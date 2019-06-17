Who Wants to Fix the Immigration Crisis and Who Wants the Issue Kept Alive?

RUSH: That so-called side deal that Trump had with Mexico that was a surprise? Trump was gonna let them announce it. It’s been revealed. The upshot of it is that Mexico has 45 days to make good on their commitment to shore up their southern border and make sure that any of these “migrants” — illegals seeking asylum in the U.S. — are stopped. They have 45 days to meet the satisfaction of Trump and the White House/the administration, or else the possibility of tariffs being imposed comes back to life. So that’s the secret side deal that Trump taunted the media with last week.

“No, no, it’s a secret deal. I told Mexico they could announce it whenever they feel like it. It’s a secret. I’m not gonna tell you. It’s a secret.” So it has been un-secreted, and there probably is more to it than that, but that’s the upshot. Mexico has 45 days. I think Mexico’s got a head start. You know, there’s a… Let me find this piece here. Here. Peter Navarro has an observation here at Breitbart. “Trump’s Tariffs Accomplished More in Two Days than Congress Has in 20 Years.”

Now, Mayor Pete. Mayor Pete’s really thrilling them out there. You know, Mayor Pete’s jazzing the Democrats up. They’re really excited. They’re kind of conflicted. They would love a guy who kisses his husband after campaign rallies to be the nominee, but then they think, “Ah, don’t know if we’re quite ready for that.” But they love seeing it, and they love how Mayor Pete slices and dices Trump while appearing not to. Now, Mayor Pete is — and, plus, Mayor Pete raised $7 million in a 30-day period of time.

That, of course, is gonna impress anybody in politics because it’s all about money. Now, Mayor Pete is out there, and he’s commenting on the Mexican tariff deal and how it’s supposed to improve immigration. Mayor Pete is saying that Trump does not want to fix the immigration now. The last thing in the world Trump wants is a solution at the border. Mayor Pete says that Trump wants ongoing chaos and crisis at the border because that will allow him to continue to re-campaign on that issue; to go out and tell his voters that he’s needed more than ever.

That he’s done everything he can, but he needs more time because he’s got no assistance of the Democrats. “We finally got some help from Mexico, and we’re gonna keep watching Mexico to make sure they hold up their end of the deal.” But Mayor Pete’s point is Trump doesn’t want to solve this. Let me ask you a question about that. You know, I understand the theory — and it’s, unfortunately, true for both parties throughout the political sphere. It’s true of bureaucracies.

It’s true of places like the State Department. Oftentimes, the last thing anybody really wants is a solution because when there’s solution, what else is there then to do? Bureaucrats are famous for this. Bureaucrats are famous for not solving anything, to continue to press the need for bureaucrats to work on it, to work toward a settlement, to work toward a solution, but they never get there. And I have commented over the course of the many years I’ve hosted this program during elections, the Democrats or the Republicans…

They don’t want this fixed right now. They want to be able to blame the other party on this. It’s a pretty common technique. But in the case of Trump, as Peter Navarro says here, Trump has done more — and he was on Fox Sunday Morning Futures, I guess, with Maria Bartiromo. Oh, a brief correction: Kayleigh McEnany has left the RNC and has rejoined the Trump campaign for 2020. She was with the Trump campaign in 2016, and I didn’t know she’d left the RNC. I knew she was going to but didn’t know it had happened.

So she’s now officially at the campaign, and I had identified her at the RNC. “[S]enior White House trade adviser Peter Navarro praised the tariffs used by President Donald Trump. According to Navarro, the tariffs achieved more in two days on immigration than Congress was able to accomplish in 20 years. ‘Polls show that about 80% of Americans believe there’s a crisis at the border. If you ask Americans in a poll, “What do you think about 100,000 illegal aliens moving every day on a conveyor belt from Guatemala up to San Diego and El Paso?” I’d say about 90% of them would object to that.

“And the tariffs that President Trump used, he got in two days more than Congress did in 20 years on this. We have got troops down at the southern border that Mexico has deployed. We have got Mexico committing to take the phony asylum seekers onto Mexican soil, which will deter further immigration from the Northern Triangle down at the southern border with Mexico. And we have a very strong commitment to break up that conveyor belt, which is this Rube Goldberg machine of narco-traffickers and human traffickers making billions of dollars off these poor immigrants coming up — and off the American people — who have to take their drugs, and the illegal immigrants, which hurt us in terms of jobs.'”

Navarro is saying that Trump has put the brakes on this in two days, whereas in Congress, nobody did anything in 20 years, which brings me to my question. Mayor Pete. Do you think Trump would be helped in his reelection effort if there was a solution to this before the campaign, before the election of 2020, or is Trump better served with the crisis ongoing with little successes here and little successes there? Does Trump benefit from continuing to be able to point out the Democrats are opposed to it, that the Democrats don’t want to help solve it?

