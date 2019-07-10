Woman Killed While Trying to Save the Planet with Metal Straw

RUSH: Have you seen this story? “Metal Drinking Straw Fatally Impales Women Through Her Eye After a Fall — A retired jockey –” What are you laughing at in there? This is not a laughing matter. There’s a serious effort to save the planet by getting rid of plastic straws. And this woman was only trying to follow the dictates of the climate change crowd.

No plastic straws for her. She went out there and got a metal drinking straw to save the planet. This was a noble effort. This woman had bought hook, line, and sinker everything she had heard from the American left about how she and her buddies with plastic straws and brown paper bags at the grocery store are literally destroying the planet. So she went and got a metal one.

“A retired jockey died when she fell onto an eco-friendly metal drinking straw –” USA Today, this is what it says. It was not just a metal drinking straw. It was eco-friendly, meaning left-wing eco-policies kill human beings who are destroying the planet and trying to save it.

“A retired jockey died when she fell onto an eco-friendly metal drinking straw which impaled her eye, an inquest heard. Elena Struthers-Gardner, 60, who was known as ‘Lena,’ suffered brain injuries in the accident at her home in Broadstone, England. She was carrying a mason-jar style drinking glass with a screw-top lid in her kitchen when she collapsed. The 10-inch stainless steel straw entered her left eye socket and pierced her brain.”

She was fatally injured at her home on the evening of Nov. 22. We’re just hearing about this now.

“In a statement read out by the coroner, her wife of four years Mandy Struthers-Gardner said she hadn’t heard the fall.” Her wife, Mandy Struthers-Gardner, another hyphenated name.

Sacramento County. Are you ready for this? “Sacramento County Says It’s Illegal to Work on Your Own Car in Your Own Garage.” A new law in Sacramento County is essentially stating: “almost any auto repair you do on your property is illegal.”

This is gonna depopulate Rio Linda! In Rio Linda their cars are on concrete blocks in the front yard, never ending repairs. It’s actually a lifestyle in Rio Linda. And now that is a violation of law throughout the county.

It says here this is deeply troubling to almost everyone in Sacramento County. “The laws in question have to do with Sacramento’s Zoning Code, the website for which has an explanation of the codes related to auto repair.

“The code states that conducting ‘minor vehicle repair’ or ‘minor automotive repair’ is legal at a residence, and defines ‘minor automotive repair’ as brake part replacement, minor tune-ups.” Anything other than that, you are in violation of the law to try to work on your own car. Do these mechanics have a lobby now? What?

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: If that babe had been using a plastic drinking straw, she would be alive today. The planet would be imperiled, but she would be alive.

Which of the two is the optimum for the environmentalist wackos?