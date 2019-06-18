Are These Bozos Serious or Just Trying to Infuriate Us?

RUSH: Bill de Blasio, mayor New York City: “Driver’s licenses for all.” He’s also a presidential contender. He says “he supports allowing everyone, including those who are undocumented, to get a driver’s license in New York. ‘You know, when I’m in New York City traffic, I’m not thinking about whether someone is documented or undocumented. I’m thinking about whether someone drives safely, and the best way to make sure that people drive safe is if they have a driver’s license,’ de Blasio said.”

Absolute… (laughing) Is this man really as obtuse as he appears to be? Is this guy as big a Bozo as he appears to be, or is this an act? “You know, when I’m in New York City traffic, I’m not thinking about whether someone is documented or undocumented. I’m [wondering if he] drives safely, and the best way to make sure that people drive safe is if they have a driver’s license.” (laughing) Giving illegal aliens driver’s licenses is not gonna make them better drivers. It’s not gonna make them more accountable, because (laughing) the vast majority of illegals are not gonna go out and get automobile insurance!

You know why? Because they can’t! Probably can’t afford it. They also don’t… I mean, they’re illegal. They don’t want to get associated. They don’t want to be known. Giving them licenses, however, will make it much, much easier for them to vote, to eventually be registered to vote, which is what this is all about. You know, I sometimes think, folks, aside from this guy… This guy, I think, could be a legitimate Bozo. I think this guy might be, in fact, what the left thinks of Trump: Dumb, stupid, unaware, just arrogant and not aware of his shortcomings or any of that.

But I actually think that if you look at New York State’s standing ovation after passing a bill saying you can kill a baby who survived an abortion, and then Ralph Northam in Virginia basically said same thing — and then California is on the road, all these states. I actually think… I can’t prove it. I actually think some of this is just to ram it down our throats. I think so many people on the left do and say things just to infuriate us. “Mr. Limbaugh, are you saying that if they didn’t have this aspect of trying to goose us, that they wouldn’t be talking about giving illegal aliens driver’s licenses?”

No, not necessarily. But I think… Like the governor of California. I think he loves it. Half of the stuff he does is just because he gets some big thrill out of thinking that he’s driving conservatives crazy. I’m not saying that they don’t believe what they’re doing and have no reasons for doing it. I just think this is an added aspect of it, because I think they look at us as the single most glaring enemy in their world, not legitimate enemies of the United States. We are — conservatives and Republicans, their political opponents — because we are in the direct line of people attempting to take their power away from them or to deny them getting it.

And that makes us, without question, their number one enemy: Their fellow citizens. You know, when Trump talks about the media being “the enemy of the people,” he may be practicing verbosity. These people really think we are the enemy in any way, shape, manner, or form, and they love doing anything they can do to ram it down our throats, to make us think they’re beating us or what have you. It’s a psychological thing, ’cause this is just absurd — and now here’s Cuomo: “Cuomo Signs Bill Granting Undocumented Immigrants Access to New York Driver’s Licenses Despite 11th-hour Concerns.”

I’m not sure they wouldn’t be doing this if they knew there wasn’t any profound opposition to it. But I think part of it is… (interruption) No, no, no, no. I’m not saying we should back down and try to adopt postures that make them less giddy over this. No, no, no. I’m just trying to point out, I think, some of their motivations. I always believe understanding everybody’s motivations is one of the keys to defeating them, and they could have multiple motivations. I’m not saying this replaces any genuine desire they have to advance this garbage that they believe in