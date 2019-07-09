Cynics Wonder If Democrat Jeffrey Epstein Will Really Face Justice

RUSH: Man, oh, man, the cynicism is alive and well. I understand it. Cynicism may, in fact, make common sense. Snerdley walked in today, “You don’t really think anything is gonna happen to this Epstein guy, do you?”

I said, “I don’t know. They seem pretty serious about getting him.”

“Come on, Rush, the guy’s a Democrat. It’s the #MeToo movement.”

And I said, “Yeah, and look there’s Harvey Weinstein out there.”

And Snerdley said, “Yeah, Harvey Weinstein’s still roaming the prairies. Nothing’s really happened to Weinstein yet, except a bunch of stuff in the media.”

I understand the cynicism here. There are some powerful people that will go to, I mean — he-he-he — great lengths to make sure they are not mentioned in this. Bill Clinton is in the biggest CYA of his life. I mean, what the Clinton apparatus is attempting to do here pales with what they did with Lewinsky.

That was a warmup. That was chump change for what the Clinton machine is trying to do now to extricate Clinton from everything about Epstein. This is a continually unfolding story.

RUSH: The left is, as we speak, editing the Jeffrey Epstein WikiLeaks page and removing the names of all Democrats. Oh, yes, they are! I know it’s sleazy. I know it’s dirty, but they’ve been doing it overnight. I’ve got examples here.

And, you know, the number one name mentioned in this story so far in the Drive-By Media, Alex Acosta, Trump’s labor secretary, trying to get him fired. He was the state attorney in Miami that signed the original deal with Epstein. He’s not the story! Epstein’s the story. There’s any number of people that could have prosecuted Epstein, Preet Bharara at the SDNY.

RUSH: In order to understand this Epstein stuff, you have to know a bit of history.

The guy has been a devoted supporter of Democrats. He has been a loyal Democrat. He’s not been active publicly, say, at the Democrat convention or Democrat fundraisers, but he is a major, major financial bank roller. He also is a guy who provided massive social opportunities — parties, the underage girls to any number of powerful people, not just Democrats, but primarily Democrats.

He is somebody who’s shrouded in mystery about where he got his money. There’s a lot of mythology attached to Jeffrey Epstein because there’s so little actually known. A lot of people that become billionaires, you can find out how they did it, what they did that resulted in the generation of that kind of wealth. With Epstein nobody knows for sure. They assume it’s wealth management. He’s never been a hedge funder.

Some people say he’s a consultant and he only advises billionaires and takes a cut of how well they do after his consultancy advice. It’s murky. But what he was known for was jet set globe-trotting. He’s also considered to be a Mensa type genius. He is fascinated by mathematics, fascinated by physics. He bankrolls major Ivy League universities, science and math departments, personally invites professors in specialties to his homes for dinner, picks their brains.

They’re flattered to be invited. Contrary to the story that’s being made public now about the underage girls — I mean, that’s sleazy stuff — but he’s not Hollywood type sleaze. The guy’s got other involvements and attachments. It’s what makes him such an attractive figure to people who are attracted to people like this.

He had a madam, the daughter of Robert Maxwell. She helped to procure the underage women and knew full well what she was doing for all of the guests of Epstein’s and for him personally. So, anyway, the stuff was widely known for a lot of years, and nobody did anything about it because it’s Jeffrey Epstein, big time, multibillionaire, lawyers, doctors, everybody in his back pocket, everybody was a customer, everybody was a beneficiary.

He played it very smart. What he didn’t count on was these young girls growing up, telling their parents what had happened. A lot of their parents didn’t know where they were during the day or at night, 14, 15-year-olds, you know, lackadaisical some parents can be nowadays. Not all. And when parents began to find out, that’s when they began to get hold of lawyers and that’s when a different group of people started acting interested in this.

You’re telling me what? This guy has used your daughter to provide massages for all these well to do people and made what doing it? And she’s underage? So it was the attempts by lawyers representing the young girl victims that really got all of this going. And it resulted in, as I mentioned yesterday, the Palm Beach Police Department did a multiple-year, exhaustive investigation, and they got witnesses, they got details, they got facts and figures, dollar amounts, they came up with evidence beyond evidence.

