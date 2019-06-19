Imagine Being a Biden Adviser This Morning

RUSH: Imagine if you’re Joe Biden last night. You’re Joe Biden last night, and your advisers come in, and they say, “Joe, don’t sweat it, don’t sweat anything that happened last night. What happened last night doesn’t mean anything, Joe. The debates are the only thing that matter, Joe, and you’re gonna wipe the floor with this guy, Joe. You’re gonna wipe the floor about him in the debates, and you got the big money behind you, Joe. You got fundraisers, you’re setting records all over. Joe, don’t sweat this stuff last night.”

So they tell Joe all that, and Joe is feeling pretty good. He’s able to discount what he saw, he can ignore the excitement, his advisers are telling him it doesn’t matter, and he’s gonna wipe the floor with Trump. Besides, he’s got all the big money. And then they discover something that they have to keep from him and they hope he never finds out about it.

It’s a tweet from Ronna McDaniel, the GOP chairwoman: “Donald Trump has raised a record-breaking $24.8 million in less than 24 hours for his reelection. The enthusiasm across the country for this president is unmatched, unlike anything we have ever seen.”

So they tell Joe, “Don’t worry, you’re gonna wipe the floor with the guy in the debates. You got the money advantage, Joe. What happened last night doesn’t matter.” Then this tweet comes out with the fundraising record, and they’re all trying to figure out how to make sure he doesn’t find out about that. I guarantee you something like that happened. They can’t keep him from finding out, but I guarantee you they started sweating bullets.

Now, polling data, as I mentioned in the first hour, you’re beginning to see more and more stories about how polling data’s unreliable, stories about how wrong the polls were four years ago, 2016, and how they’re looking identical to today and more and more people — in fact, Fast Eddie Rendell, the former chairman of the Democrat National Committee, former governor of Pennsylvania is on Fox (paraphrasing), “Yeah, I’m telling all my Democrat buddies, I’m telling ‘em to ignore these polls, ignore these polls that show us beating Trump in a landslide. I’ve seen those before, and what happened? We gotta ignore those polls.”

But the Democrats have nothing but those polls to invest in. So we do take them with a grain of salt this far out for all the previously stated reasons. But there is a little story here from Ben Shapiro’s website, The Daily Wire: “Trump Surging In Battleground States, Poll Says.”

It’s a poll called the Firehouse-Optimus poll conducted from June 11th through the 13th. “It shows Trump with a tremendous surge in Pennsylvania; Biden had an eight-point lead in March that has narrowed to a scant one-point lead. … Since March, Biden’s lead over Trump in Wisconsin has shrunk from 12 percentage points to six. … In Michigan, where the Trump ‘base’ is 39% and the Democratic base rests at 32%, Trump and Biden were tied in March; Biden now holds a slim three-point lead.”

Anyway, all these polls the Democrats have been touting in battleground states from as far back as March, which is one of the reasons why Biden got in, is showing that the race is now tightening. For what it’s worth. I mean, if they’re gonna use these polls to make news then we can join them with it. But since the news is out there, I wanted to pass it on.

Now, Fredo Cuomo on CNN last night, he asked Amy Klobuchar, “One simple question. Why don’t the Democrats pack stadiums the way this president does?” Fredo gets it. Fredo knows full well there isn’t a Democrat running that could do this. There isn’t a Democrat without a guitar who could do this.

There’s not a single Democrat — the Clintons tried it. The Clintons tried it with their international worldwide stage show tour. And it was a bomb. They have privately, secretly kind of put the thing on mothballs. Nobody was showing up. But they wanted to get in on the act. They wanted to show they could have just as big a crowd, just as much excitement, and they can’t. They are so done. Particularly in that regard.

I don’t even think — we were talking earlier about a bond. I don’t think Hillary Clinton has a bond with any of her voters, not to speak of. Now, a lot of people disagree with me on this, but I don’t think she does. I don’t think there are voters that are personally invested in Hillary Clinton like they are in Donald Trump. You know what they are? On the leftist side of things, on the Democrat side of things, there are just a bunch of angry women who may not even be ideological, although I don’t know if that’s possible. I think an angry woman must almost always be, if anything, a leftist.

But the point is, to these women, they don’t care about anything else other than a woman get elected just because it’s time, just because they’re fed up with being discriminated against by men, fed up with white men running everything, fed up with white men having all the advantages. They want a woman to be president just for the sake of it. That’s not a bond. That is, if anything, it’s gender identity. But it’s not a personal bond.

Not even Hillary has it. If she did, she would be filling arenas, she would have filled up her book signing, they would have made back the advance. None of this happened. But there a lot of a lot of women out there who want any woman elected, doesn’t matter who it is, just elect a woman to get even with the men! There are a lot of angry women out there. Snerdley knows many of them personally. There are a lot of women out there fit to be tied, just over the general state of things.

So here’s Fredo asking Amy Klobuchar a simple question: “Why don’t the Democrats pack stadiums the way this president does?” Klobuchar said, “Oh, but we do. We have a lot of stadiums we’re packing at the same time with so many people running. I think you’ve seen our candidates throughout the years generate that energy, and you certainly saw it in 2018. I’m not one bit worried about the excitement on our side. We just have to unite behind a candidate, and that’s what these debates are about.”