The Democrats are not interested in closing the border, and having that demonstrated daily by the Democrats. Does that help Trump more than solving the issue would help Trump? Now, remember, in 2016, this was… This remains, I believe, the issue that got Trump elected. It’s close, because there’s some overall things that appealed greatly to people about Trump, and not just a single issue like immigration. The outsider status, the something fresh and new. You know the whole drill about Trump personality.

“Can-do guy! Gets something done. Fearless in the face of the media. Fearless in face of criticism.” Those things all add up and they count, and they’re part of the recipe for why people voted for him. But “build the wall,” that became synonymous with making America great again. Now, we’re not gonna get a wall built between now and the election. So it’s kind of a moot point if you use the wall as definition of success. But if there were a serious reduction in illegal immigrants for reasons accomplished by Donald Trump — and those reasons were obvious, and the numbers of illegals down was obvious.

If all of this stuff that Trump’s doing to fix this were obvious, if the numbers of illegals trying to get in is greatly reduced and it’s because of Trump, does that help him in terms of, “He kept a promise, he kept a commitment; he said he was gonna do it, and he’s done it”? Or is it better for it to go on as it is with illegals popping up through manhole covers in El Paso, with videotape of illegals streaming across the fence with nobody there to stop them. Now the news that Mexico is gonna shore up its own southern border with Guatemala to make sure that this “conveyor belt” is stopped.

It’s a toughie. I’m sure there are some of you who think if Trump fixed this in a demonstrable way that was obviously Trump and Trump alone who did it, that nobody could beat him. I know there’s a lot of you who think that, and that would be the counterintuitive position. The standard operating procedure in politics is, “Don’t solve it. Use it as a campaign issue. Don’t solve it. Use it to beat up your enemies. Don’t solve it. Use it to keep people on edge and say, ‘Vote for me, I’ll fix it.’ The worst thing you can do is fix it.

“Now you’ve got no reason to tell people to vote for you, other than, ‘I said I was gonna fix it; I fixed it. Now I’m gonna fix this and you move on to something else.'” The counterintuitive answer to this is that Trump would benefit tremendously from fixing the issue, demonstrably so. It has to be obvious. It can’t just be a PR statement that says Trump has dramatically reduced illegal immigration to the country. It would have to be undoubted. It would have to withstand media fake news about it. It would have to withstand lies from Democrats that Trump hasn’t accomplished a thing.

But I really think in this… I could be naive. But I think if this issue had been solved… I think if the wall was already built, I don’t think anybody could touch Donald Trump. Let me put it that way. But we’re not gonna get the wall between now and Election Day 2020. (interruption) No, I don’t know how the Trump campaign’s looking at this. I have no idea. I’m just saying, as counterintuitive as Trump is in politics in general, he’s the antithesis of political conventional wisdom.

RUSH: Kyra in Long Island. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thank you so much for having me on your show.

CALLER: You bet.

CALLER: Thank you for your insight and your clarity. I listen to you all the time. I wanted to say I’ve been a Trump supporter since he came down the escalator. I voted for him. However, I am very disappointed. You mentioned that Mexico is controlling their border, yes, due to Trump.

However, I am very disappointed that he did not shut down our southern border. I feel that he’s allowing the repopulation of this country, which advances the coup against our republic and will change our country forever. I wanted to know what you thought.

RUSH: Well, I mentioned this last week. I’m not sure I know what I think ’cause my question was about people like you. I wish I could remember what it was that spawned my observation, slash, question. I think it was Trump claiming credit on something unrelated to immigration, and I openly asked, and it was in conjunction with the stories we had with illegals popping up through the manhole covers in El Paso and the video of hundreds walking through the fence.

And the daily stories that ICE is basically engaging in catch-and-release, that we’ve overwhelmed the detention centers, that we can’t hold ’em anymore, we can’t keep them. I don’t know if you’ve heard this, but TSA guys at the airports, they’re going to the border and basically rubber-stamping people as they come in.

So this all came out last week. I asked openly, are any of you bothered by this? This is what Trump was elected to do. This is the one thing he was elected to stop, build a wall was the symbolic thing about it and obviously with these stories the perception was that stopping it hasn’t happened yet. And we had the story the Mexico southern border and the tariff threat got Mexico into gear. Realizing it is a two-prong.

If Mexico is not gonna stop people coming in, we are gonna be overwhelmed. So Mexico does bear a responsibility here. But I was asking last week, you’re getting around to answering me now, that it’s bothering you a little bit. But let me ask you very quickly here, does it bother you to the point of abandoning the guy?

