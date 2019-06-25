CNN Cuts Away from Trump Accuser After She Says Something Crazy

RUSH: So we got some people on the phones waiting on hold.

“Rush, what do you think about this woman accusing Trump of assault?”

Just be patient, folks. We’re gonna get to that. That’s E. Jean Carroll. She goes way, way, way, way, way, way back. She goes back to MSNBC before it was MSNBC, when it used to be called America’s Talking, 25 years. This woman is… gotta be polite here. But we’ll get to it. Just hang in there and be tough.

RUSH: Anderson Cooper had to leave his interview with E. Jean Carroll last night on CNN when she said, “Most people think of rape as being sexy.”

That didn’t fly with Anderson Cooper. So he had to cut to commercial break real quick.

RUSH: We are gonna get to this babe who claimed that Trump raped her some, what, 20-something years ago? Did you hear Trump’s reaction? “She’s not my type.” Do you realize how that — that…? (laughing) That sent ’em to the moon. “She’s not my type.” He said, “She’s lying, but she’s not my type.” (laughing) Jeez!

RUSH: Wilmette, Illinois, Elliott. Elliott, great to have you on the program, sir. Thank you for waiting. Hi.

CALLER: Thank you, Rush, a rare treat. Thanks to you and your staff for all you do. Right to the point. The author making the claim that Trump attacked her is difficult for me to believe simply because when would an adult woman in a mall go into an enclosed space with even a celebrity, a man or anyone not her husband, carrying lingerie? You get to the “you’re blaming the victim” routine, but it is, to me, impossible that someone could make such a — it’s like getting into someone’s car.

RUSH: Look, let me tell you something, what’s going on. He’s talking about E. Jean Carroll. I have to be very careful here, but let’s just say that the elevator gets nowhere near the top floors here. I remember this babe. She used to have a show on the old network America’s Talking, which is what MSNBC used to be. It was a network created — it was part of the CNBC universe at the time, and it was created by Roger Ailes. And she had an advice show.

She was an advice columnist I think for Elle magazine, E-l-l-e, and she had a show called Ask E. Jean. And when I saw her name in the news recently for this allegation that Trump had raped her in the dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, not a mall, a department store in Manhattan on Fifth Avenue, I said, “Man, I haven’t seen this name in a long time.”

And I said, “Who is this? Is this one of these perennial guests on Larry King?” No, it wasn’t that. Then I remembered she had her own show. And she was wacko. Feminist wacko. Crazy notice-me wardrobes and stuff like this. And I don’t even remember whether I thought the show was any good or not. I just remember seeing it. I think it was like at five in the afternoon, if I’m not mistaken. Doesn’t matter when it was, but that’s my memory.

Anyway, this woman has long been known as a woman who thinks men are unnecessary and irrelevant, even though she married a few. Her latest book is What Good Are Men Really For, I think is close to the title. And out of the blue this woman is claiming that back in the 1980s or early nineties that Donald Trump forced her into a changing room in the lingerie department at Bergdorf Goodman and raped her.

Now, who knows, it’s to sell a book. Why come out now with this? I mean, isn’t the timing of this suspicious? Everything else that they’ve tried on Trump has bombed out. They tried the Access Hollywood video. They have tried any number of others, Avenatti and Stormy Daniels. And then they tried Russia collusion. And they tried the Mueller report. They tried the Steele dossier, Trump had hired a bunch of prostitutes to pee on a bed in Moscow.

They come up with all this stuff. Now this E. Jean Carroll comes up as, what is this, the latest attempt to take Trump out? And Trump’s reaction to it, a lot of people are offended by this, but he flat-out denied it, said that she is lying, said he didn’t know who she was. “Well, wait a minute, there’s a picture of you all together, you’re standing there.”

He said, “Look, we’re standing in line to something. I don’t even know who she is, my back’s to her, my back’s to the camera,” and then he said, “Besides, she’s not my type.” Which they just blew up. “Oh, you mean if she had been your type then maybe you might have done it?” He’s got them wrapped around his little finger.

And the fact that he added, “Besides, she’s not my type” is the clearest evidence yet that he thinks this is bogus and he doesn’t know who she is. I mean, he knows her by reputation. I mean, she was on TV. Trump’s a TV animal, TV creature. The interesting thing is she was on with Anderson Cooper, ’cause man, there was a mad dash to get this woman on TV. Oh, yeah, the latest Trump killer.

Remember, we just had earlier in the show, the Trump bump is over as far as the media’s concerned. There’s no more shock value. The audiences are losing interest in Trump, the media believes. But they can’t help themselves. So here comes this strange person out of the woodwork, out of nowhere selling a book claiming a rape happened years and years and years ago.

She’s on with Anderson Cooper explaining what happened, and he was so shocked because ever since Susan Brownmiller — this would be back in 1977? It’s circa ’77. Susan Brownmiller wrote a book. The title of the book escapes me, but back then if you wanted to date a woman you had to read the book. You had to have been able to be conversant in the book if you wanted to date a woman that was a feminist back then.

And the premise of Susan Brownmiller’s book was that rape was not a sexual offense in any way, shape, manner, or form. That it was a purely violent, controlling act that was totally encompassed in disrespect and mean-spiritedness. There was nothing sexual about rape. And she succeeded in convincing everybody to change their definition of rape to being nothing to do with — it was very important. Now, hang along with me here. Very important to understand this, that Brownmiller succeeded in changing the entire way that rape was looked at.

