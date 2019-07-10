The Left’s Latest Trump Slayer

RUSH: And so the left has created another victim, converting a genuine champion into a victim, with the willing participation of the victim. And now we got another Trump slayer on the come. Another person the Democrats hope can bring down Donald Trump after an endless parade of people who failed led by Comey and Mueller and you name it, now it’s Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women’s soccer team who’s gonna bring down Donald Trump. Yes, sir!

RUSH: Then I find out here that they have this parade from the Canyon of Heroes in New York for the women’s soccer team, and it amazes me. Megan Rapinoe is I guess the captain of that team. It’s a championship team. It’s a team obviously of great women’s athletes, and that be damned. What it’s really worth is its political value in advancing some equal pay misunderstanding and an effort to get Donald Trump.

They’ve been invited to go to the White House, and she’s speaking for the whole team: We’re not going to the White House. There’s no way we’d go to the White House. We’re only gonna go to Washington to talk to people that agree with me. I’m willing to do that, but I’m not gonna go.

Why would you want to tarnish a really terrific and great athletic performance and championship by allowing it to be politicized? And I know she’s LGBTQ. I understand all that. And I understand the left politicizes everything, and I’m asking the question rhetorically.

I honestly think it is a shame what happens to people on the left. Very rarely do we get high merit performances from people on the left because they’re not programmed or raised to do that. They’re raised to be victims. Now here comes this woman willingly allowing herself to be made a victim. She’s just captained the team that won the women’s World Cup in soccer, and what is she? A victim. She’s a victim of an unfair America. She’s a victim of unequal pay. She’s a victim of Donald Trump.

And she allows this? When I say “allows it,” maybe it’s not a matter of allowing it, maybe she relishes it. But she’s more than willing to have this great athletic performance and this championship be converted into a political blunt instrument in some forlorn hope of getting rid of Donald Trump, which is what all of this is about on the left, however it is described, camouflaged, or couched. It’s all about getting rid of Donald Trump. Equal pay, unequal pay, all because of Trump, all because Donald Trump is a misogynist, all because Donald Trump is a mean guy.

So after winning the World Cup, the women’s World Cup, Megan Rapinoe admits there is unfairness. The problem for women’s soccer, according to Megan Rapinoe — I’m just reading her tweet — there aren’t enough fans going to games, aren’t enough fans buying merchandise, aren’t enough fans buying season tickets and there’s insufficient word-of-mouth about the sport.

You know, that’s what really bugs them. Can I tell you what really bugs them? It really bugs them that they can’t draw crowds like men do. And they have been politicized, and everything with women today on the left is a competition with men. And whenever you get to athletics, they’re gonna lose. Women are gonna lose to men in athletics no matter what you do. And it’s nobody’s fault. It’s called the design plan of the universe.

Now, I saw something the other day, and it was a soccer coach, a women’s soccer coach, is what it was. There’s a belief here that if you’re coaching a women’s soccer team, you can really make them play better, you can really hone their skills, you can really size ’em up and prep ’em and get ’em ready by having ’em play against men. And whoever was interviewing this female soccer coach, “Really?”

“Yeah, but once you get past the age of 14, it loses its effectiveness.”

“Wait, what?”

“Yeah, as long as the women are playing against 14-year-old boys or younger, it’s worth it. But once the boys turn 15 and 16, the women have no hope, the women have no prayer.” It’s the women’s soccer coach saying this. They’ve got no prayer of beating a team of 15, 16, much less 20, 21-year-old boys or men.

It’s nobody’s fault. It’s not Donald Trump. It’s not conservatism. It’s not the Republican Party. It’s nothing to do with race. It’s simply the way people are built, the way people were designed, if you will. Once you fail to accept that reality, you fail to accept that there are differs between men and women, “Oh, my goodness, there are? That’s not fair.”

If you think it’s unfair that men and women are different, you are lost, you’re down a rabbit hole, and nobody’s gonna ever be able to dig down deep enough to save you and bring you back to the surface ’cause you’re unable to face basic fact. This is not a criticism. It’s not in any way a judgment. It’s just the way it is! It is just the way things are. It’s nobody’s fault, doesn’t mean anybody’s better or worse than anybody else. It’s just the way it is.

