Guest Host Jason Lewis
• LA Times: Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ parade sets off celebrity Twitter fireworks
• NY Post: Two arrested after D.C. flag-burning descends into melee before ‘Salute to America’
• NY Times: Interest Rates Just Keep Falling. Economic Orthodoxy Is Falling With Them.
• The Hill: Economy adds 224K jobs in June, exceeding expectations
• Reuters: U.S. job growth accelerates; wages rise moderately
• Washington Post: Trump tried to make Independence Day all about him. He ended up looking small.
• Reuters: Defying critics, Trump salutes military in pomp-filled July 4 celebration
• CNN: Guatemala rounds up dozens of immigrants to send back to their home countries
• Newsweek: Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies Have Not Failed — “They’re Working Exactly the Way They’re Supposed to,” Democrats Say
• Washington Post: Eric Holder: If the Supreme Court won’t protect our democracy, voters will
• Gov Exec: House Democrats Aim to Add Paid Family Leave for Feds to Defense Policy Bill
• The Hill: Officials cancel holiday plans in scramble to find path for census citizenship question
• The Hill: Facebook finds itself dragged into border controversy
• Politico: Schumer calls for firing of Border Patrol leadership over ‘toxic’ culture
• AP: San Francisco to paint over historic George Washington mural
• Politico: Biden: I ‘wasn’t prepared’ for Harris calling him out on support for segregation in debate
• Politico: Reeling Robert O’Rourke seeks a way forward
• Politico: ‘We have a predator living in the White House’: Harris sharpens attacks on Trump
• Politico: Joaquin Castro calls Laura Ingraham ‘a white supremacist’
Minnesota's Jason Lewis, former congressman, filled in for Rush.
• AP: Biden says having a female vice president would be ‘great’
• AP: Warren pitches executive orders on race, gender pay gap
• The Hill: Buttigieg scolds man at campaign event who calls for black people to ‘stop committing crimes and doing drugs’
• NY Post: Italian airline apologizes for ad with Obama impersonator in blackface
• NY Times: The Founders Would Gag at Today’s Republicans
• The Hill: Woman seen licking ice cream tub in Walmart could face 20-year sentence
• AP: Aftershocks following Southern California earthquake
• LA Times: Trees could reduce carbon in the atmosphere to levels not seen in nearly 100 years
• Politico: Who Should Be on the Next Mount Rushmore?