I Could Say It Took a Man for Women to Advance at the Supreme Court

RUSH: Now, there’s another bit of Supreme Court news out there today, folks.

Ruth “Buzzi” Ginsburg has publicly praised Justice Kavanaugh. Do you know why? Because Justice Kavanaugh, beginning with his next term when the court returns in October… Justice Kavanaugh will have an all-female staff of clerks. For the first time in the history of the Supreme Court, a particular justice’s clerks will be all female. Note that it’s not a lib doing this. Ruth “Buzzi” didn’t do it. Kavanaugh did it. It means that when the court reconvenes in October… (interruption) What are you laughing at in there?

I know I’m a naturally funny guy, but… (interruption) No, they took the job. They all said, “I’ll take the job.” None of them were, apparently, afraid of Justice Kavanaugh. None of them apparently called Blasey Ford and asked, “Is it safe to work for this guy? You know, is that rape train story true?” They didn’t ask that. They just showed up and they took the job, as Clarence “Frogman” Henry took the job when I offered it to him to be the musical entertainment at the Rush to Excellence Tour.

Anyway, the additional statistic is that when the court reconvenes in October, it means that for the first time a majority of the clerks throughout the entire Supreme Court will be women. Which (chuckling), if I really wanted to goose the feminists, what could I say? “It takes a man for women to advance.” That’s what I would say if I was trying to goose them! I didn’t say it. That’s what I would say. I would point out that for these women to get hired, it took a guy doing it.

It took a guy hiring ’em, for women to advance at that degree at the Supreme Court — and of all guys, it took Kavanaugh work the guy that Blasey Ford said hated women, was unqualified because of what he had done to women. I mean, the irony here is great, and if I wanted to goose Gloria Steinem and the hen club, I could come out with that observation. I didn’t come out with that observation. I said I could say it. It’s a very, very important distinction — and they think I’m on the ledge today!