And they turned it over to the Palm Beach County state attorney’s office, where it basically got buried. And the Palm Beach Police Department was beside itself. They could not understand what was going on. I mean, they could, they did, but to them, it was such an open-and-shut case. There wasn’t any question about what was going on inside the rooms at this guy’s home here in Palm Beach or wherever else he has homes.

The Palm Beach state attorney’s office is an elective office. It was run by Democrats for many of the years this was going on. So it ends up being, from the standpoint of state law, Epstein got a veritable slap on the wrist and the state attorney’s office, if my memory is correct, said they didn’t have enough to prosecute, didn’t have enough to go to court, the witnesses weren’t reliable, you know, this kind of thing.

But when the lawsuits began, the civil lawsuits began that were entered into by the parents of some of the girls, well, that’s when the case became federal because it involved crossing state lines and so forth. And Alex Acosta, who is Trump’s labor secretary, the CliffsNotes version of this is, he was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, which is in Miami, at the time all of this came to a head.

Now, Epstein’s lawyers down here was a who’s who. You think OJ had a defense table of who’s who, you should have seen this bunch. Included in that team of lawyers and representatives was Professor Dershowitz. I mean, there were all kinds of mental health specialists. I mean, it was an army of people. And the message was clear. If you want to bring a suit against this guy, you’re gonna get buried, you’re gonna get destroyed. You had powerful people who are titans of law on Epstein’s side.

Anyway, I don’t know all of the details, but a final plea deal was made with Epstein, and Alex Acosta was the U.S. attorney in the office at the time, which made the deal. It involved basically a year and a half of jail time at the Palm Beach County jail with work release privileges every day. The guy got to go home 12 hours a day. He was not in jail the full time, sun up to sundown, well, 24/7 for a year and a half.

Then he got out early for good behavior and so forth. And the victims and their lawyers said this is just not right. Anybody else would have been sent packing and never seen again. Most people would be at Club Gitmo after all this. So there have been numerous pushes to reopen the plea deal. The plea deal that was signed involved immunity for prosecution for a number of Epstein’s associates and himself. And a push was made to reopen that based on the fact that the plea deal was against the law.

Now, you might say, “Rush, I thought plea deals, once they were signed, you couldn’t do anything about it.” You can’t, normally. But if those things are believed to be illegal, then you can reopen. That’s what’s happening now. That’s what has happened. The Southern District for New York has decided that the plea deal made by the Southern District of Florida is full of holes. And so now they’re gonna take this case and prosecute it.

What’s interesting is everybody involved in this, once Epstein was sentenced to a year and a half in the Palm Beach County jail, everybody thought it was over, everybody thought they had skated, everybody thought they had gotten out alive with not even their names mentioned. Now they are quaking in their boots.

The Democrats who want to politicize everything are trying to make sure that none of this is associated with the Democrat Party when most of this is Democrats. Epstein’s a Democrat. Clinton’s a Democrat. Most of the people visiting Epstein were Democrats. A lot of them were apolitical. Some of his neighbors, they were just people, average, ordinary people who knew Epstein, would go in and have a little fun, frolic for a couple hours with some women and leave, not political at all.

But the people with whom Epstein was close to whom he donated support, bankrolled Democrats, like leftists are now busy at Wikipedia trying to remove all Democrat names from the Wikipedia entry for Epstein. Clinton’s out there (Clinton impression), “I didn’t know — ha-ha – I knew the guy, but, hey, hey, let me tell you something, dude. Every time I flew with this guy on one of his jets the Secret Service was right there. Don’t you dare try to pin this thing on me. Look at me. Never, I never had sex with any of those women in Epstein’s house ever, not a single time. I gotta get back to Hillary.”

So that’s Clinton’s line. But we got somebody now saying he’s lying. He was much more involved. We know that he was. They were bragging about it. It was a big deal to be invited on Epstein’s 727 or whatever it was to fly off to Africa, supposedly on some kind of a charity mission, but those were just covers. Be invited Epstein’s private island in the Virgin Islands, and I guarantee you there weren’t any on Epstein’s private island.

So now they’re trying to make Alex Acosta, Trump’s labor secretary, he’s the guy that needs to pay the price here. Yeah. So this morning, Chuck You Schumer, who was the biggest sponsor of Preet Bharara, former United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, he ran the office, he was Chuck You’s guy, Chuck You is out there demanding that Acosta quit as labor secretary because of how embarrassing was his conduct in making the original deal with Epstein that basically gave him a pass.