And it’s not me saying it. It’s a female team, soccer coach. Adult women’s soccer team, once you start practicing against men that are 15 years of age or older, it ceases being productive because they don’t have a chance. Nevertheless, Megan Rapinoe comes along and is upset here. Her tweet on how fans can support the fight for equal pay: come to games, buy jerseys, become season ticket holders, tell your friends about it.

So according to Megan Rapinoe there aren’t enough fans going to games, there aren’t enough fans buying merchandise or season tickets, and there’s insufficient word-of-mouth about the sport. That’s because of discrimination, see? It’s unfair. It’s because men rule the world and men are making sure that nobody goes to watch women’s soccer. At least not in the same audience sizes, crowd sizes as show up to watch men.

There’s nothing new about it. It’s always been the case. So she clearly allows herself to become victimized and politicized in order to advance a prong of the ideological demands of the Democrat Party.

So let’s take a look at it. From Hillary, to Comey, to Clapper, to Brennan, to MI5, to MI6, to Christopher Steele, to Stormy Daniels, to Michael Avenatti, Megan Rapinoe, and even Jeffrey Epstein, the left’s search for someone to bring down Donald Trump continues.

Meanwhile, the only person who can really bring down Trump is Trump. And so far, Trump is not bringing down Trump. But just to give you an idea of how really unfortunate things are. Here is a young woman who has achieved something really unique and great, champion, women’s champion of the world in women’s soccer, and immediately accepts the role of victim. What a celebration.

RUSH: Went back to the archives and found what I remembered. Anson Dorrance, the best and winningest women’s soccer coach in America, longtime coach of University of North Carolina women’s team. He used to explain that the Carolina women’s team, which was equivalent to the national team through the 1990s, could scrimmage boys only up to a certain age, around 13 to 14.

Beyond that age, it was guaranteed to be a beat-down that would do nothing to help his team, only demoralize. It’s a male coach of a female soccer team. And what he’s saying here, that his girls soccer teams, women’s soccer teams could scrimmage boys only up to a certain age, around 13 or 14. After that, it was guaranteed to be a beat-down that would do nothing to help his team, would only demoralize ’em.

So he never has his college girl soccer teams play boys teams older than 14. It ain’t me saying it. It’s a very famous girls’ soccer team coach in North Carolina. But, you know, this kind of typifies and exemplifies what has been one of the biggest problems with feminism since the earliest days of its origins, and that has been its attempt, in competing with men, it sought to become men. It wanted to dress like men, behave like men. It was guaranteed to fail under such premises.

But that’s what it became and that’s what it is now. And they’re guaranteed to never measure up when that’s the criteria. So they’re forever accepting victimhood as an explanation for why they can’t accomplish their own intergender competitive goals.

RUSH: Oh, yeah. Yeah. I fully expect to catch hell. In America today, you cannot express common sense fact if it violates some premise of the left. If it violates some political tenet of the left, you cannot hit them with common-sense fact without causing an eruption.

And I’m sure the first half hour of this program, the last 20 minutes of it, created numerous eruptions out there with the simple relaying of factual-based discussion, men versus female athletics. Design, capability, you name it. I think one of the trademarks of the era in which we live is that fact is so upsetting because so many people have constructed false realities, alternative realities, and they surround themselves in some little cocoon where only the alternative reality exists.

And whenever there is any challenge to it, they can’t handle it. They’ve not been taught to handle it. They’ve not been taught to deal with adversity. They’ve been coddled and they have been promoted, as they believe in this absolute gunk that is the construct of liberalism, and whenever something reaches the border of that cocoon and threatens to penetrate, then there’s abject panic, and then they lash out. And what they attempt to do is silence whoever it is that’s making them so uncomfortable, how dare you say that? It’s not fair. And bammo, we’re off to the races.

I don’t care. I can’t fake it, and I have no desire to dial it back so as to be understood and not be offensive because I refuse to sit here and construct myself and my behavior on the basis that it might offend somebody simply because it’s factual and common-sensical.

