11-Year-Old Wants More Rush Revere Books

RUSH: We have an 11-year-old young woman on the phone named Alicia. She is in Salinas, California. How you doing?

CALLER: Good!

RUSH: Well, I’m so glad that you called. I’m glad it’s summertime so that you’re not in school and you have a chance to call us here.

CALLER: Yeah. I’ve been waiting to call, but I was in school, so it is hard.

RUSH: Well, all good things are hard, and you’ve persevered, and you’ve made it through here today. We couldn’t be happier to have you here with us.

CALLER: Thank you!

RUSH: You’re welcome.

CALLER: I would like to talk about your books. I really enjoyed the first four.

RUSH: The Rush Revere Time-Travel Adventures with Exceptional Americans?

CALLER: Yep! Loved the series.

RUSH: And you’ve read four of them?

CALLER: Yes, because it came in a set.

RUSH: Oh, yes, it came in a boxed set. Well, what did you like about them?

CALLER: I liked how they got to experience different things that went on in history, and that’s actually like experiencing it and not just learning it.

RUSH: You know, that is very… You’ve made my day with that observation, because that was the exact objective. You know, most history is just citing what happened: A bunch of dates, a bunch of things that happened. If you’re trying to learn it, you end up trying to memorize it.

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: What we wanted to do, is we wanted to take the time-travel mechanism to actually take, the reader, back to the moment while it was happening, because we thought that it would make a greater impression on you and that you’d remember it better and easier and more accurately than if it was just, you know, a bunch of paragraphs listed with facts that you had to remember. So I’m glad that you noticed that. That’s great! That’s great for our effort here.

CALLER: Thanks. Do you have any more books?

RUSH: You mean are we planning to produce any more?

CALLER: Yes!

RUSH: You know, we go back and forth on that. We would love to, and I would love to tell you with certainty that there will be more, but I can’t. If I did that, then I would be committing. These are projects that take a lot of people that have to have a lot of time to be able to do this, and our original objective was to get two or three done, and we mass produced these things very rapidly to get through the entire set that we have now. I’m just excited that you’d like to see another one, and I know that everybody involved would like to make sure that there are more. So… (sigh) I wish I could confirm it for you, but I’m not gonna say no either.

CALLER: Okay!

RUSH: I would never take hope away from an 11-year-old. It just would not happen.

CALLER: Thanks!

RUSH: Now, I want you to hang on, Alicia. I’m sure… Your favorite character is who?

CALLER: Freedom!

RUSH: Freedom! All right. Okay. Cool. I want you to hang on because we have a bunch of things that we want to send you. We have a package of things that come from the Revere crew, including CDs of the audio versions –– if you want to listen to me read the books and experience them a different way — and a whole bunch of other goodies. So please don’t hang up. Give Mr. Snerdley an address where we can send you some stuff to enhance the entire Rush Revere experience, and thank you so much for reading them.