And if Acosta will not resign, Chuck You’s demanding that Trump fire him. So here we are, here these guys pop up, change the narrative, go on offense with this stuff when they ought to be on defense for as long as the day is long and as long as this month lasts they ought to be on defense. But now they’re trying to make the bad guy here Acosta, not Epstein. I’m hearing people pronounce it Epstein this morning. I’ve always heard it pronounced Epstein. I’m not trying to purposely get it wrong.

But I’m telling you, Alex Acosta, I don’t care what his involvement, had nothing to do with the substance of why anybody is interested in this. Folks, the Democrats are in a mad dash to cover this up because this is once again a bunch of the Democrats, a bunch of leftists totally disrespecting young women, having their way with them sexually and then discarding them. The #MeToo movement.

There aren’t any Republicans in this story. They’re gonna try to manufacture some, they’re gonna try to place some there, and that’s why they’re focusing on Alex Acosta. Trump just got finished defending Acosta, the press gaggle in the Oval Office, a big announcement of a deal coming up in Qatar. Qatar’s gonna buy a bunch of Boeing airplanes. Big, big deal, Trump announced it. And so the press: “Are you gonna fire Acosta?”

(paraphrasing) “No, Acosta’s a great guy, great guy, he’s doing a great job as Labor secretary.” So Trump came out and defended him. So that’s what the attempt today is, is to shift all the attention and focus away from Epstein over to Alex Acosta.

RUSH: Grab sound bites 18 and 19. Last night, Fox News Channel Shannon Bream, she had on an investigative journalist and author of the book TrafficKing, Conchita Sarnoff. First question: “Tonight, President Clinton has spoken out and said he wanted to make it clear that there was some travel with him, there was always secret service, they had brief meetings.” He basically knows nothing.

SARNOFF: I know from the pilot logs, and these are pilot logs that were written by different pilots and at different times, that Clinton went, he was a guest of Epstein’s 27 times. Now, you tell me. Doug Band was also on the plane many times. Many of those times Clinton had his secret service with him and many times he did not. Almost every time that Clinton’s name is on the pilot logs, there are underage girls. There are initials, and there are names of many, many girls on that private plane.

RUSH: Look, folks, let’s not lose track of something. Does it not make total sense that if there’s an airplane full of young girls, and Bill Clinton’s on it, that it makes total sense? It would not be unusual. The unusual thing would be Clinton was invited on a Lolita Air Express of Jeffrey Epstein and turned it down. That would be the story. But that’s not the story.

Clinton said (Clinton impression), “I never saw any women on these flights. You know, I had my Secret Service.” The flight logs say no. He can’t weasel out of this. Next question: “The statement from his office goes on to talk about how he took a total of four trips with him. Are you saying the former president is not telling the truth?”

SARNOFF: Yes, I am saying sadly that he is not telling the truth. First of all, Gerald Lefcourt, who was one of Epstein’s attorneys back during the original arrest and the original investigation, wrote a letter which has been made public. And in that letter, Lefcourt claims that Epstein was one of the original funders of the Clinton Global Initiative. Jeffrey Epstein gave President Clinton $4 million according to a source who knows the story about that.

RUSH: Yeah, Clinton Global Initiative. That was, you know, a little thing. You talk about knock-offs. It goes on in New York at the same time the United Nations General Assembly meets, and who’s in town? A bunch of young girls. It’s never any different, always same story.

RUSH: So Bill Clinton says he knows nothing about these terrible crimes alleged against Epstein. He had nothing to do it. But wait a minute. Isn’t the new standard of justice that Clinton has to prove he didn’t do it? Isn’t that what came out of the Mueller report? Isn’t that the new standard of justice for D.C.?

RUSH: Somebody said something to me at the break that led me to believe I may not have been as clear as I need to be. What’s causing all this to come back to life is the civil case aspect of it.

The young girls, some of whom were 12 years old when Epstein was bringing ’em into the house, to his homes. I mean, some of these guys are running around, having sex with, getting massages from — you know the drill — from 12-year-olds, 14. In fact, the vast majority were underage. And there was a strategic reason for that. They were purposely underage.

Well, the problem now is, when this first case was put to bed with that plea deal signed that got Epstein only a year and a half of jail time at the Palm Beach County jail, that ignited fury on the part of these girls’ parents. These girls’ parents finally found out what they’d been doing.

