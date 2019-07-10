×

Rush Limbaugh

Feud Escalates Between Pelosi and Young Radicals

Jul 10, 2019




RUSH: The feud between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi is continuing to heat up. There’s this guy Jake Sherman. I guess he works at NBC, Politico, PMSNBC — and he tweeted, this is obviously a leak — “Pelosi to her caucus today: So again, you got a complaint, you come and talk to me about it. But don’t tweet about our members and expect us to think that that’s okay.”

So this is a direct hit. She’s talking to her caucus, fellow Democrats in the House, obviously thinking about Cortez and Ilhan Omar and the rest of the malcontents, and she’s warning them, “You keep doing this through Twitter, and it’s not okay.” And that’s a mild threat from Pelosi.

