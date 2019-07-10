Dr. Christine Blasey Fraud

RUSH: “Christine Blasey Ford scrubbed social media profile before sending letter detailing alleged sexual assault.” As we all knew, there was nothing genuine or real about anything involving Christine Blasey Ford. The whole thing was a manufactured setup that was executed after immense detailed planning and coordination with the Democrat Party. And the truth has been revealed.

RUSH: So let’s go to from there to America’s number one victim of men, Christine Blasey Ford. The universe the left asks us to occupy with them, on the same day, on one hand we have all of these great female champions who are willing to throw that aside and become political victims, enraged and angry over the unfairness of it all, demanding this and demanding that and hoping to be the reason to get rid of Donald Trump

To Christine Blasey Ford, a 54-year-old woman who sounded like she was 12, describing an event that had happened 30 years ago as though it had happened that morning and she was still scared to death and in shock over it. (imitating Ford) “I’m terrified to be here, you know, what happened to me shouldn’t happen to anyone, you know.” That was Christine Blasey Ford Severino.

Story here from the Washington Examiner, headline: “Christine Blasey Ford Scrubbed Social Media Profile Before Sending Letter Detailing Alleged Sexual Assault,” by Kavanaugh. Now, you go back to last summer when this happened — and let’s be honest, folks — you and I, most of you, we all knew that this was a totally contrived event.

It was manufactured to be executed at the last minute if it appeared they weren’t able to stop Kavanaugh any other way. If it looked like Kavanaugh was gonna sail through and get confirmed, they’re gonna launch this. It was a rehearsed campaign. It was strategized, and it was orchestrated and planned.

There were people involved, Dianne Feinstein’s office and Dr. Blasey Ford’s congressional representative and some people she had known from her past, and they concocted this event. They created this alleged sexual assault that he had committed against her and then Avenatti got in on it and blew the whole thing sky-high by claiming that a client of his had been forced to run rape trains for Kavanaugh.

The whole thing fell apart because, as always, they overreach. But they made it all up. As we suspected, this thing was a contrived event that was planned to the minute and orchestrated with leaders of the Democrats on that Judiciary Committee, and I have no doubt that certain elements of the media were party to the planning and execution of this hit piece on Kavanaugh. The details here come in a new book, Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court.

It’s written by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino. Mollie Hemingway is a great writer, terrific author. She’s at The Federalist. And this book has immediately become number one on the New York Times list, Amazon and some others.

“Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, deleted her social media profile weeks before she sent a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein detailing the allegation, according to a new book.”

According to the book, Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court, set for release Tuesday — it’s out — the book details how Blasey Ford “was portrayed as politically moderate,” minding her own business out there on the Left Coast teaching women how to be victims with the best of them. Teaching them how to be angry, how to be victims, minding her own business and one day she sees this guy who nearly abused her on TV and she lost it.

And she wrote a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, she could barely finish the letter, it was so traumatic, this guy is horrible. Except there were no witnesses, she couldn’t describe exactly where it had happened, she couldn’t describe how she got home after it happened, there were no witnesses that saw it.

In fact, some people who were there say it didn’t happen, but it didn’t stop anybody. It “details how Ford was portrayed as politically moderate. But her acquaintances reported Ford’s profile on social media ‘had been notable for its extreme antipathy to President Trump.’”

She’s another Trump hater. Christine Blasey Ford hated Trump, but they scrubbed all of that from her social media before she sent the letter so that any media, “Who is this babe?” would find out that she’s just an average American woman traumatized because she was forced to interact with a man who is now being nominated to the Supreme Court.

They constructed a totally bogus history and set of circumstances. They constructed a totally bogus identity of a woman as somebody who was apolitical who really only cared about was the salmon safe, and now she’s coming forward as a duty to her country to keep a sexual abuser off of the Supreme Court. And she was risking everything: humiliation, her privacy.

And of course none of that was true. She was gonna be made wealthy by this book after book after book after interview after TV appearance. She was gonna be nationally famous, a left-wing heroine. There was nothing about this that was gonna cause her angst and harm. It was just the exact opposite.

“Additionally, her political views ‘ran decidedly to the left and were at variance with most of her family’s,’ and Ford’s friends on Facebook said she ‘regularly expressed hostility’ toward the Trump administration, they said.

“Ford’s profile, however, was ‘completely scrubbed’ about the time Kavanaugh was tapped for the Supreme Court in early July 2018. Ford informed Feinstein, the California Democrat, of her alleged encounter with Kavanaugh during a small gathering at a suburban Maryland home more than 30 years ago in a letter dated July 30, 2018.”

As I say, they waited to spring this at the last minute. It was a last-ditch effort to keep Kavanaugh off the court. It was only gonna be used if they thought he was gonna sail through and it got to the point where he was gonna sail through, so they let this thing fly.

“In addition to wiping her social media profile, Hemingway reported that while Ford previously went by her maiden name, the media referred to her by her married name and her formal title, ‘Dr.’ ‘Some suggested that she was following sophisticated public relations advice to emphasize her relationship with her husband.”

In other words, they faked who she is! They amplified and created an image of great educational merit, sophistication, and refinement. She was a doctor. And of course doctors, scientists, and so forth don’t lie. And it’s incumbent that we believe the woman.

“In her letter to Feinstein, Ford requested the accusation remain confidential.” Which is another line of BS. There was no way this was ever meant to remain confidential. “But as word of the claims began to spread in the press, she later decided to speak publicly about the alleged encounter with the Washington Post for an article published Sept. 16.”

Yeah, they sent the letter to Dianne Feinstein, told Dianne Feinstein, “don’t tell anybody.” That’s like me telling, hey, don’t tell anybody. It’s the exact opposite. Please tell everybody you know what I’m gonna tell you. That was the whole intent of this.

“After Ford came forward, the team working on Kavanaugh’s confirmation maintained a policy of not attacking her, Severino and Hemingway wrote, ‘even though damaging information about Ford was being openly discussed by people who knew her, some who knew her quite well.’

“’Classmates were surprised by the media’s portrayal of her as an ingenue, which was very different from how they remembered her in junior high and high school,’ according to the book. ‘Female classmates and friends at area schools recalled a heavy drinker who was much more aggressive with boys than they were.’”

And yet they portrayed Dr. Ford as basically a waif, a highly educated, almost asexual brilliant female working in her specialty, teaching other young women the ways of the world. She was mouse-like, invisible, very seldom made waves, so invisible that hardly anybody remembered much about her.

That’s the story they tried to create, but her friends, “This babe was all over the place. You tap a keg and she got first dibs on the thing. And she was running around chasing the guys like you wouldn’t believe.” But all of that was erased, all of that was eliminated and a phony picture was created, made to look like all of it was spontaneous. The book is Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court, by Mollie Hemingway, Carrie Severino.