Some of these girls are now 30 years old. They’re now women. They know who was there. They serviced who was there. They were forced to. That’s why they were brought in. That’s why they were recruited.

And it’s gonna be said, “Come on Rush, they knew what they were doing. They’re 12 years old. They’re 14. They’re 16. Women grow up fast these days.” Don’t give me that. They’re underage no matter how you slice it, and it was on purpose.

Well, now, they’ve grown up. And they have gotten lawyers, and the lawyers are attacking this not criminally but civilly. It’s the civil side of this that has permitted this to be reopened. And that’s why all of these guys that were involved in this are running around scared to death because not only does Epstein know who they were, so do these women!

And if it takes naming names to make the case, look, you talk about deep pockets, there’s deep pockets right there. These women were wronged. This is an opportunity to get paid like everybody in America gets paid, the legal system. You know — I apologize for the “you know.” I try never to say that.

But keep an eye on something. Let me tell you one of the great fears that people like Bill Clinton and whoever else was invited to spend time with these underage girls in one of Epstein’s homes, they’re gonna be sitting there scared to death that Epstein might make a deal, that Epstein might tell the prosecutors, “What do you want to know?” If he can get a good deal, limited jail time, by naming names, I mean, the people involved in this, I cannot tell you — my guess is they are mortified, paranoid, scared to death, and are prepared to do anything to keep their names out of it.

But there are too many people that know who they all are and were. And at the head of the list is Epstein himself. Now, Epstein doesn’t want to go back to jail. There’s no way this guy wants to go back to jail. If he starts concocting ways to either escape jail or to spend limited time there, and it involves dropping a dime on a whole bunch of people, depends on what the prosecutors want.

Do the prosecutors want Epstein and these guys, or do they not care about these guys and just want Epstein? But can they do one without the other? Now, Bill Clinton’s running around saying he had no idea, he knew nothing about Epstein, he didn’t know anything that was going on. It’s a bunch of crock, folks, because USA Today’s headline, “Bill Clinton ‘Knows Nothing’ About ‘Terrible Crimes’ Alleged Against Epstein.”

That’s not the new standard of justice. The new standard of justice given to us from on high, chiseled in tablets that emanated from the burning office of Robert Mueller III, there must be proof of innocence before you’re exonerated, right? Mueller said it himself. “If we could exonerate the president, we would have done so. “

Well, that’s not the job of prosecutors. You are to prove the allegation. If you can’t prove it, you’re not there to exonerate people. But Mueller said, “We can’t exonerate the president.” Meaning Trump.

So when it comes to flitting about with young girls, we know that Bill Clinton had the intent. We’ve known that since the days of when he was Arkansas governor, since the days of Gennifer Flowers, since the days of Paula Jones, since the days of Kathleen Willey, since days of Lewinsky, Juanita Broaddrick. We’ve known he has the intent.

Hillary got away because she didn’t intend to break the law. So according to the new standard of justice it’s not enough for Clinton to say he didn’t know. He’s gotta prove he didn’t do it before he can be exonerated if the same standards attach to Clinton that’s been attached to Trump. And, by the way, these are not allegations. Epstein is convicted. He pled guilty. This stuff happened. It went on. It just got swept under the rug in the original plea deal.

Okay. To the phones we go to Wichita. Beth, you’re up first today. And welcome. It’s great to have you with us.

CALLER: Oh, thank you so much. Good afternoon, Rush. I never thought I would say those words.

RUSH: I want you to know how special you are. Do you know how rarely I take calls in the opening monologue segment of any hour?

CALLER: Yes, I do. I’ve been listening since 1989.

RUSH: Well, that makes you one year shy of a lifer.

CALLER: Yes.

RUSH: So you know how rare, unique, and privileged this is.

CALLER: Yes, I am, and I am honored and privileged to be speaking to you.

RUSH: Thank you.

CALLER: Thank you. Now, my point. I believe that the Democrats think they’re going to get a twofer. I believe they want to get rid of the Clintons. I think they’re baggage, I think they’re tired of them, but yet they have to keep defending them somewhat. But ultimately remember it’s always Donald Trump that they want, always. And I think they’re willing to sacrifice a few of theirs to get him.

RUSH: Now, that last thought of yours, you think sacrificing the Clintons is like one of the things you mean?

