The Ongoing Feud Between Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

RUSH: The ongoing feud between Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. By the way, a bunch of leftists are getting very irritated at my correct pronunciation of the name, because I’m mocking her, I’m mocking people of color. “Just say her name. You don’t have to add all those accents.” Some of the email very vicious out there.

But I ran it by a caller or two, and they all said, “No, don’t give it up, keep pronouncing her name, that’s how you pronounce it, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.” Anyway, that feud’s ongoing with her and Pelosi.

RUSH: There’s also a piece here at Slate.com, a website publication, by Jim Newell, “What Happened to Unity?” And it is analysis of what’s going on in the Democrat Party, as typified by the feud taking place by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi. One of Pelosi’s daughters said you gotta be careful with my mom. She can cut your head off before you even know you’re bleeding. One of her own daughters said that. She can decapitate you before you know you are bleeding.

I’m sure she meant it as a compliment, but if you’re Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it’s gonna happen to you and you don’t even know it. And the point was that if this little bartender here from Queens, whatever, thinks she’s gonna outsmart my mom, ha. Fat chance. But still the rivalry is taking place, and it is entertaining to see, and it’s alarming a lot of Democrats at the same time.