Nunes: Pervy Democrats Asked Hope Hicks About Her Love Life

RUSH: Now, listen to Devin Nunes. They dragged in, this committee, the… I don’t know, some Democrat committee is trying to do a redo here on Trump-Russia colusion. They wanted to bring in Hope Hicks. They brought in Hope Hicks, and the White House told her she’s not answering questions about any of this because the White House is telling the Democrats, “You don’t get a do-over! You got 2-1/2 years to make this phony case and you bombed out and you failed.” The Democrats are livid. So listen to Devin Nunes describe what kind of questions she actually got in there yesterday.

NUNES: My sources that were inside and did the interviewing said it was quite embarrassing to watch the Democratic congressmen essentially ask Hope Hicks about her love life. I think that’s very bizarre to have a bunch of old, pervy congressmen asking somebody who has no new information about her love life. I think the American people would be ashamed if they knew what actually happened in the room.

REPORTER: That — that came up in that hearing room yesterday?

NUNES: That’s what the folks that I talked to are telling me.

RUSH: It doesn’t surprise me. Hope Hicks is a looker, and these guys… They call actresses in there under the guise that they played poor farm wives. We had those sound bites for you yesterday. They bring these actresses in. There’s other way would they ever be able to meet them and talk to ’em. These aging, Jurassic Park Democrats bring these hot babes in under the pretense of getting to the bottom of something and promoting something — and all they really want to do is ogle ’em, and that’s what Devin Nunes says.

She’s getting questions… I’m sure the questions, when he says, “about her love life,” they were questions that, I’m sure, were along the lines of, “When you are spending the evening with such-and-such — and who was that, by the way? Did you have discussions about blah, blah, blah, blah, blah? And when you both awoke in the morning after having a wonderful night together…” I bet it was stuff like that, and they might have even asked her who and what the relationships were like. It doesn’t surprise me in the least.