I’m gonna tell you, folks, I really think — you know, I know people’s emotions on all this go up and down. But I really meant it. If you want to construct a timeline of sorts as a means of illustration, what we’ve been through and continue to go through the past two and a half, three years, from Hillary Clinton to James Comey, to Robert Mueller, to Brennan and Clapper, to Christopher Steele, to Fusion GPS, to Andrew Weissmann, is to Stormy Daniels, to Michael Avenatti.

Now, I can’t mention everybody here, of course. And now Megan Rapinoe and Jeffrey Epstein, the left’s search for somebody to bring down Donald Trump continues. And it’s amazing to watch it. Every potential king destroyer gets propped up and then promptly knocked down, and they go find another one. Megan Rapinoe is the most recent one “I’m not gonna go to the White House.”

Wait a minute. You’re from the political branch that believes in openness, togetherness, oneness. Everybody getting along. (imitating Rapinoe) “I’m not going to the White House. I am not gonna grace that place with my presence as long as that ogre’s in it. I’ll go talk to people who agree with me, but I’m not –” Donald Trump’s never said one thing — you know, she said (paraphrasing), “Make America Great Again, all that means is taking America back to where gays and lesbians and trannies were in the closet.”

Donald Trump’s not said one word about LGBTQ in anything. He’s never given any indication he believes anything of the sort, and yet here they come trying to pummel him with that? And then trying to impugn the whole concept of Make America Great.

This British ambassador who has a problem with it has been forced to resign because of the things he was saying about Trump in those leaked cables and memos. Now he’s been forced to resign, and one of his great complaints about Trump was this whole Make America Great thing. Why are people threatened by that?

I mean, there’s a very sensible answer, if you understand them. America being great shouldn’t threaten anybody. Certainly not our allies. A great America should threaten our enemies, but the U.K. is not one of our enemies. Why the hell be threatened by a great America?

Well, it’s because of the New World Order that’s been constructed. The New World Order does not include a great America. It includes a transformed and revised America that isn’t so much great anymore, in terms of liberty and freedom of the individual.

America great again stands out to these people because it means the American people remain in control of their destiny, and that’s not acceptable in this so-called world order. Citizens being in charge of their destiny? No way, Jose. Governments are in charge of destiny and not for individuals. In the current world order, individuals don’t matter. Governments do and states do and bureaucracies do and agencies do. But not the individual.

Make America Great Again is a throwback and a haul-back, hallmark to the founding of the country where it was the citizen around which and whom everything revolved, not Washington, not the government. That’s the great threat, not to mention the fact that these European weenies are worried that America being great again means that they’re no longer gonna be able to pick our pockets financially.

But it really is about freedom and liberty for the individual. That’s the great fear. The rest of the world’s not trending in that direction. At least the elites of the world do not want it to trend in that redaction. The elites of the world want to trend it toward not only no boundaries but really no citizenship. Screw citizenship. We’ll replace citizenship with residency.

“Where do you live?”

“I live in America.”

“Oh, so you’re an American?”

“Well, yeah.”

“Are you a citizen?”

“Doesn’t matter. We’re getting rid of citizenship.” So there aren’t any citizens, you see. There are only residents. And we get rid of the concept of citizenship, replace it with residences, then we can get rid of borders down the road. And when we get rid of borders, what will we actually get rid of? America.

Now, I can understand this point of view, as I say, if it was reflected by our enemies. But why would our allies sign on to something like this? Because they are allies in name only. Ideologically they are opponents of ours. They are statists, in some cases Stalinists, in all cases leftists to one degree or another.

And there isn’t a leftist anywhere in the world who believes in the primacy of the individual and the citizen. Nope. Citizens can’t be trusted, individuals can’t be trusted to do the right thing, live the right way, think the right way, treat the people the way they should be treated according to the way the state demands. Individual liberty and freedom constitutes a terrific threat to leftists, statists, Stalinists, you name it, whatever derivatives of liberalism that you want to describe.

And the United States and Donald Trump Make America Great Again celebrating the power and the primacy, the relevancy of the individual living in freedom, that’s the great threat. So now here come people who have no idea what they’re talking about, “I’m not gonna go to the White House. I don’t want to meet Trump and I don’t like Make America Great Again. That’s just an attempt to take this country back to the old days where white guys ran everything.”