After his interview with Klobuchar, Fredo was still not convinced about Democrats being able to generate voter excitement at the same level as Trump. He said (paraphrasing), “There’s no reason to hide from the facts. It’s about understanding what they mean. There’s a big crowd for the president. That’s a huge crowd. I would actually differ with the senator. I don’t think Democrats are packing anything. Not even guns. I don’t think the Democrats are packing any place the way Trump is.”

And then Fredo said what we all know. “Size does matter.” He said that. “Size does matter. But we have to look at what matters about the size,” he said. What? “Size matters. But we have to look at what matters about the size.” Well, who are we gonna ask that? So they get it. I guarantee you they are unnerved when they see a Trump rally. They’re blown and unnerved by what they saw last night, and they say, “That’s no big deal, we can pack stadiums like that. That doesn’t mean anything about elections. It doesn’t mean anything about turnout, it doesn’t mean anything about voter enthusiasm. It doesn’t mean anything.”

Well, I’ll guarantee you this. If they had anybody who could generate crowds and excitement like that, they would be saying it’s all that matters, they would say, “See? This is evidence that we’re gonna win; this is evidence that our guy is loved; this is evidence that we’re respected.”

Now from Newsweek.com, the headline: “Barack Obama Is ‘Very Concerned’ About Country, Will Get Involved in 2020 Campaign, Says Former Adviser – A former senior adviser to President Barack Obama has said that the president is deeply concerned about the direction of the U.S., and that the two-term president –” meaning Obama “– plans to be involved in Democratic efforts to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.”

Well, hey, he was involved in the 2016 effort to defeat Trump. He was involved in it big time! Not just the Trump collusion scandal that ran out of his Oval Office. He was out campaigning for Hillary Clinton all over the place. He campaigned for her at the Democrat National Convention. Of course, the truth is he was campaigning for himself.

I mean, he was actually saying things. He’s out on the campaign trial, right? He’s got Hillary Clinton as the Democrat nominee, and the only hope of the Obama agenda continuing is if Hillary wins. So Obama thinks he’s doing everybody a big favor by going out and campaigning for her. He knows it’s beneath him. “Sitting presidents don’t campaign for other people! What is this?” But he’s doing it for her, supposedly.

But if you listen very carefully when Obama was out campaigning for Hillary, the reason he would tell people to vote for her is to continue his agenda. (impression) “If you’re sorry to see me go, aaaand if you want what I was doing to keep goin’, theeeen you gotta elect Hillary.” That was the sum total. That was the thrust of the message. Only at the convention did he talk about her independently as smart and great and more qualified than anybody else, but out on the stump it was all about (impression):

“If you care about me, if you care about my agenda, if you want to continue what I started for in this country, if you want to continue the great agenda, vote for Hillary. Voting for Hillary is like voting for me again for a third time.” How did that end up? So I’m kind of hoping Obama does get involved. I love it. These people think that… See, Obama’s one of these guys who believes his own press, and the media fawns and the media just is a gigantic bunch of sycophants, and the media goes overboard praising Obama.

He eats it up, and he believes it, and he ends up believing that everybody in America sees him this way. So he starts out with a misjudgment, an incorrect assessment of his own standing. He doesn’t even know to this date that one of the largest reasons he got elected was white people thinking they could end racism in America by electing the first African-American president. That didn’t work out, but that’s what many people thought.

Meaning, again, it wasn’t him that a lot of people voted for. So he’s gonna go out there. He’s very, very troubled by what’s happening to America — very, very troubled. Like, what? Would he be troubled about what’s happening in the economy? Would he be troubled about the direction the economy is headed? I would say, yeah. This is not the kind of economy the Democrat Party wants — and not just when a Republican is president. This kind of a roaring economy is something they don’t trust.

This is the kind of economy that they tell people, “Don’t trust this! This is not real. This is artificial, and we’re gonna have to pay the bill for this somewhere down the line. It’s not something that we should want more of.” Besides that, self-reliance, self-sufficiency is the worst enemy of the Democrat Party. People prospering? People living in abundance? That’s only supposed to happen when the Democrats provide it.

If people are able to attain it on their own and learn that they can attain it on their own, then that’s not good news for the Democrats. So let’s see. Obama is worried about direction of the country. Is he worried about Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Strzok, Page, McCabe, the Iran policy? We could talk about Obamacare. We could talk about all these wonderful things that Obama was doing and had done, and now he’s worried that they’ve all kind of been exposed and wiped out.

I mean, wouldn’t it be safe to say that if Obama was campaigning for Hillary in 2016 and essentially was saying: “If you want to see my third term, you gotta vote for her,” and then she loses…? Couldn’t it be said that Obama’s policies were rejected in 2016, and couldn’t it further be said that Trump’s policies have been validated since? So get involved, Mr. Obama. Make our day. Do it for the 2020 nominee! Do for the 2020 nominee what you did for Hillary — and if it’s Plugs, if Plugs is the nominee? (chuckles) Ho! I can’t wait to see that endorsement.

RUSH: There’s a congressional hearing going on about slavery reparations, and the thing just blew up. It just blew up. We’ve got some audio sound bites coming. But I’ll tell you what… Oh! I got an email. “Rush, you’re forgetting something. Obama could probably pack a stadium or two for a while.” Well, maybe, but I wasn’t referring to Obama. I’m talking about on the current roster of candidates. There wasn’t a one of them that could come close to what Trump did last night or any time Trump does a rally.