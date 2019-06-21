Trump Hits Highest Approval Ever in USA Today Poll, But USA Today Doesn’t Report It

RUSH: Here’s something you haven’t heard — and, unless I tell you, you probably will not hear about it. “President Trump has scored his highest approval rating ever in a key national poll, but the media outfit that produced it has not written about it,” has not done a story on it. It’s USA Today today. Their poll is the USA-Suffolk poll that was taken June 11th through June the 15th. In this poll, Donald Trump’s approval number is at 49%, versus 48% who disapprove. He has never reached this level in the USA Today poll. It is “a profound increase from the president’s lowest point in this poll.”

In August 2018, Trump was at 40%. He was at 38% in February of 2018, just a few months ago. Now he’s gone essentially gone from 38 to 49%, and they are ignoring it. They are not reporting it. “While Trump’s highest approval seemingly wasn’t news to USA Today, the 38% from last February,” they couldn’t print it enough! They ran it over and over like CNN and Wolf Blitzer when George W. Bush’s approval numbers hit the thirties. That was breaking news for five hours in a row on CNN. So, in the USA Today-Suffolk poll, President Trump today — well, the poll date, June 15th, six days ago — 49% approval/48% disapproval, and they haven’t run it. They haven’t reported it. But now you know.