CALLER: No. I won’t abandon Trump. He does wonderful things. But I feel that what he does won’t matter because the people coming in know nothing about our Constitution. We have so many here —

RUSH: Well, see, that’s the point that I was gonna — I didn’t get a chance to make a point to the previous caller who thinks we’ve got a Trump landslide coming up. In addition to talking about the youths who like socialism, what about the changing demographics of these people? Who’s to say they’re not gonna get registered and vote? You know the Democrats are trying to do that left and right. More on this when I have time. I always get shut down on this program even though it’s mine, like right now, I’m shut down.

RUSH: Jeff in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello, sir.

CALLER: Great to speak to you, Mr. Limbaugh. Thank you so much for having me.

RUSH: You bet, sir.

CALLER: I’ll get directly to my point here. When the White House released its letter outlining the agreement that President Trump reached with Mexico about stemming the flow of illegal immigration, they made a point in there about how we were gonna be working with the governments of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Mexico to increase economic activity in that northern triangle region, for me this tells me two things. Firstly, it’s a nod to capitalism.

I’d liken it to the example of the oxygen mask on the airplane. We’re doing well enough economically that we can help develop these lesser developed countries and get them going and on their feet. And secondly it tells me that the cold, heartless, racist President Trump supposedly has compassion for these people. While we don’t just want to let ’em into our country in a free-for-all, we want to help ’em. We don’t just want to throw them to the wolves, either. We want to help them get developed and get to where they can live comfortably on their own. But I haven’t heard this expounded upon by any source that I follow, really. I was wondering your thoughts.

RUSH: You’re not gonna like my take on this. I think it’s admirable that that’s what Trump wants to do. He’s not the first. NAFTA was supposed to do this. NAFTA was supposed to build up all these economies in Central America and they wouldn’t have to send people up here. It didn’t work. And the reason it doesn’t work is this is a political movement. These caravans are bought and paid for with George Soros money. This is a political operation run by the worldwide left. And it is precisely to destabilize the United States.

Now, nobody in their right mind is gonna refuse a trip to the United states. If you’re sitting in abject poverty in Guatemala, El Salvador, and some representative of George Soros comes up and says, “Give me your kids. We’re gonna put ’em on a train, we’ll get ’em to Texas, and then a Democrat family is gonna adopt ’em when they get there. And then they’re able to bring you in, and we’re gonna pay you X-amount to do it.” Would you do it?

“Yes. Si, si. Count me in.” What we’re being led to believe here is that caravans of people are fleeing poverty, fleeing warfare, fleeing thirst, can’t wait to get here. They’re not! They’re being human trafficked! They’re being sex trafficked! They’re being drug trafficked! These gigantic caravans are politically arranged destabilizing acts against the United States. And no amount of economic uptick in Guatemala or El Salvador or any of these others is gonna change this. Until these countries become as productive with a standard of living similar to ours — and there’s a way to do this, by the way. It’s called capitalism. There’s a way to do this!

But you can’t do it with tinhorn dictator presidents for life or until they’re assassinated. The problem in the world is the unequal distribution of capitalism, folks. When you boil it all down, that’s the single biggest problem the world has. And you can see the rising tide, people coming out of poverty, people are out of poverty in record numbers around the world, and it is precisely because of the rising tide of capitalism and the discovery of resources in these forlorn places which are being brought out of the ground or utilized to revitalize economics and situations country wide.

And people are coming out of poverty in record numbers now. But they still haven’t reached. There’s nowhere on earth with a standard of living like ours. So we’re always gonna end up an attractive place to come.

Now, I’m not disagreeing with the objective to somehow have policies that help these countries grow and prosper, making leaving these countries less desirable, but that’s admirable, and I applaud Trump for having that as an objective here. But it’s not the primary reason this is happening.

We’re being fed the biggest sob story on earth. Starving, thirsty political prisoners in all these Central American countries having kids left and right, can’t feed ’em, can’t clothe them, but they know all about Estados Unidos, and they see utopia, they see it and they want to come, and there are people just like your kids are people. They’re people just your aunt and uncle are people. And what do they want? A better life. And they’re willing to walk an entire country to get here.

Your kids won’t even walk to school, but these kids will walk an entire country, Mexico, to get here and then they get here and what does Trump do, tell ’em to go home, Trump hates, Republicans hate. Americans that don’t want ’em here are xenophobes and this is the scenario getting set up. We’re not told that they are useful tools of a political campaign. That is a targeted project, the destabilization of the United States, for the express purpose of expanding the reach of the Democrat Party.

And turning Texas blue, by the way, which is another objective this has, meaning in the Electoral College count. No, we’re told these are no different than our neighbors. They’re on hard times, they’re in bad luck, only as an accident of birth. You’d be no different if you were born in El Salvador. You’re no different. All they want’s a better life and they get to our border and they’re told no and they’re separated from their parents, it’s horrible, United States is horrible. This is the story that’s out there that Trump is up against that we’re all up against, and it’s caca.

Anyway, I appreciate the call. Thanks el mucho.