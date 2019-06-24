O’Keefe Exposes Google’s Plan to Stop the Next Trump

RUSH: James O’Keefe, Project Veritas, found a Google insider to spill the beans. The Google insider said, “The reason why I came to Project Veritas is that you’re the only one I trust to be able to be a real investigative journalist. Investigative journalist is a dead career option, but somehow, you’ve been able to make it work.”

Some of the things that the Google insider said on video, Google is hell-bent on never letting somebody like Donald Trump come to power again. They’re going to make sure at Google in 2020 that the Trump situation doesn’t happen again. The insider talked about various conservative sites that are targeted, suppressed, and blocked. It’s quite the treasure trove of admissions from what’s going on inside Google, which a lot of people have figured anyway, but this is proof positive icing on the cake.