CALLER: Yes.

RUSH: They’d willingly sacrifice the Clintons if they could get Trump?

CALLER: Yes. I do.

RUSH: But the Clintons will not willingly be sacrificed.

CALLER: No, no, no.

RUSH: I mean, I can see Clinton calling ‘em up, “Hey, you remembered what happened to Andrew Cuomo? You remember what happened to Bob Torricelli? If you try to pull this kind of thing on me, you’re gonna find out who’s actually still running this show. And let me give you a hint: It ain’t some guy named Obama.

CALLER: Yes.

RUSH: They’re not gonna go quietly out there, and neither is Hillary. And if Bill wanted to jump out of this thing, Hillary wouldn’t let him.

CALLER: Hm-hm.

RUSH: Because she doesn’t want to go anywhere. That woman’s still fantasizing about being president.

CALLER: Oh, I know.

RUSH: Do not doubt me. So it’s an interesting theory, though. You think the Democrats — you’re right. Trump is the never-ending target, Trump is the focus. And if this can help them get rid of Trump, if some Democrats get thrown by the wayside, who cares. And if it’s the Clintons, I can see probably a lot of Democrats would like for the Clintons to go away. The same bunch that would like to see Biden go away.

CALLER: Hm-hm.

RUSH: I appreciate the call, Beth. Thank you so much.

RUSH: Redlands, California. Hi, Greg. Great to have you with us, sir. How are you.

CALLER: Very well. Pleasure and honor to be on your show. I think your first caller is on the right track about there is not a sudden belated desire to do justice to Jeffrey Epstein and his victims. Even though that’s going to implicate Bill Clinton and other prominent Democrats, I think the goal is Donald Trump. And then when I read that the lead prosecutor is James Comey’s daughter, then it started coming into focus for me. What I suspect is gonna happen is they will offer Epstein a deal if he’s willing to lie and implicate Donald Trump, just as Mueller tried to get Manafort to lie —

RUSH: We cannot – (crosstalk)

CALLER: — Donald Trump.

RUSH: We can’t rule this out. One of the investigators for Mueller is a man named Andrew Weissmann. For those of you who think that the American system of justice is clean and pure as the wind-driven snow, it isn’t. One of the things that Weissmann was known for was getting witnesses to recite, not testify.

The difference is you go to a witness and you hold something over their head, and you tell them what you want them to say to help make your case, and they recite it. It may not be true. It may not be eyewitness testimony, but it’s passed off as eyewitness testimony. It’s just a flat-out lie.

And Weissmann is famous for it. He has been called on the carpet for it in previous cases, the Enron cases, Ted Stevens case. I don’t know if he was specifically involved in that, but the prosecutors there did use what is called having witnesses recite, which means something different than testify.

So your theory is that this all is concocted to get Trump. They’ll bring Epstein in and they’ll offer him some kind of really sweet deal if he’ll put all of this or enough of this on Trump to get rid of Trump. That’s your theory?

CALLER: Right. And it wouldn’t even have to necessarily go to trial. You can imagine around September of 2020 they leak or they make a statement that they would indict Donald Trump but for the fact that he’s currently the president or they leak that Comey’s daughter has recused herself because the investigation is leading towards Donald Trump —

RUSH: Now, wait – (crosstalk)

CALLER: — because of her relationship —

RUSH: Wait just a second on the Comey daughter thing. Now, I saw that. But has that been established that she’s gonna be the line prosecutor? Even if she’s the prosecutor, she doesn’t run the office. She’s not the United States attorney. She’s a staff line prosecutor there. And there is a bunch of them. They would be assigned the case.

CALLER: I read —

RUSH: She can’t go in and say, “I want –” Well, she could. I imagine — I don’t know how these — I’d have to ask Andy McCarthy how cases are assigned. But this would have to be assigned to her. I saw the story where she might end up being the prosecutor on the Epstein case. If you are right, they’ve got a yeoman’s job because the women, the young girls who were there know who was there.

They know whether Trump was there or not. They know whether Clinton was there. They know whether any of these Democrats were there. It’s gonna be a tough sell. If they’re gonna have Epstein lie, which is basically what you’re suggesting that they might do, have Epstein lie just so they can get a story in 2020 that, “Hey, we’d be indicting Trump for this right now except he’s president, we can’t,” to affect the 2020 election. That’s what you think this is really about?