It’s not what it means, but that’s what they’ve got people convinced. And this is why to the mainstream American population, these people appear to be wacko lunatics. And, folks, these are desperate left-wing ploys. And if you study them objectively, you have to conclude that they are imploding.

I mean, what’s the latest surefire, “We’re gonna get rid of Trump with this one, finally we –” How many surefires have there been in the last two and a half years? The Access Hollywood video, how many examples of that? “We got him, we got him, we’re gonna get rid of Trump,” how many of those have there been? However many, they don’t last long, they fall by the wayside.

The latest one, Megan Rapinoe, followed by Epstein. And Epstein’s the big one. The idea that Jeffrey Epstein, known pedophile, donor and buddy to Democrats is somehow gonna finger Donald Trump — figuratively speaking — is a joke! Jeffrey Epstein’s gonna bring down Donald Trump? Megan Rapinoe’s gonna bring down Donald Trump?

Robert Mueller couldn’t bring down Donald Trump. Andrew Weissmann couldn’t bring down Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton couldn’t do it. Clapper, Brennan couldn’t do it. MI5 couldn’t do it. CIA couldn’t do it. Chuck You Schumer couldn’t too it. And now look at Mueller. Mueller doesn’t even want to testify. Mueller is turning chicken on everybody. He doesn’t want to show up!

And I’ve told you why. He doesn’t want the questions that he’s gonna get asked or be asked by Republicans. He doesn’t want to be asked, “When did you he know that this entire investigation was a sham? When did you know, Mr. Special Counsel, that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign or Trump and Russia? When did you know that?” The answer: The day he took the job, because there never was any.

“Mr. Mueller, why is every investigator on your team a donor or fundraiser or attendee to Hillary Clinton or Hillary Clinton foundation? He doesn’t want to answer that question. “Mr. Special Counsel, did you the Steele dossier, did you attempt to confirm or verify it since so much of was used to propel your investigation?” He doesn’t want to answer these questions.

I guarantee you he — maybe not the term chickening out, but he’s signaling he doesn’t want to do this. And the attorney general William Barr earlier this week, “I would totally support Bob.” They’re good buddies, you know. “I’d totally support Bob revising his idea to testify.” Meanwhile, look what’s happening. ABC/Washington Post poll this week. Uh-oh. Trump is kind of creeping up there in the polls, higher than he’s ever been in these left-wing news media created polls.

I wonder why that is. One of the factors is this insanity and lunacy that’s on parade and on display every day from the Democrat Party, be it their debates, be it their campaigns, be it just their members of Congress going to a camera and microphone, opening their mouths, to the latest, greatest, surefire, “We got Trump now.” Megan Rapinoe and Epstein when Mueller couldn’t do it.

RUSH: We’re gonna start on the phones with Paul in Salt Lake City, Utah. Great to have you on the program, sir. Hello.

CALLER: Hey, Mr. Limbaugh. It’s honor to talk to you, sir.

RUSH: Thank you, sir.

CALLER: Hey, I’ve been listening for days about this equal pay from the women’s World Cup and waiting for somebody to mention the fact that fresh off their 2017 world championship they were beaten 5-2 by a bunch U15 boys club in Dallas, Texas.

RUSH: It’s exactly right.

CALLER: Exactly what you were saying earlier.

RUSH: I have the story right here in my formally nicotine-stained fingers. Paul, I appreciate your call. I really do. This is just gonna tick everybody off. This is the second illustration. We have the University of North Carolina women’s coach saying, “Look. Scrimmages against boys are fine until they’re 14 or older and then our gals get beat down so bad that it’s demoralizing.”

Look, here’s the thing. It’s ridiculous to have to say this, but I’m gonna say it anyway. This doesn’t mean anything. It doesn’t mean women are lesser. It doesn’t mean men are better. We’re just different. There’s different kinds of body structure for different purposes. Men, for example, until the AGBQ crowd fixes this, don’t have wombs, until the LGBTQ people get around to fixing this, men can’t have babies. Women can. It requires a certain body structure for that act to happen!

But since that’s a disease, I’m not allowed to talk about it as honestly as I would like to. Women are made differently, designed differently. Whether you believe in God or not, women are designed differently. Doesn’t make ’em better; doesn’t make ’em worse; they’re just different.

