who then contracts out with a foreign individual, that is not illegal. Campaigns are allowed to hire individuals, foreign individuals and to pay those individuals for the services that they provide.

RUSH: Did you hear that?

CALLER: (silence)

RUSH: Our caller is gone. Did you hear that? Let me run this by you. Folks, did you hear how he described the Steele dossier? To say that that’s not nearly as bad as on Trump saying that he would accept foreign dirt? He said, “For a campaign to hire a law firm, an American law firm, who then turns around and hires an American research company, who then contracts out with a foreign individual, that’s not illegal.” He’s just described Hillary hiring Fusion GPS, which then hires Perkins Coie, which then hired Steele. He says, “That’s not illegal.

“Campaigns are allowed to hire people. They’re allowed to hire foreign individuals. They’re allowed to pay those individuals for the services they provide.” He doesn’t even address the fact that that phony collection of garbage was then used and misrepresented as legitimate intelligence! He is acknowledging that it’s perfectly legal to write up a bunch of lies, call it “opposition research” privately, but then publicly tell everybody it’s “counterintelligence” that you gathered — and then use it to spy on the opposing campaign.

This is what this snake is saying! “For a campaign to hire a law firm, an American the law firm, that then turns…” He is admitting it. This is their cover story. This is, “Oh, yeah, we knew about the dossier. It’s totally political. There’s no crime here. Hillary can hire who she wants, she can pay who she wants, she can hire foreign individuals. They can create documents, services, and so forth. That’s perfectly fine.” Yeah, well, you take that collection of garbage, that absolute drivel, and then you run and get spy warrants based off of it, when you full-well know that it’s opposition research.

Now he’s got the gall to say, “There’s nothing problematic about that, but when you say that you would accept dirt on a political opponent from a foreign source…” In other words, it’s perfectly fine to go pay for it. But somebody offers it to you for nothing; you are the bad guy, if you would accept it. But if you’re gonna go out and arrange it, pay for it — even if it’s a foreigner that you’re paying and a foreign agent — that’s perfectly fine. So he’s telling us how they planned all along to excuse the dossier and claim, “There’s nothing to see here!”

He doesn’t acknowledge they used it, misused it. This guy is such a snake. This is just — and why in the world Trump would want to turn anything over to these people, as our previous caller said, is exactly right! He says, “There’s no equivalence between what Trump did and what Hillary did. To openly invite foreign intelligence officers from a hostile foreign government to steal information to acquire opposition research.” That’s not what Trump did!

He didn’t invite anybody to steal anything!

He said, “If they called, I’d listen to them.”

Listen to how McCabe is mischaracterizing this. He’s now saying, “Just like Trump was asking the Russians to hack Hillary’s computer…”

He’s now saying (translated), “Trump was asking foreign agents, who are enemies, to give him information on Democrat opponents — and that is unacceptable. But if somebody wants to go hire somebody like Steele and pay for it through an American law firm and write a bunch of garbage that we then take to the FISA court? Why, that’s perfectly legal.” (big sigh) If these people get away with this in the end — and about his other point, Victor Davis Hanson was on Laura Ingraham last night. I don’t have time to get the bite… Well, I do. Grab sound bite number 19. Her question was, “What’s gonna dominate the 2020 election news, Victor?”

HANSON: I think the Mueller’s story is pretty much through, and it’s kind of like a boomerang effect, that now we’re going to see that the people who were instrumental in subverting the Trump campaign transition — indeed, the presidency — are gonna be called to account. So we heard, “The walls are closing in! The noose is tightening!” But it’s gonna act in reverse. So Comey, Brennan, McCabe, Bruce Ohr and his wife, they’re all facing either criminal referrals or likely criminal referrals. And this is gonna be a slow, drawn-out process all the way to the 2020 elections.

