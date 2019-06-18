Turn Off the Media and Listen to Rush — You Won’t Be Sorry

RUSH: Here’s Marcy. Marcy, Newburgh, Indiana. Great to have you on the show. Hi.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. I’m so glad I got through to you. I just wanted to let you know that I didn’t start listening to you until the day after the last election.

RUSH: Wait. Wait. Which election? 2018 or 2016?

CALLER: ’16.

RUSH: Presidential race. Okay.

CALLER: Yes. And I watched, you know, the night of the election. And after Trump won, I saw the reactions on every newscaster’s face. Some of them were crying, even. And I realized how biased they were. And so after that I started listening to you, and you’re where I get my news from now.

RUSH: God bless you.

CALLER: God bless you, seriously. You’ve opened my eyes.

RUSH: Did you vote for Trump?

CALLER: I did.

RUSH: You did.

CALLER: I absolutely did. I couldn’t stand what the other side stood for in the first place.

RUSH: I need to ask this. This is a market research question.

CALLER: Uh-huh.

RUSH: There’s no wrong answer. Don’t misunderstand the tone or even the nature of the question. I’ve been doing this for 25, 30 years. And you’ve known me. I mean, you know who I am, you’ve known I’m an option. But you didn’t tune in until the day after that election. What was it that made you tune in that day? What you saw from the news anchors the night before?

CALLER: Absolutely. Yep. I saw it. And then I went back to — I had gone to Trump’s rally when he came here to Evansville, Indiana. And I even left early. I just thought, “What is he talking about?” You know, with the fake news and all that. I just couldn’t stand it. And then when I saw the election that night, you know, I just realized, “Oh, my gosh. He wasn’t crazy. He’s actually telling us the truth.”

RUSH: Now, this is fascinating, and I am so grateful that you were honest with me about this, and I’m glad that you’re out there. This is fascinating. Here’s Marcy. All this time she’s been a devotee of the media, not maybe a daily advocate, but the media’s the media. They don’t lie. They tell the truth. She goes to a Trump rally, he starts talking about fake news. She’s offended, don’t even know what it’s about, leaves. Votes for Trump anyway.

On election night, that’s the first time in her life she saw evidence of fake news. Even though it was all around her for her whole life, that’s the first time she actually was emotionally impacted by it. And then where did she tune? He-he-he. Right here, dude. Right here. Thank you, Marcy.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Here’s Jane in Columbus, Ohio. Welcome. It’s great to have you on the program today.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. It’s good to talk to you. God bless you and the work you do.

RUSH: Well, thank you very much.

CALLER: I wanted to let you know, I don’t know if there are other people out there, but I am so sick of politics. All you’ve heard for the last four years is the Democrats and the mainstream media bashing Trump, and I just can’t take it anymore. I’m planning to turn it all off, which I’ve already done for the last couple of weeks, except for your show and a little bit of Fox. President Trump stands for everything that’s important to me, and I really get upset listening to some of this other stuff. And so I’m done. I don’t need to listen to any of it.

RUSH: Let me ask you a question. Since you turned it off two weeks ago, you feeling any better?

CALLER: Well, I am. I know what’s important to me, and I know President Trump stands for that.

RUSH: Let me tell you, you’re doing the right thing. I’ve often suggested to people, turn it off for a week. It’ll make the most amazing difference in your life. Don’t watch. Just don’t watch any cable news at night. I understand totally. All you’re gonna see is Trump beat up and bashed, and you don’t want to watch it. You don’t need to. You’re doing the right thing for your own mental health.

There’s more to life than all that stuff. As long as you’re here every three days, you’ll know enough to have all of that stuff put in perspective and you’ll come away not worrying about it nearly as much. I guarantee you, folks, this works. It does.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: If you don’t want to watch any news, don’t. You don’t have to, as long as you’re here every day. It’s really all you need.