And the case here in soccer, the story — CBS Sports, by the way, is the source – “in preparation for two upcoming friendlies –” games “– against Russia, the U.S. women’s national team,” the one at the Canyon of Heroes today, being feted by that lunatic mayor in New York City, Bill de Blasio, whatever his name, “U.S. women’s national team played the FC Dallas U15 Boys Academy team on Sunday and lost 5-2.”

The story is from April 4th, 2017. The friendly, which means the scrimmage, “the friendly match came as the U.S. looked to tune-up before taking on Russia on Thursday night in a friendly. Of course, the match against the academy team was very informal, should not be a major cause for alarm,” it says here in giant, red letters. Don’t worry! The CBS story: Of course this match against the 15-year-old boys is very informal, should not be a major cause for alarm.

It shouldn’t be a major cause for alarm because the U.S. women’s team is not competing against men in the World Cup. They’re competing against other women. That’s called fairness. Unless they’re from East Germany, then we don’t know what they are. Well, the old East Germany. Hell, we may not know what they are now in the American league, for that matter. But I don’t want to go there. I could have said that, but I didn’t.

Who’s next? Amy in Los Angeles. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.

CALLER: Rush, I’ve listened to you for years, and I’m so excited that I got through. And there’s so many things to tell you. I was talking last night with one of my best friends, who played soccer in college, and they are disgusted by the behavior of this team. I mean, they’re not showing good sportspersonship. And the globalists that are so threatened by Donald Trump and had to take their masks off, they identify as Democrats, they must be terrified if they’re trying to get these people to represent them.

RUSH: Yeah. You mean this particular women’s team is representative of the global effort to oust Trump and —

CALLER: Yeah. And I think cranky Kamala is trying to — they must have gotten the memo to be nasty, to be mean, to not be civilized.

RUSH: Does she need a memo?

CALLER: She’s cranky Kamala.

RUSH: Yeah. Look. I misjudged the clock. I thought I had one minute more than I had. Can you hang on?

CALLER: Absolutely.

RUSH: It’s gonna be a few minutes, maybe, if you don’t want to hang on the phone we would call you back but I’ve gotta go right now. We’ll let Snerdley negotiate with you on future appearances.

RUSH: Let’s go some audio sound bites here before we finally move on. Megan Rapinoe last night. We’ll get to her today in a moment. She’s on with Anderson Cooper 690 last night on CNN, and he said, “What is your message to the president?” Now, who cares what her message to the president is? What is she, captain, I guess, of the women’s American soccer team.

So I guess she has to have a message to the president? See, they’re propping her up. She’s the latest great hope to take down Donald Trump. Now, the context here may be that they got an invitation to go to the White House. Let’s listen.

RAPINOE: Your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me, you’re excluding people that look like me. What you’re saying about —

RUSH: Wait a minute. Stop the tape a minute. Have you ever heard Trump criticize people with purple hair? She’s got purple hair, for those of you that haven’t seen her. I’ve never heard him criticize anybody with purple hair or anything else. Donald Trump is not excluding people. He’s not excluding her. Before this, I doubt he even ever heard of her. But certainly not excluding people that look like her. What does she look like? She looks like a woman with purple hair and some tats. Here’s the rest of the bite.

RAPINOE: What you’re saying about Make America Great Again. I think that you’re harking back to an era that was not great for everyone. It might have been great for a few people and maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it’s not great for enough Americans. It was not a great place for a lot of people. It was a very oppressive place.

RUSH: What are we supposed to take from this? Somebody help me, is she LGBTQ? Okay. Okay. Then that’s what this means. She’s talking about the oppression of gays. And Trump wants to bring that back. That’s what Make America Great Again means. He wants to go back and he wants people like her in the closet.

There’s not a single utterance ever from Donald Trump on the subject. And, you know what? Anderson Cooper doesn’t care, as long as she’s saying it, mission accomplished. Cooper then said, “Can you see a day where you do put your hand over your heart and sing the national anthem?”