CALLER: It makes no sense that they’re going after Epstein at this late date.

RUSH: Well, it does in one way, it does from a civil matter, these girls are real. They are women now. And they’re mad as hell that they got nothing for it and that their complaints were not listened to and that they were swept under the rug. They now have got lawyers, civil lawyers who are pursuing this and demanding that it be reopened.

Now, the decision to reopen a preexisting plea deal is where your interesting theory comes into play. Why would this happen? This does not happen very often. You sign a plea deal, you sign an immunity deal, everything’s cut-and-dried, it’s done, and all of a sudden it gets reopened because of a mistake by the original U.S. attorney who made the deal or maybe some suspect activity there. But you can’t rule out the now women who were the girls at the time while this was happening and their parents and their lawyers pursuing this.

CALLER: The Justice Department or the injustice department would never act against Democrat Party interests unless there was a good reason to. So it makes no sense unless the target is Donald Trump.

RUSH: All right.

CALLER: My view.

RUSH: It sounds like that’s your theory and you’re sticking to it. Well, if that’s true, what does that say? We know we have a two-tier justice system. We said it over and over again during this entire bogus two years of a phony investigation into Trump. It is abundantly clear that Democrats are seldom targeted whereas Republicans are. So interesting. We’ll keep it in the hopper.

You know, people posit theories like this and they sound good and they sound like they could make total sense. But then there’s mitigating factors that even if that is a theory could blow it sky-high. I mean, they’re gonna have to pay off a lot of people to shut up if they’re gonna try to lay this all off on Trump and to get Epstein to do it, all for the sake of a story in October of 2020 claiming the president will be indicted for doing whatever at the home of Jeffrey Epstein on these days, blah, blah. We can’t indict him now because he’s in office, but when he’s not, we’re gonna indict him.

I don’t doubt that there are Democrats salivating — I mean, they’re bringing back, Mueller is, oh, this is another thing. Another tweet from the Attorney General William Barr. And I know I don’t have it at the top of the Stack here. I put it near the back.

Let me paraphrase it. Barr said that he would totally support Mueller’s ultimate refusal to answer any questions, even under subpoena. So you look at that, and we know that Mueller doesn’t want to testify. We know that Mueller doesn’t want to face Republican questions. We know that if he’d get out of it some way that he could.

But in addition, a bunch of these Democrat committee chairmen are recalling the same witnesses that Mueller had how many hours of interviews with and how many subpoenas. And it’s obvious there’s nothing new to learn here, and these people can’t tell a different story than what they told Mueller or they’re opened up to all kinds of charges of perjury and other things.

So it’s clear that this is just an effort to not let this die, to keep this alive as an election issue. It’s interesting that the Democrats have no fear that this could all backfire on them. They seem to be immune to the idea that people could reject them, on any basis, much less this.

RUSH: Here’s Roger in Fargo, North Dakota. What a great place. Great to have you on the show, Roger. How are you?

CALLER: Fine, sir. Thank you for taking my call.

RUSH: Yes, sir.

CALLER: Regarding you were saying their fear of Epstein making a deal — this is purely speculative on my part — but when you consider, you know, his predatory, perverted, controlling behavior, what do you think the odds are that all the activities on his airplane and in his home were filmed and he wouldn’t use those as leverage or to get out of a tight spot?

RUSH: You’re talking about Jeffrey Epstein and — so your question is how much of what went on there was videotaped and filmed?

CALLER: Well, I’m just speculating that it could have been, and he could be using that as a get-out-of-jail card for free —

RUSH: Okay. Well, here’s one thing about it. You know me, I have a philosophy that I don’t really believe in “if” because “if” is for kids. Like this business, we had a caller earlier. “Let me tell you what, Rush, this thing’s aimed right at getting Trump because Comey’s daughter’s the prosecutor.” We don’t know that she’s the prosecutor. That’s a rumor that’s out there and thanks to it being published in the New York Post.

We don’t know that Maureen Comey — I think that’s her name — we don’t know who the line prosecutor in the case is yet. And certainly we don’t know that Epstein videotaped any of this stuff. There’s just a lot that we don’t know. There’s a lot of stuff that we can surmise, however, with a fair degree of confidence. And that is that there’s a whole lot of powerful people that are scared to death out of their shorts right now.