RUSH: That’s what the caller from Appleton — who I thought was gonna hold on. I wanted to get his reaction. It’s what he heard last night, and this is not good. We’re gonna lose the race if this takes until the 2020 elections to come out. But (snort) we just heard that they’re hiring new office space because the investigation’s expanding. So I can guarantee, it’s nowhere near a conclusion.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Now, we know they knew. We know they knew. But it’s fascinating to me to hear McCabe, one of the ranking members of the FBI, explain how they were planning to justify and ignore the seriousness of the Steele dossier.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Long Island. This is Terry. Great to have you with us in the EIB Network. Hello.

CALLER: Thank you for taking my phone call. Nice to talk to you.

RUSH: Thank you.

CALLER: I have a question. I’m trying to understand why the Democrat-Socialist Party, which is basically a form of Marxism and communism, has a problem with Russia trying to interfere with our election when they’re basically trying to turn our country into this form of government? No one understands this.

RUSH: Yeah, you know, this is a very insightful and intriguing question, because the Democrats are getting away with another subterfuge — and that is making it look like they don’t like the Russians, making it look like they think the Russians are the enemy. When for my whole life, the Russians — the Soviet Union, the Soviet communists — were essentially Democrat Party allies.

CALLER: Correct, and I don’t understand this.

RUSH: Well, it isn’t hard. I mean, in their world, Trump’s a bigger enemy than the Russians.

CALLER: Well, I guess if they continue doing what they’re doing, and they want us to become what they feel is right, then we’ll be allies with Russia and we’ll be Russia.

RUSH: Well, isn’t that sort of the way this is proceeding? I mean, aren’t they not acting more like totalitarians and authoritarians than…?

CALLER: Absolutely. They’re trying to take our freedom away.

RUSH: Well, they certainly are chipping away with it. So they have that in common with Russia. Which, you know (impression), “The Soviet Union is old, Rush. It’s gone! It’s now Russia, and Putin wants to rebuild the USSR.” He does want to rebuild it. Don’t think that they’re running around wildly free in Russia, just like they’re not running around wildly free in Cuba.

CALLER: You’re right.

RUSH: But it is interesting question. The Democrats hate Russia. They’ve all… At least they want us to think they hate Russia. They’re suspicious of Russia. But they’ve always loved Russia. Crazy Bernie honeymooned there.

CALLER: (laughing) Ah, well, I —

RUSH: He did! He honeymooned in the Soviet Union and in Cuba! Well, they have all this problem with Russia and everything else. But, meanwhile, now, “Let’s do trade with Cuba!” So you want to do trade and do deals with countries that are socialist countries, but look what they tried to do to us. I think the biggest thing that Russia did to us with interfering with our election, is the chaos that they’re causing now. That’s their interference.

RUSH: Who’s actually causing the chaos, though?

CALLER: Well, the liberal media.

RUSH: Okay. All right. Now, you have — very strategically, I might add — allowed me to swerve into yet another story today that I have been holding. It’s from Julie Kelly at the American Greatness website. The headline: “Was Sergey Kislyak Part of the Russian Collusion Hoax?” Sergey Kislyak was the Russian ambassador who did nothing but eat lunch. He ate lunch with Sessions, and after eating lunch with Sessions, Sessions had to recuse.

It was Kislyak who had all those meetings with Michael Flynn and, afterwards, Michael Flynn ends up being charged with perjury and his life is destroyed, his family is threatened. He’s financially wiped out by Mueller and his team. So what Miss Kelly has done here is done some extensive research and found out that this guy Kislyak was all over the Obama Oval Office in October and November and December 2016! It was in December 2016 that he meets with Flynn.

There were phone calls before that. In other words, her piece here today explores the possibilities that Kislyak was as much a part of this conspiracy as was the FBI and Steele, and that he may have been sanctioned or was being given orders from the White House. I’ll share the details with this. So I’ve got three things I gotta get into here now before the program ends. That is, a liberal think tank driving the 2020 Democrat Party to crack down on Big Tech, “Millennials Face the Greatest Hardships from Toxic Economic Conditions…” They’re being like end to being canaries in a coal mine. It’s really, really, really, really, really bad economically for Millennials. Now this: Sergey Kislyak perhaps an Obama stooge as the Russians and Obama conspired against Trump.