So here we have the captain of the American women’s soccer team reluctant to sing the national anthem. You know what I think this babe may be angling for? Kaepernick. She wants a Kaepernick deal with Nike. Damn straight. She’s angling for a Kaepernick. She’s showing Nike she can be just as anti-American as Kaepernick. Give me a chance. Let me do the LGBTQ angle of Kaepernick.

I don’t think they would pay her the same. Well, I say that. Who would ever know? We don’t know what they’re paying Kaepernick. We would only know if they pay her the same as Kaepernick if we find out what they’re paying Kaepernick. But she would demand to be paid the same as Kaepernick. But then she would have to perform like Kaepernick. They’d have to design a set of soccer shoes that had the American flag on it, she’d have to say, “Nope, not wearing ’em. Don’t sell ’em,” and they would say, “Okay. We won’t.” Or whatever. Anyway, here’s how she answered the question.

RAPINOE: Yeah, I’m very hopeful for that. Absolutely. I mean, I think it’s gonna take a lot of years and a tremendous amount of work by this country, but I’m absolutely hopeful for that.

RUSH: Yeah, she’s very hopeful, folks, that someday she will be able to put her hand over her heart and sing the national anthem. She’s very hopeful. She’s very hopeful that someday — it’s gonna take a lot of years, she said. Oh, there’s a lot of work ahead before I, Megan Rapinoe, can do that. It’s a tremendous amount of work by this country before I — well, this country’s got so much work to do before I, Megan Rapinoe, will deign to sing the national anthem with my hand over my heart.

Don’t do us any favors. You know, we’re not all out here waiting in bated breath for this to happen. No, no. Snerdley’s asking me if I think she thinks this is gonna help fill up soccer stadiums. Look, these people are so cockeyed, she may think so. They think this is the kind of stuff that’s gonna defeat Trump. They think this is the kind of stuff that’s gonna take Trump out. They think this the kind of stuff that the Democrat nominee is gonna win saying.

And who can blame ’em? They got this idiot corporation rewarding this lunatic pro football player that can’t get a job with fame and wealth for doing this kind of stuff. The more I hear of her the more think she’s angling to be the LGBTQ Kaepernick for Nike. Now, let’s go to today. New York City. This is after the parade, the Canyon of Heroes, for the soccer team. She spoke there at New York City hall.

RAPINOE: If this team is any representation of what you can be when you do that, please take this as an example. This group is incredible. We took so much on our shoulders to be here today, to celebrate with you today. And we did it with a smile. So do the same for us. Please. I ask you. (cheers) New York City, you the mother (bleep) best!

RUSH: (interruption) What do you mean you’re the mother what? You don’t know what to fill in the blank with? She said, “New York City, you are the mother…” and then put John Kerry’s favorite word there, “best.” But boy, did you hear how hard it was to get there today? We took so much on our shoulders. You don’t know what it’s like playing against a bunch of 14-year-old guys. It was really hard work to get here.

RUSH: Grab sound bite number 7.

Christine Brennan, sports reporterette, Washington Post, USA Today, any number of places, now CNN sports, she was on with Poppy Harlow today. And Poppy Harlow said, “You know what? It made me think, does this woman, does Megan Rapinoe have a future in politics?” Now, why would anybody think that? The woman has just celebrated winning the World’s Cup in women’s soccer, and — I love it when people make my point. They’re converting her now into a political weapon because she refuses to go to White House. Yeah, she’s telling Donald Trump what-for. She’s telling Trump that he’s no big deal to her.

Megan Rapinoe on the heels of Michael Avenatti and Stormy Daniels and Jeffrey Epstein now the latest to take down Trump. And here’s CNN fantasizing, does this woman have a future in politics? What will her next chapter be? And here’s Christine Brennan’s answer.

HARLOW: And which candidate is she going to endorse?

BRENNAN: Yeah. That will not be an insignificant moment in this 2020 presidential campaign. You already see Senator Kamala Harris has been tweeting nonstop about this team. Others have as well, Elizabeth Warren. So when does she decide to join, and maybe with Alex Morgan and a few others on the stage, that would be a photo-op that any candidate would love to have.

HARLOW: Oh yeah.

RUSH: You heard it. Here we have two women on CNN, Christina Brennan and Poppy Harlow fantasizing over who Megan Rapinoe might endorse and what a blockbuster that would be. “Oh, my God. That will not be an insignificant moment in the presidential campaign. Can you imagine the photo-op?”

