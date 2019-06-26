Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff
MUST READS
• RushLimbaugh.com: Why Is Anyone Shocked by Video of Google Upset Over Trump’s Election? -09.13.18
• RushLimbaugh.com: Headlines on Homelessness in Los Angeles -06.10.19
• RushLimbaugh.com: How the Ruling Class Pushes Climate Change -03.14.19
• RushLimbaugh.com: Slump Hits Big Media — Because They Lied to Their Audience! -06.25.19
• PHOTO: Elizabeth Warren Visiting a Florida Migrant Detention Center
• CNN: A woman watched her husband and daughter drown at the Mexican border, report says
• USA Today: Ralph Northam advocating abortion, infanticide is worse than blackface
• CBN: Hypocrisy, ‘Homicide’, and ‘Horrors’: New York’s Brand New ‘License to Kill’ Viable Babies Sparks Intense Outrage
• TechCrunch: Apple News launches a guide to the 2020 Democratic candidates and debates
• Washington Post: Why do Democrats want to talk to Mueller if they know he won’t talk much?
• Politico: Trump says he’ll watch ‘very boring’ Dem debates ‘because I have to’
• Pew: Stark partisan divisions in Americans’ views of ‘socialism,’ ‘capitalism’
• Project Veritas: Insider Blows Whistle & Exec Reveals Google Plan to Prevent “Trump situation” in 2020 on Hidden Cam
• Politico: Trump on Mueller testimony: ‘It never ends’
• Fox 10 Phoenix Video: President Trump Speaks At Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” Policy
• Los Feliz Ledger: Garcetti Announces New Plan on Homeless Crisis, While Activist’s Recall Petition Gathers Steam
• Daily Caller: Homeless Crisis Boils Over in Los Angeles, Residents Call for Mayor to Step Down
• Axios: “Trump slump” hits big media
• Fox Business: Wayfair employees plan walkout over $200K furniture order to immigration detention facility