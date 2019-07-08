Why Biden’s Toast

RUSH: I mentioned in the beginning of the program that there’s an ABC News/Washington Post poll showing Trump at all-time approval numbers in that poll. Here from Good Morning America today, George Stephanopoulos and senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce talking about their new poll. And they kind of choke on it here. Number 9. Sound bite number 9. Three, two, one. Hit it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Our new poll showing a record high approval rating for President Trump. Forty-four percent of Americans now think he’s doing a good job; 53% disagree. But the poll also reveals some trouble for Trump in his bid for reelection. Mary, the stiffest challenge still comes from Joe Biden.

BRUCE: Biden is now leading Trump by 10 points according to our latest poll, but take a look at these other matchups. Harris, Sanders, and Warren are all in virtual or dead heats with the president. So, George, while our poll shows the president does have many vulnerabilities heading into 2020 it also shows him with a competitive, if narrow, path to win.

RUSH: Just exactly like they — they didn’t even give him a chance back in 2016. They have to factor in incumbency now. They can’t just pretend that he’s never won an election. But they’re just repeating the same old thing. They’re going down the same road and they’re reading the same polling data and looking at the same playbook pages. They’re unable to come up with anything new.

Of course, in one way it’s understandable. They’ve thrown everything at the guy. And like this clown, the U.K. ambassador to the United States wrote in these now leaked emails to people over the past two years, they can’t believe that he’s still standing, they can’t believe he survives these scandals. They’re afraid that Trump likes ’em. They’re actually afraid that Trump likes this controversy, that he likes being mired in scandal and that he relishes the opportunity to survive them.

And looked at from their standpoint, folks, what else have they got? What have they not deployed? Everything they have deployed on Trump has succeeded in the past in taking out their enemies. I mean, he even survives this trumped-up Mueller investigation. Can’t that believe.

Now, Biden. They mentioned Biden. Folks, you want to know why Biden is toast, in my humble opinion? It may not look like it now, although I was watching CNN during the break, and they’re all atwitter at CNN. First quarter fundraising numbers or maybe second quarter now you, fundraising numbers coming in. And apparently Fauxcahontas raised more money than Kamala Harris, than Crazy Bernie, and Mayor Pete. And so that’s looked at as “really shaking it up now.”

But Biden still leads by a significant amount over all of them. So we go back to Friday morning on CNN, and they played for the first time a portion of Fredo Prime Time. Fredo Cuomo was interviewing Biden. And Fredo said, “You think there will be no more NATO? If Trump’s reelected, you think he finally will succeed in getting rid of NATO?”

BIDEN: No more NATO. Look at what’s happening with Putin. While Putin is trying to undo our elections, he is undoing elections in, in Europe. Look what’s happened in Hungary. Look what’s happened in Poland. Look what’s happened in Moldova. Look what’s happening. You think that would have happened on my watch and Barack’s watch? You can’t answer that, but I promise you it wouldn’t have, and it didn’t.

RUSH: It did. This is the thing. All of this Russian interference happened while Plugs was vice president, while Obama was president. All this Russian stuff happened during the campaign. It was all about that Trump had been colluding with Putin to steal the election from Hillary Clinton, and here’s Biden saying it would have never happened with him and Barack in charge when in fact that’s when it happened.

And of course this is a major gaffe that has gone uncommented on by the Drive-By Media. Nobody has looked at this or watched this and kind of scratched their head, “What the hell are you talking about?” Because one of the big arguments has always been, one of the big grievances has always been about Obama, “Why didn’t you do more to stop this?”

Well, the truth was there wasn’t any collaboration between Trump and Russia. What was going on was an attempt to plant informants in the Trump campaign who would then collude with Russian agents and they would then report to the FBI or have it leaked. They were trying to set up what wasn’t happening. And it was the Obama Department of Justice and the Obama FBI leadership and the Obama intel agencies that were doing this!

And here’s Biden, “It’ll never happen, never happen with me. We won’t get rid of NATO with me. We weren’t gonna let the Russians steal elections. Not with me there. Barack and I didn’t let it happen.” The last two years have been nothing but how the Russians got in and stole the election while Obama and Biden were in the White House. And here’s Plugs saying it will never happen.

These people don’t even know what their arguments are. I guess Plugs is now trying to say that the Trump-Russia collusion started after Trump won the election? If this is the case, why did Obama send 33 Russian diplomats home in December of 2016? It was purely a show. It was nothing more than a show move to make it look like Obama had gotten really tough with Russia when they had manufactured this whole crisis out of whole cloth because it never happened. As we now know.

Even Mueller admits, no collusion, Trump or Russia. But we can rest easy because with Joe in there it’ll never happen again. Saturday in Sumter, South Carolina, Bite Me caved. He apologized, finally, for his segregation remarks and said that Obama had vetted him.

BIDEN: Was I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression to people that I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again? Yes, I was. I regret it. And I’m sorry for any of the pain or misconception I may have caused anybody. (applause)

RUSH: You’re sorry for the misconception? Meaning he’s sorry you got the wrong idea. He’s not sorry for what he did. He’s sorry you got the wrong idea. But how empty is this? Bite Me went out there and clearly said that he was able to work with everybody. See, Bite Me still thinks the American people, Democrat voters want a centrist who can across the aisle, work with Republicans. That’s how out of it he really is. And he thinks that that’s the route to the White House now.

So he goes out there and he gives these two segregationist senators a shout-out and says, “I worked with the ’em, I was able to get things done with ’em.” And he was proud of it. And then all hell broke loose. And he refused to apologize. (imitating Biden) “I’m not gonna apologize for that. I didn’t do anything wrong. I worked with those guys. I was able to get things out of those guys other people –” now all of a sudden he’s caved.

Look at how insincere apologies seem to be automatically accepted. This whole concept of an apology for whatever, it’s almost now become a political requirement that you have to apologize for something because apologizing says something great about you.

But in this case, it’s not sincere. This is political, not opportunism, it’s a political requirement. He’s got to apologize because he did not sufficiently criticize these two segregationists. He ended up praising them in order to praise himself. Now here comes the apology and these people just appear to blanketly accept it. He wasn’t through. He continued with this.

BIDEN: It was the honor of my lifetime to serve with the man who I believe is a great president, historic figure and most important to me, a close friend. I was vetted by he and 10 serious lawyers he appointed. And he selected me. I’ll take his judgment about my record, my character, my ability to handle the job over anyone else’s.

RUSH: Okay. So after apologizing he now (imitating Biden), “Obama vetted me, 10 lawyers vetted me, chose me, I’m great, you gotta accept me because Obama did.” But when it came time for Michelle (My Belle) to praise Bite Me, she refused to do it.

RUSH: Kamala Harris is not impressed with Bite Me’s apology in South Carolina about the segregationists. She said, “We cannot erase our past.” This woman’s not gonna let this guy up off the mat, folks. And Bite Me isn’t gonna get it. This is the kind of stuff that’s always worked for him. “Yeah, yeah, I put my foot in my mouth. But I’m sorry. I didn’t mean it.” She’s not gonna let him get away with it. Continues to be fun to watch.