And so the picture is being painted of all of these breathless Democrat nominees, these candidates begging, hoping, praying to get the endorsement and photo-op with Megan Rapinoe on the belief that it will turn the tide of the election. Now, do we need to define the word “delusional” for anybody?

RUSH: This is funny. CNN’s counting down the minutes until the labor secretary press conference where they’re hoping and praying that he resigns. And then they’re hoping that if he doesn’t resign, that Trump shows up to kick him off the stage.

At the same time they’re doing that, they’ve got this graphic up there, “Special coverage: The Robert Mueller testimony next Wednesday.” It’s only a week away. Are they gonna have a seven-day countdown for this? I’ll bet they do. Gotta get Trump.

Greetings. Great to have you back with us. El Rushbo executing assigned host duties flawlessly here at the Limbaugh Institute.

One more sound bite on all this women’s soccer stuff before we move on, and this is — couple of the sisters — oh! Oh. I got an email, I got an email during the break. “Dear Mr. Limbaugh: There are a bunch of videos on Twitter — and I know that you do not tweet or Twitter — there are a bunch of videos on Twitter of the women’s soccer teammates on their float today in the parade and they look like they are roaring drunk and foul-mouthed. It’s really gross, Mr. Limbaugh. I have never seen any men’s winning team act so nasty at their parades.”

Well, I haven’t seen these videos. I mean, I saw coverage of the parade. They did their damnedest to make it look like there were lots of people there. I have to give them credit. And they had people, you know, throwing the confetti from the office building down there. Frankly, I couldn’t tell – do I even say this? I couldn’t tell which float had the team members on it. There were a bunch of floats, and I couldn’t tell. I mean, there were some strange looking guys on some of these floats. (interruption) What, that was the team? No, no, no, no. Not what I saw. I couldn’t tell. And I couldn’t see any signage.

Anyway, one more sound bite. This is a couple sisters at CNN. You know, one thing I detect in all of this — and it’s not new — it’s a characteristic of the entire feminist movement, how angry it is and how competitive. Meaning competitive with men. Men are the enemy. That’s not news. That’s the construct here. But it’s amazing to me nevertheless ’cause I remain at my base level a fairly naive person.

My naivete is informed by my optimism and my trust that things in the end are gonna end up okay, that the good guys are gonna win. And then in the midst of all of this you see these various things, they just cause me great puzzlement. Why the anger at men in general? I can understand being angry at a certain guy now and then or in your life, but this gender-related anger, to me, it’s unnatural, it’s unhealthy, and it’s not productive.

And, of course, it’s being exhibited by people who at the same time claim that they are the exclusive rights holders, if you will, of love and unity and devotion, and yet they are the ones that portray all of this rage at people they don’t know just because of gender differences.

So this morning on CNN Newsroom with Poppy Harlow, she is speaking with the cohost of her own show, Brooke Baldwin, and they’re covering the ticker-tape parade in New York City for the U.S. women’s World Cup soccer team, and Poppy Harlow says to Brooke Baldwin, “How did you get so lucky to get this assignment?” Meaning, how do you end up here? How did you get the great, once in a lifetime assignment to cover the ticker-tape parade for the women’s soccer team?

BALDWIN: Because I asked for it. (laughter). Because I wanted….

HARLOW: That’s what women need to do.

BALDWIN: …to be surrounded. I raised my hand and I wanted to cover the parade and I wanted to get up really early to be surrounded by all these young ladies and boys here as well lining this parade route. Right, girls? Equal pay, what does that mean to you?

Unidentified Girl: Getting the same respect, getting the same everything as men because we deserve it, we proved it and I think we earned it.

BALDWIN: Preach sister!

HARLOW: Clearly, preach, sister. And I love your message, Brooke. Raise your hand for what you want and that’s what all these women are doing.

RUSH: She’s a journalist! She’s joining the story! And one anchor says to the other, “Clearly I love your message, Brooke. Raise your hand for what you want. That’s what all these women are doing.” Meaning, go ask for it. Don’t wait for some guy to give something to you. Go out there and demand it.