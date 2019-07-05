×

Rush Limbaugh

The Rush Limbaugh Show

Guest Host Jason Lewis

Jul 5, 2019

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

LA Times: Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ parade sets off celebrity Twitter fireworks
NY Post: Two arrested after D.C. flag-burning descends into melee before ‘Salute to America’
NY Times: Interest Rates Just Keep Falling. Economic Orthodoxy Is Falling With Them.
The Hill: Economy adds 224K jobs in June, exceeding expectations
Reuters: U.S. job growth accelerates; wages rise moderately
Washington Post: Trump tried to make Independence Day all about him. He ended up looking small.
Reuters: Defying critics, Trump salutes military in pomp-filled July 4 celebration
CNN: Guatemala rounds up dozens of immigrants to send back to their home countries
Newsweek: Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies Have Not Failed — “They’re Working Exactly the Way They’re Supposed to,” Democrats Say
Washington Post: Eric Holder: If the Supreme Court won’t protect our democracy, voters will
Gov Exec: House Democrats Aim to Add Paid Family Leave for Feds to Defense Policy Bill
The Hill: Officials cancel holiday plans in scramble to find path for census citizenship question
The Hill: Facebook finds itself dragged into border controversy
Politico: Schumer calls for firing of Border Patrol leadership over ‘toxic’ culture
AP: San Francisco to paint over historic George Washington mural
Politico: Biden: I ‘wasn’t prepared’ for Harris calling him out on support for segregation in debate
Politico: Reeling Robert O’Rourke seeks a way forward
Politico: ‘We have a predator living in the White House’: Harris sharpens attacks on Trump
Politico: Joaquin Castro calls Laura Ingraham ‘a white supremacist’

Minnesota’s Jason Lewis, former congressman, filled in for Rush. Check out Jason’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

AP: Biden says having a female vice president would be ‘great’
AP: Warren pitches executive orders on race, gender pay gap
The Hill: Buttigieg scolds man at campaign event who calls for black people to ‘stop committing crimes and doing drugs’
NY Post: Italian airline apologizes for ad with Obama impersonator in blackface
NY Times: The Founders Would Gag at Today’s Republicans
The Hill: Woman seen licking ice cream tub in Walmart could face 20-year sentence
AP: Aftershocks following Southern California earthquake
LA Times: Trees could reduce carbon in the atmosphere to levels not seen in nearly 100 years
Politico: Who Should Be on the Next Mount Rushmore?