It had always been thought of as a violent act, but the sexual component to it had always been, in scientific circles, the reason for it: frustrated sexual male behavior, needing an outlet, blah, blah. Brownmiller said (paraphrasing), “No, no, no, it’s got nothing to do with sex, nothing whatsoever. This is pure, ugly power. This is violence, and it has nothing to do with sex.” And so, especially on the left, they have adopted that view that rape has zilch, zero, nada, to do with sex, nothing at all.

Anderson Cooper is classic in the sense of a person who has bought that and believes that. So this is important to understand why he had to cut away. When she started talking about rape and what had happened to her and what she thinks about it, he immediately stopped the interview and went to a commercial break. And we have that sound bite. It’s only 14 seconds. Listen to it quickly. This is Anderson Cooper last night, CNN, talking with E. Jean Carroll about her allegation that Trump sexually assaulted her.

COOPER: Most people think of rape as a — I mean, it is a violent assault. It is not —

CARROLL: I think most people think of rape as being sexy.

COOPER: Let’s take a short break.

CARROLL: Think of the fantasies.

COOPER: Hmm. Just gonna take a quick break. If you can stick around, we’ll talk more on the other side.

RUSH: (imitating Cooper) So, my God. Fantasy. Sex. Rape. Oh, God. It doesn’t compute. We gotta go to a break. I don’t know how to deal with this. Oh, no.” He’s got a woman with whom they’ve invested everything now to get Trump and she’s blowing up the theory that has been established since the 1970s, that there’s nothing sexual or sexy about rape.

So you hear, he made a mad dash to a commercial break when E. Jean Carroll said that most people think that rape is sexy. And he kept trying to interrupt her. “No, no, no, no, most people think of rape as a violent assault. It’s not sexual.”

She said, “I think most people think of rape as being sexy, think of the fantasies.” And then Cooper bumbling and stumbling went to the break.

It reminded me of something, ladies and gentlemen. Crazy Bernie. I wonder how many of you remember this. We’re going back to a story on Vox, May 28th, 2015. The headline: “She Fantasizes Being Raped by 3 Men”: Bernie Sanders’s Bizarre 1972 Essay on Gender.”

You remember this? This is a real essay that Bernie Sanders wrote in 1972 for the Vermont Freeman. It’s a long since defunct alternate paper. And I’ve got a screenshot of the actual paper. I’m just gonna give you some excerpts. And, by the way, let me give you the warning here. If any of the open discussion of sexual matters offends you, then I’m gonna give you five seconds to turn the radio off for 30 seconds.

Make sure you turn it back on after 30 seconds. It’s all it’s gonna take me to do this. But if you don’t turn it off and you listen even though you have been warned, then you can’t complain to anybody. There’s no attempt to shock you here. There’s no attempt to sneak up on you and outrage you. You’re given ample warning that this might bother or offend you and you can take action so as to not hear it.

Five, four, three, two, one. If you’re still here, then you’re listening at your own risk. I just want to read you the opening paragraphs of the Crazy Bernie bizarre 1972 essay on gender.

“A man goes home and masturbates his typical fantasy. A woman on her knees, a woman tied up, a woman abused. A woman enjoys intercourse with her man — as she fantasizes being raped by 3 men simultaneously. The man and woman get dressed up on Sunday — and go to Church, or maybe to their ‘revolutionary’ political meeting.”

This is Bernie Sanders writing about rape in 1972, writing about gender, and he’s saying, “Come on, admit it, everybody thinks this way, everybody does this.” 1972, the Vermont Freeman. Okay, now the 30 seconds is up, people can turn their radios back on here. But that’s what E. Jean Carroll reminded me of. Nothing, nothing escapes me on this program.

RUSH: Donald Trump openly wondering why Obama has not endorsed Plugs. There gotta be something wrong, Trump thinks. People say, “Well, you know, ex-presidents don’t get involved in primaries.” That’s just not the way it’s done. But I still love Trump stirring it up.

RUSH: This is Gloria Borger, and she was on CNN Newsroom yesterday afternoon talking to the infobabe Brooke Baldwin about the E. Jean Carroll “Trump raped me in Bergdorf Goodman,” and they are talking about why hasn’t the story gotten any more traction?

BORGER: There is a sense here that people have heard this story many times before. Now, there is a reason they’ve heard this story many times before. It has been told by different women many times before. People who support Donald Trump have clearly taken all of this into account and say, “I don’t care about it. I care about what he’s doing for my taxes, I agree with him on immigration, and I agree with him on other issues.” I mean, I’ve never… (sputtering) Honestly, this wouldn’t happen with any other political candidate that I know of.

RUSH: Aw, come on, Gloria! Spare me this! Here these two are wringing their hands about (impression) “why nobody cares about women coming up and saying that Trump raped and Trump abused them, Trump sexually assaulted them.” Gloria, you people invented this world when you gave Bill Clinton a pass on all of the affairs and the abuse of an intern, and all of the allegations of rape that came from Juanita Broaddrick.

You ignored it, and you told us, “It was only sex,” and, “It didn’t matter. It didn’t have anything to do with the way he did his job.” You have Bill Clinton amnesia. You think this is all because it wouldn’t happen with any other candidate, because people have gotten so used to it with Trump that they don’t care? You, Gloria, and your friends, all told everybody that it doesn’t matter way back in 1997, ’98. Now you want it to matter?