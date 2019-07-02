A Solution for America: Mandatory EIB Listening

RUSH: Amy in Hilton Head. Amy, I have one minute, but I wanted to get to you. How are you doing?

CALLER: Oh, my gosh! Okay, first of all, this is a major dream come true.

RUSH: Thank you.

CALLER: Mega dittos. I’ve been listening since 1989. My 16-year-old twins tell everybody that I love you. But that’s not what I’m saying. We were in Italy week. We just got back, and we are sitting and talking with some lovely folks from the United States. And we were having some good conversation about things, and then the lady said, “Oh, but it’s so sad what our president is doing, taking those babies from those adults.”

RUSH: This is an Italian woman saying this?

CALLER: No, these were United States citizens saying that!

RUSH: Oh, okay.

CALLER: Yeah, and we just looked at her, and I squeezed my husband’s leg, and I was like, (Groan!) Don’t say anything!” We don’t want to start a fight, you know, in Italy. But, my other thing, Rush, is I think everybody should have to listen to you at least one hour once a week, every week.

RUSH: Oh, let me —

CALLER: All this would clear up! We wouldn’t have all this garbage.

RUSH: I am confident of that too. I know you’re giving me a compliment, and I really do appreciate it, but that would be… If that could somehow happen, it would stir things up. It really would. That’s why they have so demonized me for 30 years. They’ve created a bunch of Americans who think they know everything about me who have never listened. They think they know everything about this show. Anyway, I wish I had more time on this, but I don’t. I’m out of it. Thanks much, Amy.