Attention-Starved AOC Pulls Stunt at Border

RUSH: Let’s go to the audio sound bites. I want to start with me, audio sound bite number 1, June 19th, basically two weeks ago or 2-1/2 weeks ago on this program, talking about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez…

RUSH ARCHIVE: I think this woman gets off on attention. I think this woman gets off tweaking people on our side. I don’t think she means this for a minute. I think she’s just having fun watching people blow up. If she does believe it, then she’s so stupid that there’s nothing to do about it. … I think there is a part of her that just can’t go a day without getting noticed, and, like anybody, if you get used to that and then people get used to you — and so you “getting noticed” kind of starts to decline — then you have to rev it up. It’s kind of like having a line or a boundary. It’s there for a while and you don’t have to cross it to get noticed. But then after a while, people are so accustomed to your either stupidity, or your shock value, or whatever that no longer shocks anybody. So you gotta go over the line.

RUSH: That was in reaction to her calling our detention centers “concentration camps,” and you remember the reaction. “Concentration camp! Does she have any idea what went on in concentration camps?” I saw on my tech blogs they were defending her! I saw a number of other left-wing publications, they were defending here. “Yep. These detention centers are concentration camps. Concentration camps doesn’t just mean you kill people in there. It’s all about torture. It’s about mistreatment. It’s about denying them basic services.”

So you’ve got a large part of the American journalist community backing her up, that we’re running concentration camps. The United States doesn’t run concentration camps! Now, we may have some CIA black sites for bad-guy terrorist. We don’t run concentration camps! But she got the attention that she wanted. But then it faded, you see? It didn’t hang on. So she had to pull the stunt yesterday. She may not know that we don’t round up people from south of the border. They’re coming here! She’s making it look like we’re sending posses out over the border to Mexico.

“We’re rounding up a bunch of people that we don’t like! If they look different from us, then we round ’em up and we bring ’em back to the concentration camp, and then we make them drink whatever is in the toilet.” That’s what she wants people to believe, and right there is the Drive-By Media applauding it, certainly not objecting to it, and not correcting her. We’re talking about people who come here illegally! When she made this comment about concentration camps, she was criticized roundly for her hysterics and her ignorance, but not by any of the people she respects.

Next there were pictures of her that surfaced where she set up photographs of herself supposedly crying next to a chain-link fence. We were supposed to believe that it was where illegal migrant children were being held and mistreated, except it was an empty parking lot. It was staged! It was a hoax, just like this act yesterday is a staged hoax (probably with media coordination). Her image has taken a hit! This is a woman totally immersed and devoted to social media, and these people can’t take any criticism, folks. If it’s not unanimous, fawning praise, they get nervous.

So she went to tour a Border Patrol facility in El Paso. I believe this was needed to help restore whatever credibility she thinks that she has left. It looks like she, once again, tried to pull off a hoax, screaming at federal officials, making wild claims about illegals being told to drink toilet water. It looks like a stunt. So now she needs a story to make her look like a heroine — a hero. Some people might misunderstand “heroine.” I’m not saying she wants to look like a syringe. That’s for you to decide. I’m saying she wants to be a hero, like a person who knows what she’s talking about. She wants that kind of gravitas and respect, that she cares.

But she is looking ridiculous. She has looked particularly ridiculous this past week. I think she’s trying to create a situation to make herself look good, make the federal employees look bad, and somebody needs to call her on it. DOJ needs to call her on it. ICE, Border Patrol need to call her on it. There need to be hearings held on these kinds of baseless charges. They need to be refuted, blown to smithereens. Put her and everybody else under oath, because everybody involved here is denying that they’re making anybody drink out of toilets and whatever is in the toilets!

And there aren’t any witnesses, interestingly. There aren’t any witnesses that back this up! It doesn’t matter. She’s still getting away with having said it. She making federal employees look bad. She’s making these people who are doing what you wouldn’t do… Do you want that job, knowing you don’t have the support of a large percentage of the country? Do you want this job for what these people are being paid, to go down there and deal with the dregs of politicians and any number of other people trying to capitalize on this for their own personal use?

There isn’t any compassion for the people down there.

Don’t be fooled by this.

The Democrats love this stuff! They love the suffering; they love the misery; they love the photo-ops; they love the opportunity it presents, because they know that when they start blaming Republicans for it, there will be the media echoing and amplifying the criticism and the blame. To me this whole thing is a stunt. She’s lying about concentration camps. She’s lying about her emotional state, looking at fenced children, when it was the parking lot. What do you want to bet she’s lying about everything involving this facility that she went to where people are being forced to drink toilet water?

I don’t believe these people as far as I can throw a feather.

RUSH: Democrats claim that there’s no running water in these “concentration camps,” right? If that’s true, how is there water in the toilets? I mean, I’m not a plumber, but I’ve had the water go off in my estate, and I know what happens.